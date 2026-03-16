Nicole Kidman Totally Humbled Lauren Sanchez After The Oscars & Everyone Noticed

The lavish life of Lauren Sánchez Bezos continued as she and her husband, Jeff Bezos, attended the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar party. The two of them were posing on the red carpet before they entered when a real star turned up in the form of Nicole Kidman, and Lauren and Jeff were almost instantly humbled, much to the amusement of netizens everywhere.

Earlier that night, Kidman had given us a mini "Moulin Rouge" reunion with Ewan McGregor as they presented the Best Picture, and she swapped gowns to make an appearance at the Vanity Fair party. She politely walked behind the Bezos couple, and you can then see Lauren almost hiding behind Jeff as they both become aware of Kidman's presence. Star power is real, even when you're some of the richest people in the world. Kidman came in looking effortlessly glamorous, which is what it seems like Lauren always strives for despite being the worst-dressed in many rooms. Social media definitely didn't miss this moment.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet is crazy because what do you mean Nicole Kidman just photobombed Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos 💀 pic.twitter.com/m5FLAlciBs — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2026

As one person noted on X (formerly known as Twitter), it was the "perfect illustration for the fact that your husband's billions cannot buy you grace, natural charisma and adulation." Another said of Jeff and Lauren, "This couple always look cheap, although they got lots of money!"