Nicole Kidman Totally Humbled Lauren Sanchez After The Oscars & Everyone Noticed
The lavish life of Lauren Sánchez Bezos continued as she and her husband, Jeff Bezos, attended the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar party. The two of them were posing on the red carpet before they entered when a real star turned up in the form of Nicole Kidman, and Lauren and Jeff were almost instantly humbled, much to the amusement of netizens everywhere.
Earlier that night, Kidman had given us a mini "Moulin Rouge" reunion with Ewan McGregor as they presented the Best Picture, and she swapped gowns to make an appearance at the Vanity Fair party. She politely walked behind the Bezos couple, and you can then see Lauren almost hiding behind Jeff as they both become aware of Kidman's presence. Star power is real, even when you're some of the richest people in the world. Kidman came in looking effortlessly glamorous, which is what it seems like Lauren always strives for despite being the worst-dressed in many rooms. Social media definitely didn't miss this moment.
The Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet is crazy because what do you mean Nicole Kidman just photobombed Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos 💀 pic.twitter.com/m5FLAlciBs
— Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2026
As one person noted on X (formerly known as Twitter), it was the "perfect illustration for the fact that your husband's billions cannot buy you grace, natural charisma and adulation." Another said of Jeff and Lauren, "This couple always look cheap, although they got lots of money!"
Lauren and Jeff Bezos didn't seem to know what to do in Nicole Kidman's presence
Some people had jokes about Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos getting upstaged by Nicole Kidman at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. One person quipped about Lauren: "Have some respect. She's an astronaut." Lauren went to space with Blue Origin, Jeff's aerospace company, in a much derided 11-minute flight. Others pointed out how getting mogged by Kidman may have been a new experience for the Bezos couple, whose over-the-top Venice wedding made headlines around the world and who are often the central attraction for events they attend. "Their facial expressions are amusing. In that particular pond, they are NOT the Big Fish," wrote one person on X.
Plenty of fans had praise for Kidman and how she easily owned the moment. "That Nicole just slid in like she own the air," wrote someone on X, with another adding, "Jeff Bezos may own the world, but on the Vanity Fair red carpet, Nicole Kidman is king! Lauren Sanchez's face watching Nicole invade the close-up... There are some things that even all the Prime in the world can't buy: the audacity of a legend!"
Kidman has spoken about how she puts thought into her outfits. In an interview with Vogue in 2025, she was asked if she saw fashion as "armor." She replied, "Sometimes it's armor. Sometimes it's playful, sometimes it's sexy. It just depends on my mood. Sometimes it's androgynous, sometimes it's kind of, screw you." We don't think her Vanity Fair outfit was an intentional "screw you" to Lauren and Jeff, but it certainly made an impact.