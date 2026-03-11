Lauren Sánchez's Worst-Dressed Moments Since Becoming A Bezos
In June 2025, the world looked on as the worst-dressed guests attended Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' highly-publicized wedding weekend. There was no shortage of bad outfits at these extravagant "I dos." Interestingly, though, many of the worst looks were worn by the bride herself. Lauren squeezed into a pre-wedding dress that looks downright painful followed by an uncomfortable-looking wedding dress that had us low-key stressed. Just as the former "Extra" host was becoming the new Mrs. Bezos, she made it abundantly clear that her questionable style wasn't going anywhere now that she was a married lady. And, ever since then, she's been proving that her taste in fashion might even be getting worse.
Lauren's super-corseted wedding ensembles were hardly the grand finale of her fashion fail era. Since becoming a Bezos, her outfits have continued to leave us scratching our heads and wishing she'd find a stylist. From over-the-top hourglass figure-accentuating 'fits to clashing accessories, Lauren may have gained a last name, but her choices prove that she didn't gain an aversion to tackiness.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' bizarre silhouette at the Today Show
In March 2026, Lauren Sánchez Bezos donned head-to-toe white for an appearance on "Today." While this unusually modest skirt suit certainly wasn't the most inappropriate outfit Sánchez Bezos has ever worn, it definitely wasn't the best choice, either. As she usually does, the former journalist wore an overemphasized silhouette. Between the belted jacket that cinched in her hourglass figure, the flouncy ruffle on the midi-skirt, and the white flower-like embellishment on the shoulder, the details of this suit made it feel overdone.
She and her hubby looked rootin' tootin' in Aspen
On Christmas Eve 2025, Lauren Sánchez Bezos went for a stroll in Aspen, Colorado alongside a cowboy hat-clad Jeff Bezos. The newlyweds both wore denim and sunglasses, with Lauren in a pair of blue barrel jeans. Barrel jeans are definitely on-trend at the moment, and they're great for a relaxed, effortless 'fit. This ensemble, however, did not fit that bill. The belt and tucked-in sweater exaggerated her oversized pants, giving her proportions an extreme look and rendering her reminiscent of a bobblehead.
She headed to a book launch dinner in the ultimate clashing look
In September 2025, Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore sunglasses at night for the "Chanel Haute Couture" book launch dinner in New York City. Yet, her choice to sport a daytime accessory at night was far from the only problem with this ensemble. Her partially sheer, floor-length, black skirt was a bit odd, but her styling made it far worse. She paired it with black pumps, a layered gold belt, and a plain white tank top. Every detail looked like it belonged to a different outfit.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos had a fur fashion fail during Fashion Week
In January 2026, Mr. and Mrs. Bezos attended Paris Fashion Week. There's really no occasion that demands good style quite as much as this one, and it's clear that Lauren Sánchez Bezos was well aware that a major fashion statement was in order. Yet, this gray, fur-covered dress was definitely not a good pick. The animal-like lapel gave her fashion fail "mob wife" energy, and it had the internet taking out its claws — for good reason.
She and Jeff Bezos had villain vibes in matching 'fits
If couples that rock groutfits together stay together, then folks who believe Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' relationship won't last are in for a shock. In October 2025, the duo donned monochromatic gray looks as they emerged from the Ritz during Paris Fashion Week. As they often do, they looked like a pair villains from a kids' movie. Yet, it was Lauren's ensemble that looked particularly odd. Her skirt suit was clearly meant to be sculptural and unique. Yet, the pointy shoulders, peplum, and formfitting skirt were too exaggerated.
She sported a cartoonish, body-hugging gown on the red carpet
One of the major downfalls of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' style is her apparent obsession with looking like some version of Jessica Rabbit. She loves an exaggerated silhouette — specifically one with a super-corseted waist. Just like what she sported on her wedding weekend, this style was perfectly demonstrated with the champagne-colored gown she wore in September 2025 to a Kering Foundation event. This body-hugging, cleavage-baring ensemble was a bit cheesy and felt inappropriate for an event honoring such a serious cause.