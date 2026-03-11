Lauren Sánchez's Worst-Dressed Moments Since Becoming A Bezos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In June 2025, the world looked on as the worst-dressed guests attended Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' highly-publicized wedding weekend. There was no shortage of bad outfits at these extravagant "I dos." Interestingly, though, many of the worst looks were worn by the bride herself. Lauren squeezed into a pre-wedding dress that looks downright painful followed by an uncomfortable-looking wedding dress that had us low-key stressed. Just as the former "Extra" host was becoming the new Mrs. Bezos, she made it abundantly clear that her questionable style wasn't going anywhere now that she was a married lady. And, ever since then, she's been proving that her taste in fashion might even be getting worse.

Lauren's super-corseted wedding ensembles were hardly the grand finale of her fashion fail era. Since becoming a Bezos, her outfits have continued to leave us scratching our heads and wishing she'd find a stylist. From over-the-top hourglass figure-accentuating 'fits to clashing accessories, Lauren may have gained a last name, but her choices prove that she didn't gain an aversion to tackiness.