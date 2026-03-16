Prince Harry's Beloved Ex Is On Everyone's Lips After Big Life Update (& We're Sure Meghan Is Fuming)
While some breakups leave us petty and wishing the worst for our exes, we can't always bank on their downfall. The devastating details of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Chelsy Davy's relationship revealed in court docs suggest there shouldn't be any bad blood between the pair, as distance and constant surveillance put a lot of pressure on the couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship from 2004 until 2010 earned Davy plenty of publicity, and her recent life update has drawn harsh comparisons between the exes' accomplishments and the divorce gossip surrounding Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
Harry is having a bad day. pic.twitter.com/Echvx2QGm6
— Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) March 15, 2026
Hello! recently announced the birth of Davy's third child, Finn, with her husband, hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott. While both the jewelry designer and Prince Harry have moved on to start their own families, netizens were ecstatic to see his ex back in the public eye. One user on X noted, "I'm so proud of her and happy for what she's made of her life," while another took a more back-handed approach, saying: "Whew! Chelsy dodged the Harry bullet. She looks genuinely happy. Very sweet photos."
It's hard to denounce commenters feeling some relief for Davy, as the prince and Markle have been dealing with rumored money troubles since late 2025. It also doesn't help that Markle's rumored lover reportedly helped orchestrate her latest money-hungry scheme, making the signs that Davy could have been "the one that got away" all the more prevalent.
The public can't stop comparing Chelsy Davy with Meghan Markle
As most of the reasons for Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry's breakup would have led him down the same path as his relationship with Meghan Markle, the comparisons between his two relationships have been running rampant. In another comment under Davy's newborn announcement, one user brought up Meghan directly, recalling: "She always said she loved him but didn't want the royal side and paparazzi life that came with it. Totally understandable but Harry could have left the royal family for HER. But he didn't. He chose to stay and now he's being punished with Meghan. Very happy for Chelsea though."
It doesn't help that Markle and Davy share their own strange connection, with Marie Claire reporting back in 2018 that the former lawyer's then-beau, "Twin Peaks" actor James Marshall, used to be married to a close personal friend of the Duchess of Sussex. Davy has been in the periphery of Markle's life for years now, and the online comparisons on top of harsh criticism directed towards her can't sit well. Another user had responded to Davy's announcement with "Gorgeous photos of a real family," twisting the knife amidst Markle's shaky relationship and continuous career fumbles.
While it's clear that the former lawyer is better off after stepping away from the royal media circus, there's no denying that constant call-backs to your ex can dampen the celebration. Davy has yet to respond to any of the comments about the prince.