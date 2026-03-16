Prince Harry's Beloved Ex Is On Everyone's Lips After Big Life Update (& We're Sure Meghan Is Fuming)

While some breakups leave us petty and wishing the worst for our exes, we can't always bank on their downfall. The devastating details of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Chelsy Davy's relationship revealed in court docs suggest there shouldn't be any bad blood between the pair, as distance and constant surveillance put a lot of pressure on the couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship from 2004 until 2010 earned Davy plenty of publicity, and her recent life update has drawn harsh comparisons between the exes' accomplishments and the divorce gossip surrounding Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Harry is having a bad day. pic.twitter.com/Echvx2QGm6 — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) March 15, 2026

Hello! recently announced the birth of Davy's third child, Finn, with her husband, hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott. While both the jewelry designer and Prince Harry have moved on to start their own families, netizens were ecstatic to see his ex back in the public eye. One user on X noted, "I'm so proud of her and happy for what she's made of her life," while another took a more back-handed approach, saying: "Whew! Chelsy dodged the Harry bullet. She looks genuinely happy. Very sweet photos."

It's hard to denounce commenters feeling some relief for Davy, as the prince and Markle have been dealing with rumored money troubles since late 2025. It also doesn't help that Markle's rumored lover reportedly helped orchestrate her latest money-hungry scheme, making the signs that Davy could have been "the one that got away" all the more prevalent.