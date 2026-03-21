How Big Of An Age Gap Does Bill Gates Have With Girlfriend Paula Hurd?

The details of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' nasty behavior towards his ex-wife, Melinda, prior to their divorce, would send anyone running, but his new girlfriend, Paula Hurd, doesn't seem threatened. The couple was confirmed to be in a relationship back in 2023, although photos of the pair at sporting events, such as the Lavender Cup, in 2022, hint that the romance had been blossoming for some time.

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2024 during the Breakthrough Prize ceremony, and Gates publicly addressed Hurd on "Today" in February 2025, gushing: "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We're having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things." Gates met his ex-wife in 1987 while she was working under him as a production manager at Microsoft – while Melinda had originally declined the date, there's no doubt that getting asked out by your boss carries a certain amount of weight. Melinda was also the youngest recruit and only woman in her group of new hires to the company, making the nine-year age gap between her and her future husband all the more poignant.

However, far from many wealthy men who date much younger women, Gates prefers the same age difference as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanches. Hurd is seven years younger than Gates. Keeping with Gates' type, Hurd is also a philanthropist, even pushing Baylor University's Give a Light Campaign past the $1 billion mark after a donation of $7 million.