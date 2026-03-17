Leonardo DiCaprio's Face Transformation At The Oscars Has One Shady Thing On Everyone's Lips
Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the public eye for decades, skyrocketing to fame with roles like Jack Dawson in "Titanic" and Romeo in "Romeo + Juliet" in the 1990s. Fast forward, and in his midlife, DiCaprio has delivered some cringey moments and also became a poster boy for the "dad bod." But he flipped the script with his particularly dapper and slimmed-down appearance at the 2026 Oscars, leaving plenty of people shocked and delighted. Though with all the amazement people were expressing at his Oscars look, it all feels like a dig at him for gaining weight or being bloated in the past.
Netizens have been sharing a meme of DiCaprio from the Oscars and commenting on his new look. "The glow up needs to be studied," said a fan on X. Another chimed in with, "he decided to be ugly for, like, seven years for no reason at all."
One person had a theory for why DiCaprio went for a new look, commenting, "Leonardo DiCaprio looked around and decided to get hot again to boost morale."
Leonardo DiCaprio's slimmed down appearance sparked a range of theories
Then there were the guesses as to the how of Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance at the Oscars. One hypothesis on X was that "he picked the gua sha up." This Chinese tradition involves scraping the skin with a smooth stone, and gua sha can help make your face look more sculpted. There were those who thought that he may have stopped drinking. "Finally quit the sauce and discovered water. Also mustache is carrying 40% of this comeback," one person wrote on X.
And others thought that he is one of the celebrities who is on Ozempic or another weight loss drug. One woman posted: "he's been on a major glow down for 10+ years and he showed up ozempic-ed, tanned up with a stash and suddenly I'm 11 again. Okayyyy Leo I SEE YOU."
We're not exactly sure why he might have made whatever changes he's made in his life that have given him this new look. It could be a movie role, or some think that it could be DiCaprio's relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple first started dating in 2023, and someone reportedly close to him told the Daily Mail in 2025 that DiCaprio "is getting healthy and fit to keep up with Vittoria." Whatever the reason — and not to say he didn't look good with the dad bod — he's looking happy and healthy, and we're here for it.