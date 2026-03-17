Leonardo DiCaprio's Face Transformation At The Oscars Has One Shady Thing On Everyone's Lips

Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the public eye for decades, skyrocketing to fame with roles like Jack Dawson in "Titanic" and Romeo in "Romeo + Juliet" in the 1990s. Fast forward, and in his midlife, DiCaprio has delivered some cringey moments and also became a poster boy for the "dad bod." But he flipped the script with his particularly dapper and slimmed-down appearance at the 2026 Oscars, leaving plenty of people shocked and delighted. Though with all the amazement people were expressing at his Oscars look, it all feels like a dig at him for gaining weight or being bloated in the past.

Netizens have been sharing a meme of DiCaprio from the Oscars and commenting on his new look. "The glow up needs to be studied," said a fan on X. Another chimed in with, "he decided to be ugly for, like, seven years for no reason at all."

One person had a theory for why DiCaprio went for a new look, commenting, "Leonardo DiCaprio looked around and decided to get hot again to boost morale."