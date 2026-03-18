Hoda Kotb's Latest Bougie Venture Amid Savannah Guthrie Tragedy Sparks Mixed Reactions

It's been a troubling year for "Today Show" host Savannah Guthrie, and now it seems her woes are causing issues for others. After Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1, NBC personalities tried to keep things running smoothly without Savannah. Though moves have been made to indicate that Savannah might be open to returning to work in the future, fellow co-hosts have stepped up to the plate to fill in for her. Hoda Kotb was one of a few news anchors who left "Today," who has made a graceful return to occasionally pitch in. While her presence on the small screen is welcome, how Kotb has been handling herself off-screen has been raising eyebrows.

Per the Daily Mail, in December 2025, Kotb announced that her brand, Joy 101, would be hosting a wellness retreat with tickets starting at a cool $2,600. Though it was planned before Nancy's disappearance, the event still took place this month in Scottsdale, Arizona — about 100 miles away from where Nancy was abducted. This could have caused a media backlash for Kotb, as an exclusive event celebrating joy so close to where tragedy struck might not be the best optics.

Eric Schiffer, expert and chairman of Reputation Management, noted that Kotb would be wise to avoid "performative content" if she wanted to survive her wellness retreat with little repercussions. He also recommended that Kotb herself not post any content of the event, but this didn't stop her from religiously taking selfies with attendees, nor did it stop people from having some bold opinions on the event as a whole.