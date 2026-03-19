Tom Brady's Jab At Joe Burrow Hints Alix Earle Fling Has Fizzled (And Now He's Feeling The Heat)

Although his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized years ago, there's evidence to suggest Tom Brady isn't quite over things. He's tried his hand at dating, with his latest hookup rumored to be famous TikToker Alix Earle. When the two were spotted canoodling over the holidays the age-gap fling raised some eyebrows, but now it seems there's trouble brewing in paradise. Earle was seen partying with Tate McRae, Stassie Karanikolauo, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. This led to quite an uncomfortable remark from Brady in Burrow's direction shortly thereafter.

On March 18, Brady was at a press event for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft, representing his team, the Founders. Burrow is serving as co-captain of the Wildcats, which laid the groundwork for Brady's dig. "That's what they called Joe the other night at those Oscar parties," Brady said, according to People, "the Wildcat." He further twisted the knife by adding, "At least he's here, no fashion shows to attend." This seemed to make Burrow briefly uncomfortable, though he did manage to eke out a smile toward the end. With Earle now seemingly caught in the middle of the two football stars, it seems like Brady and Burrow are set to have a heated rivalry on and off the field.