Tom Brady's Jab At Joe Burrow Hints Alix Earle Fling Has Fizzled (And Now He's Feeling The Heat)
Although his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized years ago, there's evidence to suggest Tom Brady isn't quite over things. He's tried his hand at dating, with his latest hookup rumored to be famous TikToker Alix Earle. When the two were spotted canoodling over the holidays the age-gap fling raised some eyebrows, but now it seems there's trouble brewing in paradise. Earle was seen partying with Tate McRae, Stassie Karanikolauo, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. This led to quite an uncomfortable remark from Brady in Burrow's direction shortly thereafter.
On March 18, Brady was at a press event for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft, representing his team, the Founders. Burrow is serving as co-captain of the Wildcats, which laid the groundwork for Brady's dig. "That's what they called Joe the other night at those Oscar parties," Brady said, according to People, "the Wildcat." He further twisted the knife by adding, "At least he's here, no fashion shows to attend." This seemed to make Burrow briefly uncomfortable, though he did manage to eke out a smile toward the end. With Earle now seemingly caught in the middle of the two football stars, it seems like Brady and Burrow are set to have a heated rivalry on and off the field.
Tom Brady and Alix Earle might have been doomed from the start
When People revealed Tom Brady and Alix Earle were getting cozy in February 2026, the pair seemed like an odd, if not good-looking, match. After being spotted attending several parties together, Brady, 48, and Earle, 25, were exceptionally close at a New Year's Eve event in St. Barths. They then arrived at the 2026 Super Bowl together, with Earle landing on the worst-dressed list. While a source claimed the duo was simply "hooking up," it appears even keeping things casual wasn't in the cards for them.
In the wake of her own breakup from Braxton Berrios, Earle has shouldered her own personal tragedy of being single, and appears to be trying to turn it into growth. In a January 21 TikTok, Earle made note of her serial monogamy, likening herself to "a boyfriend hopper." It seems the young sensation has made a plan. "This year, I'm [going to] be dedicated to being okay with being alone," she said. While this journey might allow for the occasional hookup, it seems that Earle might have accidentally stirred up some drama between Brady and Joe Burrow on her quest to independence. Although these are reasonable missteps to make in your 20s, it's the near-50 Brady who might want to work on finding ways to be alone, especially considering that it seems Brady's not handling ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's new marriage very well, either.