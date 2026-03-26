Side-By-Side Pics Of Lara & Eric Trump's Face Transformations Are So Jarring
You can always rely on the Trump family to serve some looks that will have us scratching our heads for years. From Donald Trump's disastrous hair to his greasy bronze makeup, he's a never-ending source of cringe looks, but he's not the only one whose appearances sometimes make people do a double take. Lara Trump and Eric Trump have been married since 2014, and side-by-side images make it abundantly clear that they used to look like two completely different people.
What's curious about the photo on the below-left, taken in 2008, is that Eric looks like a carbon copy of his father, and it would be hard to tell the difference if you checked young photos of Donald to compare. Present-day Eric still styles his hair a bit like his father, but he has grown facial hair, his eyebrows are mostly gone, his smile looks completely different — possibly the result of veneers, per Daily Mail — and his ears appear a little bigger, which is expected as we get older.
In Lara's case however, we have to believe her word when she says she is the same person. Her forehead looks smoother than ever; her eyebrows are carefully designed; and her jawline, which was previously kind of undefined like her husband's, now looks much sharper. As you probably know, Lara was one of the pioneers of the "Mar-a-Lago face" movement, so a lot of the changes on her face served seemingly as a blueprint for several MAGA women to follow suit.
What purported changes did Lara and Eric Trump make?
Many professionals have weighed in on Lara Trump's transformation. In 2025, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger spoke to Glam and suggested Lara's brows are a good indication of procedures she might have had done. He stated: "[Their] position appears slightly higher and more arched in recent images compared to earlier ones. This could be the result of a surgical brow lift, but more likely shows the consistent use of neuromodulators like Botox to achieve a lifted, more open look around the eyes."
To the Irish Star, cosmetic surgery expert Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu also mentioned the possible use of Botox and identified signs of blepharoplasty — an eye procedure that makes your eyes look wider — on Lara's face. "Looking at her now, her eyes look much more open and alert," she said, "and this may have been made possible by an upper eyelid surgery, which involves the removal of excess skin and muscle in addition to a small amount of fat." Lara avoids commenting publicly about any procedures she's speculated to have done.
Like his wife, Eric Trump hasn't said anything about his possible aesthetic procedures either. Since the entire Trump family has been rumored to have had some kind of work done, there is a chance that Eric is no exception, but there could also be another explanation for his changing face. Referring to Eric in an interview with the Daily Mail, plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Solomos said, "You can see he's lost some weight in the face area." He also spoke about how Eric's beard and speculated veneers revamped his look. If Eric's plan was for his beard to make him look less like his father, we can say it worked.
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