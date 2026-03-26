Side-By-Side Pics Of Lara & Eric Trump's Face Transformations Are So Jarring

You can always rely on the Trump family to serve some looks that will have us scratching our heads for years. From Donald Trump's disastrous hair to his greasy bronze makeup, he's a never-ending source of cringe looks, but he's not the only one whose appearances sometimes make people do a double take. Lara Trump and Eric Trump have been married since 2014, and side-by-side images make it abundantly clear that they used to look like two completely different people.

What's curious about the photo on the below-left, taken in 2008, is that Eric looks like a carbon copy of his father, and it would be hard to tell the difference if you checked young photos of Donald to compare. Present-day Eric still styles his hair a bit like his father, but he has grown facial hair, his eyebrows are mostly gone, his smile looks completely different — possibly the result of veneers, per Daily Mail — and his ears appear a little bigger, which is expected as we get older.

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In Lara's case however, we have to believe her word when she says she is the same person. Her forehead looks smoother than ever; her eyebrows are carefully designed; and her jawline, which was previously kind of undefined like her husband's, now looks much sharper. As you probably know, Lara was one of the pioneers of the "Mar-a-Lago face" movement, so a lot of the changes on her face served seemingly as a blueprint for several MAGA women to follow suit.