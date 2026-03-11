New Up Close Look At Donald Trump's Face Proves His Makeup Is Greasier Than An Oil Slick

Departing the White House on March 11, President Donald Trump appeared to be repeating a beleaguered makeup mistake for an upcoming appearance. While heading to Ohio and Kentucky to drum up better publicity for himself and other Republican candidates, Trump's greasy makeup looked ready to slip right off his face. There's something about travel that makes the president's pores seemingly dump out oil. For example, the time Trump was a greasy disaster in Japan or even the president's many makeup mistakes while visiting the U.K. Once again, it seems he's been caught in a similar rut.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

From the above photo, it's clear that the president's sheen is melting off his ritualistic bronzer. Patches of his naturally raw pink skin can be seen at the top of his forehead, where it's safe to assume he probably wiped off makeup while trying to smudge away some oil. The same could possibly be said for the tip of Trump's nose, which looks like it's been rubbed free from the bronzer caked around the rest of his t-zone.

However, it could be more than just travel jitters causing Trump to appear partially zapped. In wider photos, his favorite lackey, Karoline Leavitt, can be seen at his side, and she also has a slick sheen to her face. Considering the bizarre neck rash Trump tried to hide a few days prior, it could be that the president's use of makeup is once again trying to cover up a health scare.