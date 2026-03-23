Who Will Take Over For Karoline Leavitt's Maternity Leave? These Rumored Picks Would Be A Hot Mess

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is due to give birth to her second child in May 2026. With her awkward MAGA baby shower out of the way, behind the scenes, preparations are surely being put in place for her imminent maternity leave. Lately, things feel particularly chaotic, and it's hard to imagine that this administration won't be in desperate need of a press secretary when May comes around. So, will someone be filling Leavitt's shoes when she's gone? If so, who will be taking on the task during an especially difficult time?

Leavitt reportedly has no intention to permanently leave her role as press secretary, despite the fact that she and hubby Nicholas Riccio are sure to have their hands full with two kids under two years old. Plus, Donald Trump's repeated skeevy praise of Leavitt definitely doesn't indicate that he'll be letting her go anytime soon. Still, her maternity leave is inevitable, however long it will last, and that means someone will likely need to fill her role.

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin and NewsNation host Katie Pavlich are reportedly among the possible stand-ins for Leavitt. Yet, other names being mentioned for the gig are a bit surprising. If they do get chosen to take the podium, we definitely anticipate a bit of an incoming mess.