Landman Star Paulina Chávez Has Totally Transformed

Paulina Chávez didn't think she was going to land a life-changing role on the Taylor Sheridan drama "Landman." For a while, Chávez wasn't sure if there would be any acting work in her future. The Texan actor clinched her breakout role as the lead of "Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love," but when the show ended, it wasn't exactly clear what was next. Reflecting on all the opportunities she missed after the sitcom wrapped up, Chávez told Backstage, "For me, auditions have always been so difficult ... I do my work, I submit it, and I let it go. I think that's the easiest way to cope with so much rejection."

Because of this habit, Chávez didn't linger too much on the possibility of playing Ariana on "Landman" after submitting her audition tape. Landing the role initially seemed unlikely, and Chávez was up against some pretty stiff competition for the part. But, then, the unexpected happened. "I got a call from Taylor: 'I'm gonna trust you with this role,'" Chávez told Backstage in the same interview. Since then, the actor has transformed into an integral part of a cast that includes big names like Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton. She has certainly come a long way from the early days of taking acting classes and searching for roles in her home state of Texas.