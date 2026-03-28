Meet Chris O'Donnell's Five Kids And Wife Caroline

Chris O'Donnell has been a notable face on television screens for as long as we can remember. While he's most-known for his portrayal of Grisha Callen in "NCIS: Los Angeles," his three-decade-long resume is beyond incredible, given he's starred alongside the legendary Al Pacino in "Scent of a Woman," a young Drew Barrymore in the midst of her stunning transformation in "Mad Love," and the late Val Kilmer in "Batman Forever." Coming from a family of seven — all of whom were familiar with the entertainment industry through their father — Chris is a traditional family man, oftentimes prioritizing his home life over his career.

From meeting his wife, Caroline O'Donnell, on the brink of his acting success, Chris wasted no time building that coveted family life he had known since childhood. The two became the parents of five: Lily, Chip, Charlie, Finley, and Maeve O'Donnell. That, more than anything, became the aspect of life he's cherished the most. He'd express this notion during his 2013 appearance on TLC's "Who Do You Think You Are?" "Until you have children, you just have no idea what it means to love somebody," he said. "I mean, you would literally stand in front of a moving train or something for them." Despite being relatively private, Chris, Caroline, and their children all lead interesting lives, making their connection remarkable to bear witness to.