Emma Stone's Face Transformation Renders Past Comments On Accepting Looks Null & Void
There's nothing wrong with a change of heart, but it can be concerning to see someone backtrack feelings of self-acceptance and authenticity. Although you won't find "Bugonia" actress Emma Stone on social media, pictures of her hitting red carpets in 2026 have left fans stunned at her behind-the-scenes face transformation.
Her snatched new face has left us begging her to fire her plastic surgeon, and fans were forced to mourn the loss of her hooded eyes, rounder nose, and goofy smile. The "Poor Things" actress also received messages of concern from fans after an appearance at the 2026 BAFTA awards, with many noticing her drastic weight loss and prominent collarbones in her dress. A lot of these feelings of confusion and betrayal seemingly come from Stone's perceived switch-up when it comes to issues such as body positivity and authenticity in Hollywood.
In a 2011 interview with Glamour, the "Easy A" actress famously responded to a question regarding pressures to be skinny in the industry with "You're a human being, you live once and life is wonderful, so eat the damn red velvet cupcake." Glamour also quoted Stone as saying "I always thought it was more important to be funny or honest than to look a certain way" in response to a question about "pretty-girl roles" in the industry. The seeming hypocrisy of her unrecognizable face transformation is a let-down for fans who enjoyed her weird-girl attitude and zany persona from earlier in her career.
Emma Stone has always been open about her body issues
While her quotes have been empowering to many fans over the years, Emma Stone has never been shy about her own struggles to accept her appearance. In a 2012 interview with S Magazine (via Express), "The Help" actress asserted that "you won't hear me saying I have no body issues because I wouldn't be human if I didn't." Despite sometimes being critical of her appearance, she boasted that "I haven't worked out for a month and I'm proud of it," showcasing how she still made space to be gentle on herself.
She also received the same concerns regarding her thin frame back in 2014, but the "Amazing Spider-Man" star told Seventeen, "Keeping weight on is a struggle for me — especially when I'm under stress, and especially as I've gotten older." She further elaborated, "I remind myself to be kind to myself, and as slightly ridiculous as it may sound, to treat myself in the same gentle way I'd want to treat a daughter of mine. It really helps." The comment is far less ridiculous now, as Stone and her husband, SNL writer Dave McCary, welcomed their daughter Louise Jean in March 2021. Plastic surgeons have offered insight as to what happened to the "Superbad" star's face, and although it's undeniable she looks unrecognizable from even a year prior, it's hard to say if her heart isn't still in the same place.