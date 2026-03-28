Emma Stone's Face Transformation Renders Past Comments On Accepting Looks Null & Void

There's nothing wrong with a change of heart, but it can be concerning to see someone backtrack feelings of self-acceptance and authenticity. Although you won't find "Bugonia" actress Emma Stone on social media, pictures of her hitting red carpets in 2026 have left fans stunned at her behind-the-scenes face transformation.

Her snatched new face has left us begging her to fire her plastic surgeon, and fans were forced to mourn the loss of her hooded eyes, rounder nose, and goofy smile. The "Poor Things" actress also received messages of concern from fans after an appearance at the 2026 BAFTA awards, with many noticing her drastic weight loss and prominent collarbones in her dress. A lot of these feelings of confusion and betrayal seemingly come from Stone's perceived switch-up when it comes to issues such as body positivity and authenticity in Hollywood.

In a 2011 interview with Glamour, the "Easy A" actress famously responded to a question regarding pressures to be skinny in the industry with "You're a human being, you live once and life is wonderful, so eat the damn red velvet cupcake." Glamour also quoted Stone as saying "I always thought it was more important to be funny or honest than to look a certain way" in response to a question about "pretty-girl roles" in the industry. The seeming hypocrisy of her unrecognizable face transformation is a let-down for fans who enjoyed her weird-girl attitude and zany persona from earlier in her career.