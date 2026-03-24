Joy Behar Seemingly Gives Carrie Underwood A Sly Middle Finger On The View After Inauguration Controversy

There's no denying that country music icon Carrie Underwood has experienced quite the fall from grace, with her January 2025 performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration being just one of the many scandals that led to her massive downfall from fame. She's still paying the price for it, as "The View" host Joy Behar temporarily left the program on March 24 as the "Before He Cheats" singer was set to be interviewed.

The ladies on "The View" have been vocal about what they really think about Underwood, and Behar's absence, along with fellow cohost Sara Haines, made that fact all the more clear. Underwood wasn't the only star being interviewed, as the "Hot Topics" table was a group interview with the country singer and her fellow "American Idol" judges, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan. Behar returned after the segment to close the show, and it was also announced that she'd serve as the guest on the show's podcast "Behind the Table" that day.

A source told Entertainment Weekly that Behar's nonattendance was a "production decision," as it's not uncommon for cohosts to leave the table to make room for guests. However, given Behar's previous statements about Underwood, it's hard to say that the choice wasn't an obvious case of mitigating drama. Behar had previously gotten into an on-air spat with cohost Whoopi Goldberg about the "Somethin' Bad" singer's decision to perform on Inauguration Day, and had also received harsh words from former cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck for her comments.