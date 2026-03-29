These Nepo Babies Have Lived Incredibly Tragic Lives

Charlie Sheen was born on September 3, 1965, to actors Martin Sheen and Janet Templeton. Sheen's turbulent personal life has marred most of his professional career, with many infamous moments stemming from substance abuse. In 1998, for example, Sheen almost died from a cocaine overdose. In 2010, Sheen was forcibly removed from the Plaza Hotel after another cocaine-fueled night. These events, in part, led to his dismissal from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men."

Sheen's lengthy list of relationships, like his substance abuse, has been just as tumultuous. In 1990, his engagement to Kelly Preston was called off after she was hit by shrapnel when his gun accidentally went off. Sheen's marriage to Denise Richards produced plenty of messy moments, particularly when Richards accused him of looking at inappropriate material featuring underage women. Sheen's third marriage to Brooke Mueller similarly hit the fan. At one point, Sheen and Mueller were so unstable that their children ended up in Richards' custody.

In 2015, Sheen announced that he was HIV-positive, although he did not have AIDS. Sheen told Today that he was diagnosed four years earlier, sometime in 2011, and had been facing extortion threats ever since. "I trusted them, and they were deep in my inner circle, and I thought they could be helpful. My trust turned to their treason," Sheen said. In December 2025, Sheen said that his HIV was well-managed. He also claimed that he tried an experimental drug that wasn't available for purchase.