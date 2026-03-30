The Madison Cast's Real-Life Partners
On "The Madison," two long, loving relationships form the show's beating heart: those of a man and his wife and a man and the land. Some of the show's cast members also have love stories that rival those introduced in their shared contribution to the ever-expanding Paramount+ library of sagas set in rural America. For this trek back into the Montana territory that he's become so familiar with, series creator Taylor Sheridan, who also played Travis the cowboy on "Yellowstone," takes a popular Hallmark trope out to the range by getting a city gal to fall in love with the great outdoors.
That New Yorker who becomes a fish out of water in Big Sky Country, Stacy Clyburn, is portrayed by none other than Michelle Pfeiffer, who famously disappeared from Hollywood for years. Her character's husband, Preston Clyburn, is the previously mentioned land man — not to be confused with the oil gig that inspired the Sheridan series "Landman," which features another cast full of familiar faces. You'll certainly recognize the actor playing New York escapee Preston, "Escape from New York" star Kurt Russell.
Among the rest of the talented group who called the Madison River Valley home during filming, one stargot married there, and a few others are in relationships with fellow actors, any of whom Sheridan would be lucky to cast in one of his future endeavors. Surely, these stars of "The Madison" put in a good word for their significant others. There is, after all, a lot of fishing on this show, so it couldn't hurt to cast that line and see if the showrunner bites, right?
Kurt Russell said his character's relationship resembles his own with Goldie Hawn
Speaking of stars Taylor Sheridan would be lucky to snag for one of his series, what about Goldie Hawn? She and Kurt Russell are one of the most iconic celebrity couples of the '80s, and they've proved that enduring love stories do exist in Hollywood outside the confines of a screenplay. But when they first met while filming "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" in 1966, dating would have been highly inappropriate: Russell was just 16 and Hawn was 21. However, when their work brought them together again as love interests in the 1984 movie "Swing Shift," Russell and Hawn's age gap wasn't such a big deal.
By then, Russell had a son, Boston Russell, and Hawn was raising two future thespians, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. They helped Russell seal the deal when they came to work with their mom. "He was amazing with them," Hawn gushed to People. The couple's son Wyatt Russell joined the brood in 1986.
Now, everyone has been a happy blended family for decades, and how sweet is it that Hawn was on Russell's mind when he started working on "The Madison?" As he told Men's Health, "[S]ome of the conversations that [Preston and Stacy] have ... Goldie and I have had very similar conversations." He didn't elaborate on what those conversations were, but just like Preston and Stacy have conflicting views on the Big Apple, he and Hawn don't see eye to eye on everything. "His politics are different than mine," Hawn said on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" in 2024. "There's all these things that could divide you. But the one thing that we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family."
Michelle Pfeiffer was about to become a parent when she started dating David E. Kelley
When Michelle Pfeiffer met David E. Kelley during a blind group date in 1993, he was busy writing for one of the Emmy-winning TV dramas he created, "Picket Fences." He also had two other successful series under his belt, "L.A. Law" and "Doogie Howser, M.D." As for Pfeiffer, she had just played Catwoman in "Batwoman Returns" and made the life-altering decision to adopt a child. So, she soon found herself with a new boyfriend and a new baby. It was a lot, but it ended up working in her favor. "[W]e both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and in a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple," Pfeiffer explained to Good Housekeeping in 2007.
Pfeiffer and Kelley had been together for less than a year when they tied the knot in November 1993. The following August, their daughter, Claudia, got a sibling when they welcomed their son, John. Kelley would go on to be a prolific producer and create a string of small-screen hits, including the female-fronted series "Ally McBeal" and "Big Little Lies." However, Pfeiffer and Kelley had decided not to get their marriage and careers all muddled up — a policy that survived three decades. During Apple's February 2026 press day, Kelley explained why he had a change of heart about working with Pfeiffer after he started adapting the book "Margo's Got Money Troubles" for TV. "I could only see one person playing [Margo's mom], and we're lucky enough that she said yes, the second luckiest yes I've gotten from her," he said (via Deadline).
One of Beau Garrett's The Madison co-stars was her wedding photographer
"The Good Doctor" star Beau Garrett plays Abigail Reese, one of Preston and Stacy Clyburn's daughters, on "The Madison." Garrett's husband, Shane Richards, is the manager of the Surf Grove Campground in Tofino, British Columbia, which is where the couple first met. In June 2022, Garrett announced that they were expecting a rainbow baby, and she later told Town & Country that she and her daughter enjoyed their temporary stay in Montana so much that her family was thinking about buying property there.
Montana will also always hold a special place in Garrett's heart because it's where she and Richards had their wedding in September 2025. They originally wanted to tie the knot in Tofino, but Garrett had a good reason for deciding not to wait until they got back home. "[I]t was his 50th birthday, so I surprised him with a wedding," she told "Entertainment Tonight." Their wedding venue was a ranch in Bozeman, Montana, and Garrett saved money on hiring a wedding photographer by giving that very important job to her longtime friend Patrick J. Adams, who plays her brother-in-law on "The Madison." She said of getting to work with him and celebrate with him, "I just feel so lucky."
Patrick J. Adams reconnected with his ex Troian Bellisario after snagging a Pretty Little Liars role
It's been a long, strange ride for married actors Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams, whose character on "The Madison" is Russell McIntosh, one of the Manhattanites married to a Clyburn daughter. Adams fittingly gained fame for his show set in the big city, "Suits."
Bellisario dumped Adams soon after their love story began in 2009. However, Bellisario had just started working on "Pretty Little Liars," and an opportunity to win her back fell in Adams' lap: an audition for a single-episode role on the show. "He called his agents ... and they were like, 'Okay. You're coming in really hot for an ABC Family guest star role," Bellisario recalled on the "Work in Progress" podcast. But he got the part — and the girl. It gave him an excuse to call Bellisario to let her know they were about to become castmates, and that conversation ultimately resulted in a 2016 wedding and three kids. "He put in the work," Bellisario said of Adams' successful ploy to keep her in his life for the long haul.
Like Kurt Russell's "The Madison" character, Adams is a girl dad. He and Bellisario welcomed their daughters in 2018, 2021, and 2026, and that middle birth was one wild ride. According to Adams, Eliot didn't wait for her parents to make it through the doors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "She was born in the front seat of a BMW in the parking lot of the hospital," he revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2026. At least Bellisario didn't have to labor for long. "[She said], 'Pull my pants down' ... and I did, and I suddenly had a baby in my hand," Adams recalled.
Elle Chapman cast her boyfriend, Patrick Luwis, in a comedy sketch
Elle Chapman's character on "The Madison" is Paige McIntosh, another Clyburn daughter and the wife of Patrick J. Adams' character. In real life, you might recognize her boyfriend, Patrick Luwis, from his role as Axel, one of the most formidable Sekai Taikai tournament competitors on "Cobra Kai." He also appeared in the movie "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver" and the Ryan Murphy series "The Beauty." When he shared a post about the latter on Instagram, his supportive girlfriend gushed in the comments, "You are the coolest, most talented and loveliest guy in the world!!!"
Chapman and Luwis also appear together in the 2024 low-budget horror movie "Shark Girl," and Chapman cast her boyfriend in a short film about a friendship that forms over a shared appreciation for Chris Elliott's "Scary Movie 2" character. "Arguably the stupidest thing I've ever written but we had so much fun," Chapman captioned the video on Instagram. Luwis spoke about the short film in a 2024 interview with "The Permanent Rain Press" and had nothing but lovely things to say about his girlfriend. "I think it's really great to have a partner who understands what you're doing and to be able to work together. ... She's so funny, and she wrote it so quickly," he said.
Luwis also revealed that he visited Chapman and her cat, Gus, while she was filming "The Madison" in Montana. "It's so beautiful," he said. "[S]he's having the time of her life, and I'm super proud of her."
Kate Hewitt is a director who chronicles her adventures with Ben Schnetzer on Instagram
Before New York native Ben Schnetzer portrayed Montana sheriff Van Davis on "The Madison," he appeared in the post-apocalyptic TV series "Y: The Last Man." It's also possible you've seen the work of his partner, but she prefers to stay behind the camera. Kate Hewitt is a director from Newcastle, U.K., who got her start in theater with plays such as "Jesus Hopped the A Train" at the Young Vic. She eventually took her talents to television, where her first project was the BBC series "Life." She also directed multiple episodes of the 2024 Netflix romance "One Day," starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod. "First job after giving birth, will always be very special," she wrote on Instagram after filming wrapped.
Hewitt and Schnetzer welcomed their daughter, Vera Elora, in 2021, followed by their son, Jack, in 2024. Hewitt often documents her family's adventures on Instagram, where fans can find stunning photos from her and Schnetzer's pre-children hikes in Big Sur and their running and swimming excursions on the Suffolk Coast. And when Hewitt and the kids lived in Montana with Schnetzer while he filmed "The Madison," she snapped some incredible family photos with breathtaking scenery. Hewitt also revealed that Vera joined her and Schnetzer when they went skiing for the first time.
In an Instagram post about her prep for the "The Madison" premiere, Hewitt revealed that it was another first: She and Schnetzer had never walked a red carpet together. "Watch this man be brilliant," she urged her followers. "This show saw us through one pregnancy, a birth, the entire family living in Montana and Ben in his element on horseback."
Kevin Zegers and his wife, Jaime Feld, have twin daughters
"Air Bud" star Kevin Zegers once spent his days traipsing around New York on the "Gossip Girl" set, but on "The Madison," his rancher character is one of the Montana natives. Zegers' career dates back to the '90s, so he's had opportunities to work alongside a long list of Hollywood's biggest and brightest. So has his wife, Jaime Feld, but in a far different capacity; she's a talent agent who has represented some huge clients, including Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore, and Chelsea Handler.
Based on her Instagram posts, Feld also has tons of famous friends. She and "One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush are besties, and her husband's "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" co-star, Lily Collins, once baked some gluten-free treats for her. She also wrote of the latter in 2018, "[Zegers] refers to you as a sister and to me as his wife so i think that makes you my sister wife."
Feld's husband seems pretty great, too. Ahead of their 2013 New Jersey nuptials, Zegers shared a photo of himself thoughtfully steaming his bride-to-be's wedding veil. There was also no way he was missing her baby shower, and he even praised her maternity style in a post that read, "My wife is a boss. Carrying these girls like a champ. Rocking the high top kicks." The couple's twin daughters, Zoe Madison and Blake Everleigh, were born in August 2015, and now Zegers won't let his Instagram followers forget how much he appreciates the three most important ladies in his life. As he wrote in 2017, "I'm proud that my daughters get a daily reminder of what a woman is. ... My wife manages to accomplish balance between her family and her career with an ease I could never muster."
Rebecca Spence shares two kids with her supportive husband, Patrick Thomas Spence
"Contagion" actor Rebecca Spence, who plays one of Stacy Clyburn's New York pals on "The Madison," keeps her relationship with Patrick Thomas Spence pretty private. But when she shares a rare Instagram post about her husband, she makes it count. "Thank you for growing up with me, and for always keeping my dreams as yours. Thank you for being the best cheerleader and shoulder," reads her 20th anniversary tribute to Patrick. "Thank you for being a better husband and father than I could've ever hoped and prayed for. I've spent over half of my life crushing out on you and having the best time doing it."
Rebecca and Patrick have been together since around 1995, and they tied the knot in 1999. At the time of their wedding, Rebecca hadn't even decided that she wanted to pursue acting as a career. As for Patrick, he's an ombudsperson at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Loyola University Chicago. He thanked Rebecca and their daughter, Clara, in his dissertation.
Clara was born in 2007, and in 2017, Rebecca revealed that she and Patrick had also adopted a son. She shared his name, Anthony, on his 1st birthday when she posted a photo of his hilarious custom-made cake featuring one of his favorite things: a ceiling fan.
Matthew Fox moved to Italy with his wife, Margherita Ronchi
"Lost" actor Matthew Fox portrays Paul Clyburn, the brother of Kurt Russell's character, on "The Madison." And just like their characters and Russell, who owns a property in Colorado with Goldie Hawn, Fox likes being away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. In 2008, the Wyoming native told The Sunday Times that he planned on moving his family to Oregon. "I enjoy fishing, hiking and skiing, and the mountains and fresh air," he said.
Fox did eventually purchase a property in Oregon, but later moved to his wife's home country. He met Italian model Margherita Ronchi while attending college at Columbia University, and the couple married in 1992. Their daughter, Kyle, was born in 1998, and they welcomed their son, Byron, in 2001. The family relocated to Italy sometime ahead of the pandemic in 2020, but when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2026, Fox admitted that he was still struggling to learn his wife's native language. "It's not an easy language to learn, but I'm learning it," he said.
When Fox decided to take a break from working in Hollywood after "Lost" ended in 2010, his family was the impetus. As he explained to Variety in a 2026 interview, "It was the right moment for me to step back and take a moment and engage with the people that I love and care about the most in the world." It was probably also nice to get away from the tabloid culture that once spread a rumor that he had cheated on Ronchi. He denied the claim in a 2010 Playboy interview and said of his wife (via HuffPost), "Margherita and I have been best friends and best lovers. She's the love of my life."
Will Arnett started dating supermodel Carolyn Murphy
On "The Madison," Will Arnett plays a slightly unexpected role: that of Stacy Clyburn's therapist. It's a dramatic turn for the "Arrested Development" star, and it kind of went hand in hand with his love life's new direction. Arnett was once half of one of Hollywood's biggest comedic power couples, but he and Amy Poehler divorced in 2014. They had two children together. Arnett later dated fashion executive Alessandra Brawn, with whom he welcomed a son in 2020.
But in 2025, Arnett started dating Carolyn Murphy, one of the most sought-after supermodels of the '90s. "We have a real ease with each other and she's just such a generous-of-spirit person, and that's what I love," he told People. Murphy has appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she's been a face of Estée Lauder for over two decades.
Like Arnett, Murphy is a parent; she has a daughter named Dylan, who sometimes gets her to appear in TikTok videos, and they posed together in a print campaign for Weekend Max Mara. Murphy is also an environmentalist who loves the outdoors. "My lifestyle has always been led by my reverence for nature," she told Net-a-Porter in 2026. "I live minimally and believe in quality versus quantity. ... I humbly work with foundations that support nutrition through connection in growing food, supporting farmers, protecting our oceans, marine and wildlife."