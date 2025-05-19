Strange Things About Troian Bellisario And Patrick J. Adams' Relationship

It will apparently never cease to blow minds that Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are a couple. In 2025, netizens were still expressing surprise upon discovering that the "Pretty Little Liars" alum and the "Suits" star are married, even though the actors' unique love story, which has taken some fairly strange twists and turns, began back in 2009. Along the way, they've guest-starred on each other's shows, but for one of their shared television credits, they didn't cross paths.

Bellisario appeared in two episodes of "NCIS" in 2005 and 2006, a gig that probably wasn't too difficult for her to get; her dad is the series' creator, after all. As for Adams, he played a serial killer in a 2008 episode. He would begin dating Bellisario a year later when they appeared in a play together. Now, the married couple seems to believe their romance was written in the cosmos. "Somehow in the grand chaos of the infinite unfolding my collection of atoms met yours," read a segment of Adams' 2018 birthday message for his wife. Not to be outdone, Bellisario marked another trip around the sun for Adams by gushing in a 2022 Instagram post, "The miracle of this universe (for me and my little corner of it) is that you were born and I was born within the same epoch."

But the fated pair aren't immune to celebrity crushes, with Adams admitting to having a thing for Charlize Theron in a Buzzfeed video. And when Bellisario told him that "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling is who leaves her all starry-eyed, her husband responded, "I'm Canadian, that hurts." Openly discussing their attraction to others who work in their industry might seem a bit bizarre. However, it's not nearly as gnarly as some of the weirder details about their relationship.