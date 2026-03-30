Taylor Frankie Paul Has A Bad Case Of Eyebrow Blindness & These Photos Prove It
Fans of Hulu's "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" know that the former leader of MomTok, Taylor Frankie Paul, has had some hit or miss eyebrows ever since the super popular series premiered back in September 2024. After a shocking clip from the altercation between Paul and her then-partner Dakota Mortensen was leaked ahead of the reality star's debut as ABC's next "Bachelorette," its consequent cancellation left fans screaming that the network picked the wrong Mormon wife.
The "Secret Lives" pilot ended with Paul's arrest for domestic violence, leaving audiences to slam ABC for a lack of due diligence before casting the controversial star (amplified by another shady topic hiding in Paul's "Bachelorette" season's cast). Following the news of the reality TV star temporarily losing custody of her son, and Utah police investigating a third case of DV, Paul's face was plastered all over the internet, holding a microscope to more than just her behavior.
Rumors that Paul might be a Trump supporter were unsurprising considering her cosmetic choices follow some of the worst "Republican makeup" trends. When it comes to her brows and their variance in shape, thickness, and length, all signs point to a serious case of eyebrow blindness. Paul's makeup routine showcased the extent to which she loves to draw them on, while also giving viewers a rare insight into their natural shape. But many of her public appearances and posts on Instagram have us begging Paul to take a long look in the mirror (for more reasons than one).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Taylor Frankie Paul's brows were bigger than her smile
At the premiere for Season 2 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," Taylor Frankie Paul was all smiles — and all brows. Her heavy-handed application of a brow pomade, presumably, looked chunky and asymmetrical, especially as they taper down into a disproportionately thin tail. The reality star's brows also appear to have been drawn drastically closer together than their natural placement. While this is clearly her personal preference, we can't help but wonder if a professional glam team could, or perhaps should, have intervened at some point.
Taylor Frankie Paul rocked some serious 2016 brows
Posing for a mirror selfie in an Instagram post, in August 2021, this shot of Taylor Frankie Paul was shockingly missing a #throwbackthursday in its caption. Carved out with concealer, as well as visibly opaque and squared off in the front, Paul's look would have raised eyebrows even a decade prior. Comparable to the likes of Lara Trump, whose botched beauty routine should have stayed in 2016, Paul's eyebrows were far from the "clean-girl" aesthetic that had been making the rounds on TikTok at the time.
Taylor Frankie Paul's wonky Oscars brows won't be winning any awards
As ABC's latest "Bachelorette" lead, Taylor Frankie Paul likely felt on top of the world when presenting at the 2026 Academy Awards, but her eyebrows were far from best in show. The reality star's makeup for the glitzy ceremony was surprisingly subtle compared to her more glam looks, but it ultimately turned out more haphazard than natural. Sparse gaps hadn't been filled in, leaving obvious slits through the middle of both eyebrows. Additionally, her attempts to bring the brows closer together are far less saturated than where they naturally start, leaving her brows looking patchy and inconsistent throughout.
Taylor Frankie Paul's caterpillar brows weren't fooling anyone
Taylor Frankie Paul's eyebrows, while making an appearance at Hulu's "Get Real" house, had us questioning reality. Her fuzzy, wispy brows were a far cry from the more structured look she typically sports. The reality star still somehow managed to overfill the fronts, but seemingly didn't put much effort into defining their tails. In a makeup-free video of Paul discussing her sobriety journey, which was shared on TikTok, it was clear that her natural brows are far thinner than their fuller look in the photo above. Sadly, the flora and fauna couldn't distract from how glaringly fake her full brows were.
Taylor Frankie Paul's brows got too close for comfort in an Instagram reel
Taylor Frankie Paul might be a beloved reality TV star, but she'll occasionally try her hand at acting while filming content for her socials. In a February 2025 Instagram reel meant to portray "what [her] mind sounded like be[ing] raised Mormon," Paul scrunched and raised her over-filled brows while trying to convey internal conflict. Aside from being visibly filled in, the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star went way too heavy-handed on their fronts; her eyebrows looked a Q-tip's distance away from being connected. Making faces did her no favors either, as Paul's brow muscles couldn't move the drawn-on extensions, leaving her with a pinched, angry expression.
Taylor Frankie Paul skipped the tails and went too heavy on the fronts
Taylor Frankie Paul seemingly got tired halfway through doing her eyebrows for an appearance on SiriusXM's "Town Hall," alongside her "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" castmates. While the rest of her eyebrows were dramatically filled in, they tapered out into a tail that barely made it past the edge of her eye. Cropped, upturned brows have definitely been an emerging trend in recent years, but they do require a lighter hand to pull off. Paul looked like she had started her typical dramatic eyebrow routine but didn't follow through.