Taylor Frankie Paul Has A Bad Case Of Eyebrow Blindness & These Photos Prove It

Fans of Hulu's "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" know that the former leader of MomTok, Taylor Frankie Paul, has had some hit or miss eyebrows ever since the super popular series premiered back in September 2024. After a shocking clip from the altercation between Paul and her then-partner Dakota Mortensen was leaked ahead of the reality star's debut as ABC's next "Bachelorette," its consequent cancellation left fans screaming that the network picked the wrong Mormon wife.

The "Secret Lives" pilot ended with Paul's arrest for domestic violence, leaving audiences to slam ABC for a lack of due diligence before casting the controversial star (amplified by another shady topic hiding in Paul's "Bachelorette" season's cast). Following the news of the reality TV star temporarily losing custody of her son, and Utah police investigating a third case of DV, Paul's face was plastered all over the internet, holding a microscope to more than just her behavior.

Rumors that Paul might be a Trump supporter were unsurprising considering her cosmetic choices follow some of the worst "Republican makeup" trends. When it comes to her brows and their variance in shape, thickness, and length, all signs point to a serious case of eyebrow blindness. Paul's makeup routine showcased the extent to which she loves to draw them on, while also giving viewers a rare insight into their natural shape. But many of her public appearances and posts on Instagram have us begging Paul to take a long look in the mirror (for more reasons than one).

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.