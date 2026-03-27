The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Music's biggest stars hit the red carpet at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards last night. Yet, we did not "heart' all the outfits they wore. On the heels of the 2026 Academy Awards, which welcomed some of the tamer, more formal fashion disasters of award season, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought us a more lighthearted, casual red carpet. And, from the looks of it, this made stars feel comfortable to go all out with their award show looks.

There were moments when this red carpet looked more like Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party than a big award show. Some celebs committed hard to whimsical looks, while others looked flat-out underdressed for the occasion. Overall, the attire for this event seemed to be whatever weirdness the night's biggest stars could dream up. And, we'll admit — there's something a bit fun about a red carpet with no rules. Even so, while some stars' ensembles were out-there in a fun way, others just had us shaking our heads and hoping they tone things down a bit when the next big award show rolls around.