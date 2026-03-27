The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music's biggest stars hit the red carpet at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards last night. Yet, we did not "heart' all the outfits they wore. On the heels of the 2026 Academy Awards, which welcomed some of the tamer, more formal fashion disasters of award season, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought us a more lighthearted, casual red carpet. And, from the looks of it, this made stars feel comfortable to go all out with their award show looks.
There were moments when this red carpet looked more like Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party than a big award show. Some celebs committed hard to whimsical looks, while others looked flat-out underdressed for the occasion. Overall, the attire for this event seemed to be whatever weirdness the night's biggest stars could dream up. And, we'll admit — there's something a bit fun about a red carpet with no rules. Even so, while some stars' ensembles were out-there in a fun way, others just had us shaking our heads and hoping they tone things down a bit when the next big award show rolls around.
Nicole Scherzinger apparently got her fashion inspo when taking the trash out
"Favorite On Screen" nominee Nicole Scherzinger wore all-black on the red carpet, and her look definitely wasn't the worst of the worst. Yet, considering the silhouette with a strapless neckline and voluminous skirt paired with the pleather texture of the fabric, it's hard to imagine anyone looked at this and didn't immediately think of a big trash bag. In a different color and fabric, this dress would have made a totally different impression. We would've ditched the gloves in any event, though.
Tinashe looked like she just rolled in from the beach.
Tinashe took home the Dance Song of the Year award for her song with Disco Lines, "No Broke Boys." Yet, while her song may have been a winner, her outfit was not. She wore a form-fitting bodysuit with the bottom exposed at the hips, which she layered under a printed, slouchy, low-rise midi skirt. It's rare to see the bottom of a bodysuit exposed, so doing so really made this top look like a one-piece swimsuit. Pairing it with this skirt and strappy sandals gave sarong and flip-flop vibes.
Trisha Paytas proved it's not easy being green
Internet personality Trisha Paytas scored a nomination in the Favorite Broadway Debut category for her role in "Beetlejuice" on Broadway back in November. And, boy oh boy, was she on-theme for the occasion. Paytas seems to love an opportunity to get campy, so her black and white stripes with lime green accents were a logical pick for her. While the enthusiasm for her role was definitely refreshing to see, this was basically a straight-up Halloween costume. A subtler nod to the show with her outfit would have allowed her to shine.
Salt-N-Pepa looked like seaweed
When Salt-N-Pepa took the stage to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, they were as in sync as ever. And, the girl group was also in sync with their ensembles. Unfortunately, their pick for matching 'fits didn't exactly make for a good look. The trio wore head-to-toe distressed, tie-dyed layers in army green. And we couldn't help but be reminded of seaweed when looking at these three outfits. The choice to wear matching yet slightly different looks was a good one. It was the color and style that made these 'fits a flop.