Megyn Kelly Goes Full Mean Girl With Shady Remarks About Savannah Guthrie's Today Interview

Savannah Guthrie gave her first official interview since her mother Nancy Guthrie's February 2026 disappearance to her "Today" co-star Hoda Kotb on March 26, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, former NBC host Megyn Kelly had a lot to say about it. On an episode of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" released the same day as the interview, Kelly said that in her opinion, "I think Hoda Kotb fell down on the job, and I don't think she was the woman for the interview."

"[NBC] put her out there because they use this as a promotional vehicle. The two are friends — 'Look, we're a big family, look at them relating.'" Kelly continued, and the nitpicking didn't end there. She called out the choice for Kotb's mic to be turned all the way up, because every vocal or audible reaction was recorded, and Kelly even accused Kotb of fake crying: "This was acting on Hoda Kotb's part, and it was a distraction, and an unnecessary one."

The podcaster also criticized the "Today" co-anchor's interviewing style, saying she failed to ask follow-up questions, so the interview "was not journalistically sound." Kelly said she didn't expect an interrogation, but claimed the interview didn't provide Savannah a chance to dig deeper into the family's theory of what happened the night Nancy disappeared. Kelly almost seemed to contradict herself later on, when she played a clip of Savannah saying her brother told her the heartbreaking reason he believes Nancy was abducted: for a ransom.