Megyn Kelly Goes Full Mean Girl With Shady Remarks About Savannah Guthrie's Today Interview
Savannah Guthrie gave her first official interview since her mother Nancy Guthrie's February 2026 disappearance to her "Today" co-star Hoda Kotb on March 26, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, former NBC host Megyn Kelly had a lot to say about it. On an episode of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" released the same day as the interview, Kelly said that in her opinion, "I think Hoda Kotb fell down on the job, and I don't think she was the woman for the interview."
"[NBC] put her out there because they use this as a promotional vehicle. The two are friends — 'Look, we're a big family, look at them relating.'" Kelly continued, and the nitpicking didn't end there. She called out the choice for Kotb's mic to be turned all the way up, because every vocal or audible reaction was recorded, and Kelly even accused Kotb of fake crying: "This was acting on Hoda Kotb's part, and it was a distraction, and an unnecessary one."
The podcaster also criticized the "Today" co-anchor's interviewing style, saying she failed to ask follow-up questions, so the interview "was not journalistically sound." Kelly said she didn't expect an interrogation, but claimed the interview didn't provide Savannah a chance to dig deeper into the family's theory of what happened the night Nancy disappeared. Kelly almost seemed to contradict herself later on, when she played a clip of Savannah saying her brother told her the heartbreaking reason he believes Nancy was abducted: for a ransom.
Despite Kelly's criticisms, Savannah actually revealed a lot about her heartbreaking reality
Megyn Kelly's opinion on anything surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance needs to be taken with a grain of salt, since she refused to stop casting suspicion on Savannah Guthrie's sister Annie Guthrie even after the Pima County Sheriff's Department cleared all family members and their spouses from suspicion. Plus, even if others share Kelly's disdain for Hoda Kotb's interview style, Nancy's case is still open. Both Kotb and Savannah might've been cautious with what they said during the conversation so as not to jeopardize anything.
Despite Kelly wishing for more from the "Today" show interview, Savannah, who is incredibly close to her mother, was incredibly vulnerable and told the audience some devastating thoughts that have run through her mind since she learned of Nancy's disappearance. "To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it's because of me? Can I just say, I'm so sorry, Mommy," she said at one point, reflecting on the possibility that her fame and money might've been the motive for Nancy's kidnappers. No one knows for sure yet, but Savannah apologized to her whole family if her public career was at all to blame for the crime.