The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Nancy Guthrie

The disappearance of "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, and the subsequent search, has been nothing short of heartbreaking. The 84-year-old was kidnapped from her Tuscson, Arizona home during the wee hours of the morning on February 1, 2026, and Savannah's brother, Cameron, confirmed the host's worst fears regarding how her fame might have instigated the kidnapping. Savannah sat down with her "Today" colleague Hoda Kotb on March 26, 2026, in her first interview following Nancy's disappearance, sharing her reaction to the footage of Nancy's kidnapper, as well as giving audiences more insight into the triumphant, yet tragic, story of her mother's life.

Savannah told Kotb how grief is nothing new to her family, describing their family's life after the tragic death of her father, Charles, when she was 16 years old. "I remember moments in my childhood in those days after my dad died, she was so strong, but some mornings before dawn when she thought we were still sleeping I would hear her crying at my door." Savannah applauded her mother's strength in the face of tragedy, recalling her circumstances as "she showed us how to survive the unimaginable. When she lost my dad, she was 46 years old. She had three kids. She had never worked outside the home. She had to get up, she had to find a job."

While the death of her husband put Nancy's family in a precarious situation, she was willing to put in the work to secure a solid future for herself and her children.