Karoline Leavitt's Cringe Defense Of Trump's Pet Project Only Fuels The Haters

Karoline Leavitt has been in Donald Trump's orbit since she was a White House intern in 2018, and the two seem to have developed a tight bond, to the point of Leavitt indicating she's one of Trump's favorites. As White House press secretary, Leavitt is apt to use her platform wherever possible to compliment Trump's decisions. However, her boss seems to have been an unfortunate influence in some ways, like when Leavitt's Trump-like lack of filter results in nasty clashes with the media. Another of these disputes occurred in March 2026 after The New York Times pointed out various shortcomings in Trump's ballroom design. Leavitt lashed out, denouncing the article's authors and their credentials. "President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around the world," she declared on X.

The New York Times takes an architectural look at the coming White House ballroom and finds there is a lot of ornamental stairs to no where and faux windows with bathroom stalls behind them pic.twitter.com/I26COu1b3t — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 29, 2026

While some people agreed with Leavitt's take, others ridiculed her approach. More than one person posted a picture of Trump's gold-encrusted Oval Office, and sarcastically turned Leavitt's "world-class" comment into an insult. "And they all look tacky. All that fake gold," another griped. "It will cost a fortune to renovate when Trump is gone."

However, as The New York Times article pointed out, the biggest issues with the project aren't related to gilded décor. The massive addition risks dwarfing the original part of the structure, and it has some odd details, like dizzying amounts of columns and a design that doesn't facilitate traffic flow. "Stairs to nowhere and you're so f***ing pathetic you're defending it," snarked one X commenter.