Since his emergence in Hollywood in the early 1990s, Sean Penn has charted his own unique course through the often choppy waters of show business. A three-time Oscar winner, Penn has also proven himself as a director, helming several critically acclaimed movies, while also directing music videos for the likes of Peter Gabriel, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty's Mudcrutch, and Canadian country queen Shania Twain. Along the way, he's demonstrated his commitment to political activism — earning the scorn of right-wing conservatives — while establishing himself as a humanitarian. That said, Penn's wild transformation is one for the books, and his reputation within Hollywood isn't so clear cut.

He's been married and divorced three times, counting an Emmy-winning actor and a world-famous pop star among his ex-wives. In his younger days, Penn earned a reputation as a hothead whose hair-trigger temper landed him in hot water more than once — including an infamous 1985 incident when he became so irked with a pair of pesky paparazzi snapping photos that he attacked the guys with a rock, which briefly landed him behind bars. In recent years, however, Penn has evolved from angry bad boy to elder statesman, recognized with his third Oscar in 2026 for his performance in "One Battle After Another." While his personal intensity would seem to be in direct conflict with his public largesse, a closer look offers more nuance, painting a portait of a complicated, creative, and wildly talented entertainer who, despite the baggage he brings to the table, remains a subject of great fascination. Read on to experience the complete transformation of Sean Penn.