Karoline Leavitt Can't Deny Theme Dressing With These Pepto-Bismol Pink Pregnancy 'Fits
As if being the youngest-ever White House press secretary weren't accomplishment enough, Karoline Leavitt is also the first person to hold the position while pregnant. On December 26, 2025, Leavitt proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram, to reveal the secret that she and husband Nicholas Riccio had been keeping for a few months (naturally, Leavitt couldn't resist gushing over President Donald Trump as she announced her pregnancy too). The new arrival will join big brother Niko in May 2026.
Like roughly half of all expectant parents, the Riccios chose to find out the sex of their baby in advance, and were delighted to learn they're having a girl. Leavitt is so overjoyed, in fact, that she seems determined to remind the world of that fact at every given opportunity. Ever since the initial announcement, the press secretary has been working and socializing primarily in outfits in various hues of pink, from pastel to coral to neon. Paired with Leavitt's signature blonde hair, the result is total expectant Elle Woods vibes ("your honor, may my unborn daughter and I approach the bench?").
Or, to paraphrase M'Lynn from "Steel Magnolias," describing her daughter's pinked-up wedding décor, she often looks like she's been hosed down with Pepto-Bismol. The hyper-femininity of Leavitt's wardrobe is another topic for another day — is she promoting traditional gender norms, or subtly softening her image as a tough opponent of the liberal media? But, for now, here are some prime examples of the rose-colored life she's been living while preparing for her little girl's arrival.
Karoline Leavitt was showered with pink
On March 22, 2026, friends and family gathered at (where else?) the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C. for Karoline Leavitt's "baby sprinkle," a more modest version of a shower held for moms who already have one or more children. The White House staffer stayed totally on theme, arriving in a flowing pink maternity gown with a festive floral pattern. Thankfully, unlike Tiffany Trump's baby shower, which was a fashion disaster for everyone there, the guests didn't feel obligated to keep to the color scheme.
The wrong pink, we think
Karoline Leavitt appeared before the press corps on March 30, 2026, to discuss a wide variety of political issues. She chose a bright jacket with a floral design in shades of pink and red reminiscent of the cherry blossoms that had just begun to bloom in Washington. Pretty as it was, it didn't project quite the gravitas Leavitt needed to field questions on surging gas prices, the lack of TSA agents at airports, and the state of the ongoing war in Iran.
Karoline Leavitt rose to the occasion
For an interview on the grounds of the White House, Karoline Leavitt faced the March chill in a long trench coat with a wrap tie that comfortably sheltered her bump. The busy pink floral pattern made her appear as if she'd just brought some of the Rose Garden along with her. On second thoughts, she actually looked better than that; lest we forget, President Donald Trump's overhaul of the Rose Garden is his worst White House renovation yet.
A shade of pink so bright she needed sunglasses
Here, Karoline Leavitt is seen accompanying the president on a trip to Ohio and Kentucky, where he addressed local manufacturers (and talked up his many accomplishments too, of course). It wasn't an especially sunny day, so it's a mystery as to why the White House press secretary was wearing sunglasses. Perhaps she needed to shield her eyes from the sheer brightness of her hot pink blazer? If not for Leavitt, Donald Trump's purple tie would have been the most notable wardrobe choice that day.
Karoline Leavitt returned to her Clueless days
Karoline Leavitt's outdated school uniform 'fits are among her more unfortunate signature looks. The Trump staffer's love of tweed and bouclé suits with brass buttons and faux pockets is more suited to a college campus than the White House press briefing room, but she just can't quit them. The day prior to the Ohio/Kentucky trip, Leavitt addressed reporters in the same pink-and-brown plaid ensemble she wore to the 2024 presidential debate between then-candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. She looked like she'd just stepped off the set of "Clueless."
Karoline Leavitt went for comfy coral
For a press briefing on February 5, 2026, Karoline Leavitt arrived in a full-length sweater dress in a deep blush shade that flattered her coloring beautifully. It was a dramatic departure for the president's mouthpiece, who usually sticks to suits and minidresses on the job. Even more surprisingly, Leavitt left off the diamond cross necklace she almost always wears. It seemed to say, "I've got a girl on the way and I need something quick and comfortable to throw on." And frankly, we don't hate it.
Did Karoline Leavitt buy her suit in Springfield?
At yet another presser, Karoline Leavitt wore yet another pink suit, this time in a pastel shade with black piping trim. In the wake of all her other pink pieces, it looked like the White House staffer was once again spotlighting her status as a future girl mom. This choice was also reminiscent of the episode of "The Simpsons" in which Marge's discount pink Chanel suit gets her an invite to a prestigious country club where she desperately tries to fit in with the ritzy members. Hopefully Leavitt doesn't get out her sewing machine and try to pass it off as a new dress any time soon.