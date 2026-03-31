Karoline Leavitt Can't Deny Theme Dressing With These Pepto-Bismol Pink Pregnancy 'Fits

As if being the youngest-ever White House press secretary weren't accomplishment enough, Karoline Leavitt is also the first person to hold the position while pregnant. On December 26, 2025, Leavitt proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram, to reveal the secret that she and husband Nicholas Riccio had been keeping for a few months (naturally, Leavitt couldn't resist gushing over President Donald Trump as she announced her pregnancy too). The new arrival will join big brother Niko in May 2026.

Like roughly half of all expectant parents, the Riccios chose to find out the sex of their baby in advance, and were delighted to learn they're having a girl. Leavitt is so overjoyed, in fact, that she seems determined to remind the world of that fact at every given opportunity. Ever since the initial announcement, the press secretary has been working and socializing primarily in outfits in various hues of pink, from pastel to coral to neon. Paired with Leavitt's signature blonde hair, the result is total expectant Elle Woods vibes ("your honor, may my unborn daughter and I approach the bench?").

Or, to paraphrase M'Lynn from "Steel Magnolias," describing her daughter's pinked-up wedding décor, she often looks like she's been hosed down with Pepto-Bismol. The hyper-femininity of Leavitt's wardrobe is another topic for another day — is she promoting traditional gender norms, or subtly softening her image as a tough opponent of the liberal media? But, for now, here are some prime examples of the rose-colored life she's been living while preparing for her little girl's arrival.