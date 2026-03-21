Reality Stars Who Dramatically Changed Their Faces After Their TV Career Took Off

Once upon a time, Heidi Montag was a reality TV pioneer who knew just how to captivate audiences with her personal life. From 2006 to 2010, Montag was a cast member on "The Hills." As the hit MTV series progressed, she got together with co-star Spencer Pratt; "Speidi" tied the knot in 2008 and have lived happily ever after since. Looking at photos taken then and now, there's no doubt that Montag's plastic surgeries have dramatically changed her appearance. She went under the knife for the first time in 2007 at 20 years old, leaving her plastic surgeon's clinic with a new nose and larger breasts.

While Montag's natural beauty was evident on "The Hills," she didn't stop there. In 2009, when she was just 23 years old, she got not one, not two, but 10 procedures done in one day. These procedures included a breast enlargement, brow lift, nose job, liposuction, and chin reduction. "The Hills" documented the reactions of Montag's family, with her mom slamming the decision: "You had an elective surgery that was completely unnecessary (via MTV Reality).

Over time, Montag regretted some aspects of her plastic surgery transformation. In 2018, she detailed her recovery from multiple procedures in Paper Magazine and admitted how dangerous the decision was. "I died for a minute. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme," Montag said. "Cutting yourself up isn't something I'd recommend, and Demerol isn't anything to play around with. That's how Michael Jackson died."