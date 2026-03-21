Reality Stars Who Dramatically Changed Their Faces After Their TV Career Took Off
Fame is a fickle thing, especially when it comes to those lucky — or perhaps unlucky — enough to be featured on reality TV. While showcasing one's personal life on a large scale may sound delightful in theory, it has many long-lasting consequences: automatic pressure to perform, public recognition, and a specific reputation to carry around are just the tip of the iceberg. When it comes to beauty trends in the industry, stars tend to gravitate toward a look boasted by exaggerated features, thanks to modern-day procedures and other non-surgical treatments.
More often than not, reality TV stars don't tend to mess with their faces until after they've appeared on camera. Whether they're looking to spend their well-earned cash, feel insecure about the image staring back at them through the small screen, or are sensitive to commentary, these high-profile figures have undergone drastic facial transformations that make before-and-after photos hard to reconcile. While some stars are open about the changes they've made, others have remained tight-lipped.
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville enjoyed a relatively successful modeling career before she became a main cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," a role she held between seasons 3 and 5. After Glanville was fired for inappropriate behavior, her facial features changed to the point where she was no longer recognizable from her days as a housewife.
Glanville, who has long been an open book, has admitted to some plastic surgery over the years. Her confirmed procedures include breast implants and a rhinoplasty. She has also admitted to utilizing fillers, Botox, and a host of other non-surgical enhancements. "It's all about prevention and preventive enhancements. I'm not a fast healer," she told Page Six.
Despite not going under the knife too much, Glanville has unfortunately become a poster child for plastic surgery gone wrong. In 2024, she publicly speculated that a parasite was the root cause of her facial disfigurement, which caused extreme swelling and the loss of several teeth. In February 2026, Glanville finally learned that her breast implants were to blame. She told TMZ that, horrifyingly, her implants ruptured and caused silicone to leak into her lymph nodes.
Jessi Ngatikaura
Jessi Ngatikaura, also known as Jessi Draper, gained fame as a cast member on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." Before the Hulu series premiered in 2024, Ngatikaura had already received hefty rounds of plastic surgery — although not on her face. In 2025, she discussed her labiaplasty with Marie Claire and also mentioned that she has had four breast surgeries. Ngatikaura's labiaplasty recovery was documented on the first season of the show. "Maybe it's because I've been an influencer for so long. I share every part of my life, the good and the bad," she said. "I wanted to go on reality TV, not just to highlight the good things, but to show the raw, real, and ugly because everyone has that."
Despite already being experienced in the plastic surgery field, Ngatikaura didn't pull the trigger on any facial work until after she became a reality TV star. Unfortunately, it wasn't until her platform grew that she realized the downside of such an expensive hobby. In an Instagram post, Ngatikaura ranted about how much she disliked the results of her $25,000 upper blepharoplasty (aka upper eyelid surgery), lower blepharoplasty (lower eyelid surgery), and facial fat grafting. "I want to tell everyone I am extremely unhappy with the results," she said bluntly. "My face looks terrible. I totally agree."
Brittany Cartwright
Brittany Cartwright rose to prominence as a main cast member on "Vanderpump Rules" seasons 6 through 8. Before Cartwright's relationship and eventual disastrous split with co-star Jax Taylor, she was a Southern belle from Kentucky desperate for a job at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant. Some of Cartwright's physical enhancements have been documented on reality TV. She got a breast enlargement on season 4 of the show, for instance, and received chin liposuction on "The Valley," a spin-off series. In 2024, Cartwright discussed her experience with AirSculpt body liposuction with RealSelf. "[It] was definitely not as painful as other procedures I've had done," she said.
As far as her face goes, Cartwright has had Botox, chin liposuction, and fillers; while the last one is unconfirmed, it might explain her plumper and exaggerated appearance. In 2025, Cartwright underwent a complete mommy makeover. She explained on her podcast, "When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright," that she had gotten liposuction, a tummy tuck, and modified her breast implants.
Heidi Montag
Once upon a time, Heidi Montag was a reality TV pioneer who knew just how to captivate audiences with her personal life. From 2006 to 2010, Montag was a cast member on "The Hills." As the hit MTV series progressed, she got together with co-star Spencer Pratt; "Speidi" tied the knot in 2008 and have lived happily ever after since. Looking at photos taken then and now, there's no doubt that Montag's plastic surgeries have dramatically changed her appearance. She went under the knife for the first time in 2007 at 20 years old, leaving her plastic surgeon's clinic with a new nose and larger breasts.
While Montag's natural beauty was evident on "The Hills," she didn't stop there. In 2009, when she was just 23 years old, she got not one, not two, but 10 procedures done in one day. These procedures included a breast enlargement, brow lift, nose job, liposuction, and chin reduction. "The Hills" documented the reactions of Montag's family, with her mom slamming the decision: "You had an elective surgery that was completely unnecessary (via MTV Reality).
Over time, Montag regretted some aspects of her plastic surgery transformation. In 2018, she detailed her recovery from multiple procedures in Paper Magazine and admitted how dangerous the decision was. "I died for a minute. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme," Montag said. "Cutting yourself up isn't something I'd recommend, and Demerol isn't anything to play around with. That's how Michael Jackson died."
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian was in her early 20s when she was introduced, alongside the rest of her family, on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." All of the KarJenners have faced comparisons since their youth, but in Kardashian's case, she was frequently labeled the "ugly duckling" of the group. Kardashian has spoken extensively about how growing up in the spotlight shattered her confidence and self-image, especially when her family made deriding comments. In 2013, for example, she revealed to Cosmopolitan that she once overheard momager Kris Jenner say a nose job was in order. She was around 9 years old at the time.
So what has Kardashian done to her face over the years? In 2025, Dr. Jonny Betteridge uploaded an Instagram video alleging that she had undergone a facelift, neck lift, brow lift, eyelid surgery, and a chin implant. Kardashian discovered the video and set the record straight in the comment section. She admitted to a nose job, Botox, dermal filler, collagen threads (aka a non-surgical facelift), lots of facials, as well as weight loss. "There are many other things we can do before surgery but when it's time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," she added.
Lala Kent
Lala Kent was featured as a main cast member of "Vanderpump Rules" from season 6 to season 11; Bravo replaced the entire cast for season 12 after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair was exposed. When it comes to Kent's facial transformation, there's no doubt that heavier makeup and contouring are at play. In May 2022, Kent admitted (via Bravo) that she pinned her left ear back due to insecurity: "She used to be tilted out. Now she's all tucked back, all cute, looking like a little supermodel." Besides that, the only plastic surgery she's claimed to have undergone is a breast enlargement. In January 2026, she claimed she was planning to get another.
That said, Kent is no stranger to non-surgical enhancements. She has received Botox, lip filler, and facial sculpting on her chin and jaw, which is why these areas look more enlarged and exaggerated since her TV debut. Kent visited The Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills for treatment, where she met with Dr. Jason B. Diamond. In a since-deleted Instagram post still up on its website, Kent wrote, "I no longer have to over line my lips."
Darcey & Stacey Silva
Darcey & Stacey Silva made their reality TV debut on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," a spin-off of the popular TLC series "90 Day Fiancé." The Silvas stood out for their over-the-top personalities and dramatics, which afforded them their own spin-off series, "Darcey & Stacey." The Silva twins have undergone extensive plastic surgeries over the years and have transformed significant areas of their respective bodies. The sisters have each received Botox, fillers, a lateral blepharoplasty (nicknamed "fox eyes"), nose jobs, neck lifts, and cheek lifts.
The Silvas, who almost always go under the knife together, usually fly to Turkey for their procedures. While the twins are content with traveling halfway across the world to transform their looks, Darcey is looking to scale back her intense transformation. She told Parade Magazine in 2025 that she wanted a breast reduction at some point. In March 2026, she also revealed on Instagram that she was dissolving the fillers in her face.
Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham was introduced to the masses as a pregnant 17-year-old on "16 & Pregnant." After her initial episode, Abraham was cast in the spin-off series "Teen Mom" and began raking in about $30,000 per episode (via The U.S. Sun). With that kind of income at her disposal, it's not exactly unsurprising that Abraham would decide to dabble in cosmetic enhancements and other luxuries.
Before and after pictures of the former teenage mother clearly highlight Abraham's tragic plastic surgery transformation. Everything about Abraham's face has changed, from her plump lips to the shape of her eyebrows. Surgeries and enhancers that Abraham has admitted to over the years include Botox, fillers, other injectables, a nose job, and a chin implant. In 2025, she told the Daily Mail that she spent approximately $1 million on her transformation.
Like Brandi Glanville, Abraham is another reality star who has suffered complications from plastic surgeries and other enhancements. In 2015, she had an allergic reaction to lip filler that landed her on an episode of "Botched." Abraham experienced another similar allergic reaction in 2024, which she documented in a Yelp review.
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell is an opinionated, yet highly successful, music executive, businessman, and talent judge. Although he's long proven himself to be blunt, Cowell has a clear eye for the "It" factor: He helped put together the boy band One Direction on "The X Factor," as just one example. Over time, Cowell's facial features have changed dramatically, in ways unrelated to aging, particularly around his forehead and eyes. While people have speculated that Cowell has gotten eyelid surgery and/or a brow lift, he's only admitted to Botox and fillers. He also received a non-surgical facelift in 2018.
In 2022, Cowell joined the list of reality stars unhappy with their newfound appearance. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all," he told The Sun U.K. What's worse, he explains that when his son saw the photo in question, the then-8-year-old "was in hysterics." Cowell claims to have removed all Botox and filler from his face, yet he still looks noticeably different.
Shannon & Shannade Clermont
Shannon and Shannade Clermont, aka the Clermont twins, gained notoriety on "Bad Girls Club" season 14. The women celebrated their 21st birthday on the show — and also had all their stuff destroyed, something that they successfully sued Oxygen over. Like the Silva twins, the Clermonts have become genuinely unrecognizable from their 2015 reality TV debut. These siblings haven't admitted to plastic surgery, but their before-and-after photos tell a clear (alleged) story full of fillers, Botox, nose jobs, and possible brow lifts. Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) and breast enlargements are also an incredibly strong possibility.
Since the Clermont twins haven't made any official statements about their transformation, netizens can only speculate and subsequently comment on their evolved appearances. During a particular 2024 Reddit discussion, thousands of users sounded off with various reactions of surprise, disappointment, and astonishment. "To each their own but if you ask me this is body dysmorphia," one person hypothesized in the r/Damnthatsinteresting subreddit; several others compared them to the main characters in the 2004 movie "White Chicks."
NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes was a walking meme on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," where she delivered a plethora of iconic one-liners between seasons 1 and 7, and then again between seasons 10 and 12. While Leakes' appearance changed remarkably as her time on the show continued, her facial features didn't make a complete and utter 180 until after her final exit. This became extremely evident in September 2021, when a selfie Leakes posted caused a double-take among netizens. A 2024 selfie garnered similar reactions on r/BravoRealHousewives on Reddit, which scores of users labeled as unrecognizable.
As "Real Housewives" fans know, Leakes is the epitome of an open book. When it comes to enhancements, she's admitted to several procedures over the years. Leakes' face has changed due to a combination of fillers, Botox, and a nose job. She has denied all other plastic surgery rumors, instead insisting that her makeup and contouring play a large factor. "I got my nose done, first of all, because I can and I will, and I will get it done again if I want to, OK," she proclaimed on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" via Bravo.
Larissa Dos Santos Lima
Larissa Dos Santos Lima shot to fame (or infamy, depending on how you look at it) on "90 Day Fiancé" with now ex-husband Colt Johnson. After her time on the show and the spin-off "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Dos Santos Lima indulged in nearly a dozen plastic surgeries and other non-surgical cosmetic enhancers. Over the years, she's received Botox, fillers, breast enlargements, BBLs, a tummy tuck, a nose job, and even knee liposuction.
Like other reality stars, Dos Santos Lima eventually realized the extent of damage done to her body and has tried to rectify it. In 2022, she revealed on Instagram (via People) that she got a failed tummy tuck and was working to reverse it. A few years later, in 2025, Dos Santos Lima was featured on an episode of "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind." Per E! News, she explained that her breast enlargements and "six-pack do not belong," making her stand out "in the wrong way."
Clay Aiken
Clay Aiken was an ordinary 24-year-old when he auditioned for "American Idol" season 2. In May 2003, Aiken was declared the runner-up against Ruben Studdard (with whom he has shared a friendship ever since). Aiken has enjoyed multiple career avenues: music, acting, Broadway, activism, and even politics. You name it, Aiken has probably done it at some point.
Something else that Aiken has done is dabble in plastic surgery, a decision that has added him to the list of "American Idol" contestants with totally different faces post-show. In 2012, Aiken appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice" looking quite different from his "American Idol" days — and not just because of the passage of time. On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" (via US Weekly), Aiken admitted, "I had operative surgery on my jaw for a TMJ thing and I had them suck the fat out of my chin while they were in there."
Larsa Pippen
In 2011, Larsa Pippen joined the inaugural cast of "The Real Housewives of Miami." At the time, Pippen was married to former professional basketball player Scottie Pippen; the duo parted ways for good in 2021, with Pippen receiving a pretty penny in the divorce. Since her reality TV debut, Pippen's face has changed so much that her older photos are hardly recognizable. During the show's season 4 reunion (via Bravo), Pippen admitted to getting a nose job, lip filler, and a breast enlargement. She also said, "And that's basically it ... literally work out seven days a week."
In 2025, Pippen shook the Internet with then-new photos: her face looked uncomfortably swollen and enlarged, especially her cheeks and lips. When Dr. Mai Kaga alleged on Instagram that Pippen's physical changes were due to "filler gone wrong ... [and that she was] grossly overfilled," the star snapped back in the comment section: "Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out." PRP, or Platelet-Rich Plasma, is a procedure that uses platelets and plasma to enhance skin or hair.