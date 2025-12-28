We Can't Ignore Kristi Noem's Awkward Moments With Husband Bryon Any Longer

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have known each other most of their lives. "He went to Hamlin High School, too," Kristi informed Aberdeen News in 2011 (via Internet Archive). "But we didn't start dating until he had already gone off to college." Later, Kristi joined Bryon at college. They married in 1992 when Kristi was 20 and Bryon was 22. After that many decades together, it's hardly surprising the Noems have experienced a few awkward moments.

Unfortunately, the awkwardness has been accentuated amid assertions of a rumored affair between Kristi and her staffer Corey Lewandowski. Although Kristi denied the claims in September 2021, the gossip has continued to escalate. By 2025, Bryon was largely absent from Kristi's Instagram feed — a subtle red flag that the couple's marriage was on the rocks.

Likewise, Bryon has also refrained from social media posts. While he publicly wished his wife a happy birthday in 2023, Kristi got the cold shoulder from Bryon in 2025. The few photos Bryon shared in 2025 were sports-related, with no mention of his wife. While Kristi did wish Bryon a happy birthday in December 2025, she paired the greeting with a less-than-flattering pic of Bryon zip-lining with his tongue sticking out. That's not the only time one or both of the Noems have looked awkward in the photo. Sometimes their body language seems a bit off, creating an awkward vibe that's even more uncomfortable in conjunction with the persistent gossip about Kristi and Lewandowski.