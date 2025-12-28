We Can't Ignore Kristi Noem's Awkward Moments With Husband Bryon Any Longer
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have known each other most of their lives. "He went to Hamlin High School, too," Kristi informed Aberdeen News in 2011 (via Internet Archive). "But we didn't start dating until he had already gone off to college." Later, Kristi joined Bryon at college. They married in 1992 when Kristi was 20 and Bryon was 22. After that many decades together, it's hardly surprising the Noems have experienced a few awkward moments.
Unfortunately, the awkwardness has been accentuated amid assertions of a rumored affair between Kristi and her staffer Corey Lewandowski. Although Kristi denied the claims in September 2021, the gossip has continued to escalate. By 2025, Bryon was largely absent from Kristi's Instagram feed — a subtle red flag that the couple's marriage was on the rocks.
Likewise, Bryon has also refrained from social media posts. While he publicly wished his wife a happy birthday in 2023, Kristi got the cold shoulder from Bryon in 2025. The few photos Bryon shared in 2025 were sports-related, with no mention of his wife. While Kristi did wish Bryon a happy birthday in December 2025, she paired the greeting with a less-than-flattering pic of Bryon zip-lining with his tongue sticking out. That's not the only time one or both of the Noems have looked awkward in the photo. Sometimes their body language seems a bit off, creating an awkward vibe that's even more uncomfortable in conjunction with the persistent gossip about Kristi and Lewandowski.
Bryon got tacked on at the edge of the family photo
Taking a group photo is always tricky. Even so, while Kristi Noem is happily posing behind her oldest granddaughter, Bryon Noem is way down at the end. Instead, Bryon could have joined Kristi in the back and had their son, Booker Noem, perch on the sofa arm across from his brother-in-law.
Shot composition aside, the stubborn rumors about Kristi and Corey Lewandowski are never far from people's minds, adding to the awkwardness. "Am I missing Corey Lewandowski in this picture?" mused one poster on X.
Kristi winced at Bryon's PDA
In May 2022, Bryon Noem paired this photo with a touching message celebrating 30 years of marriage to Kristi Noem. "Simply put...I love you and my life with you in it," he gushed on Instagram. Based on her reaction, Kristi doesn't seem as enthused. While the angle of the photo creates a disorienting tilt, Kristi's facial expression is even more discomfiting. As Bryon leans in to kiss her head, Kristi appears to be wrinkling her nose. Although he likely didn't see her reaction in the moment, it's curious that he include this pic in his social media tribute.
Bryon continued the anniversary posting awkwardness
It must have been a day for awkward photos, since Bryon Noem and Kristi Noem are wearing the same 'fits as in the previous picture. Maybe Bryon just doesn't have a lot of pics of the two of them to choose from, since this snap was part of another anniversary post, this time from May 2024. Despite his professed love, Bryon looks distracted, with his attention on something to the side of the lens. Although Kristi's smiling, she looks uncomfortably folded up on her husband's shoulder. It's hard for Bryon to embrace her, too, since he's clutching something in one hand.
Bryon joined Kristi in presidential cosplay
Kristi Noem seems to love to dress up, and she got roasted for her cowboy cosplay during a TV interview. Not surprisingly, Kristi goes all out for Halloween. Bryon's gamely participated in themed costumes like Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley or Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty. However, the couple reached new levels of awkwardness when they did a salute to two presidents depicted on Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Although Noem has dubbed Teddy Roosevelt her favorite president, her slightly askew, cheap fake moustache didn't do the national park founder justice here.
Bryon seemed exhausted at Kristi's congressional hearing
While Bryon Noem frequently looks like he's aging like fine wine, Kristi Noem's husband looked tired and worn down when he joined his wife at a December 2025 congressional hearing. Bryon's grim expression is pretty daunting, and he maintained his serious demeanor when he followed Kristi out. He only lightened up when his baby granddaughter offered him a snack.
Granted, it was likely a tough day for Bryon as he listened to protesters yelling at his wife. However, the timing of Bryon's appearance seemed suspicious, since he appears to have remained living in South Dakota when Kristi moved to Washington, D.C.