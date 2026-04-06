Kaitlan Collins' Feisty Reporting Style Once Got Her Banned From A White House Rose Garden Event

Kaitlan Collins has never been afraid to go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump and members of his cabinet, even all the way back during his first administration. The CNN star seems to really know how to get under Trump's skin, simply by asking serious questions without backing down. Her persistence and aggressive reporting style have frequently been derided by right-wing pundits and politicians, and her strong-willed demeanor led to Trump (incorrectly) accusing her of never smiling.

However, it was Collins' willingness to doggedly pursue answers and ask tough questions that once got her banned from attending a White House Rose Garden event, in an attack against the media that even conservative-leaning Fox News renounced. This may have been the real impetus for the bitter feud that Collins and Trump have been locked in for years, and it stemmed from some hard-hitting queries Collins leveled when Trump was posing for a photo op with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker back in July 2018.

Collins asked a series of questions related to a leaked phone call between Trump and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, about illicit payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, as well as pointed questions about Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump overtly ignored the questions at the event, and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later slammed Collins for even asking them. Shortly after, it was announced that Collins would not be permitted to attend a press event in the Rose Garden later in the day.