Kelly Osbourne Sparks New Romance Rumors With Cozy Pics After Failed Engagement

Kelly Osbourne appears to be moving on only two weeks after reports that she had called off her brief engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson surfaced. Kelly and Wilson share a son, Sidney, born in late 2022. The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram earlier that year. Wilson proposed to the former "Fashion Police" judge in July 2025, at her late father Ozzy Osbourne's final show with his band, Black Sabbath. The rock legend died just weeks after witnessing his daughter's magical moment, on July 22. Wilson and Kelly's relationship had reportedly been strained while she navigates her grief, but her April 2026 Instagram post is another red flag in a relationship that was full of them, so maybe they just aren't meant to be.

On Easter Sunday — April 5, 2026 — the former pop singer posted cozy photos enjoying the holiday with Sidney and tattoo artist Miles Langford. The pair had huge smiles on as they posed with Kelly's son between them for their tea time at The Dorchester Hotel in London. There were also photos of Langford holding Sidney, sometimes with a dog between them. "Had a fantastic time catching up with uncle @mileslangford having afternoon tea @thedorchester," Kelly wrote in the caption. "Baby Sidney had the best time ever!"

But people in the comments weren't buying that the outing was platonic. "You already moved on? That quick?" someone said. "Is she ever going to let see Syd his dad? He needs his dad too," another person wrote. "Sid will get mad see this pic got new man not good idea," someone warned.