Kimberly Guilfoyle's Easter Outfit Stands Out For All The Wrong Reasons

Kimberly Guilfoyle made another fashion faux pas, this time in Greece on the country's Palm Sunday — and yet again, not even a peek at her killer legs could save her. As the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, her goal should be to respectfully blend in with the country's culture, but she did the exact opposite in church, on one of the holiest days of the year, no less (the Greek Orthodox calendar is a week behind most Western Christian calendars). In an Instagram photo posted by a Greek media outlet on April 5, 2026, Guilfoyle stood out like a sore thumb next to Greek politicians and leaders wearing a white dress, a wrap that looks like a feather boa, and matching white pumps.

It's bad enough that she's wearing something regularly used as a prop at bachelorette parties to a somber event at a church. However, more jarring than her accessory is the fact that she was wearing white from head to toe while most attendees were in all black. Her choice feels like a deliberate, desperate bid for attention, like showing up to someone's wedding in a wedding dress. If she didn't know the dress code, she should've asked; she either asked and chose to ignore it or didn't ask at all. Either way, she made the wrong choice.

A man standing near Guilfoyle paired his black suit with a light pink tie, but that's the only other bold color choice visible in the photo. The other woman in the group was Greece's Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, wearing a black coat, a head covering, and a plain black outfit fit for a nun.