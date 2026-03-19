Kimberly Guilfoyle's Newest Pics Show She Can't Quit Mar-A-Lago Face In Greece
With the spotlight constantly on her, ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, has done her best to maintain her personal brand of fillers and extensions. Though some thought it possible that her stint as U.S. Ambassador to Greece might cause Guilfoyle to slow down her lifestyle, it seems she's still committed to the bit. This dedication includes a fondness for Instagram filters, heavy makeup, and even heavier hair. On March 19, Guilfoyle took to Instagram to show off her ambassadorship skills, but it really looked like she was reminding everyone that her dedication to the Mar-A-Lago face trend isn't going anywhere.
A notorious user of editing photos to make herself look smoothed out — often badly – Guilfoyle seems to have once again tried and failed at Photoshop for the above carousel of photos. In each one, her skin looks eerily airbrushed, which only makes her heavy handed eye makeup standout all the more. The signature raccoon eyes are rivaled by her plump lips, which Guilfoyle has shown signs she might be tired of. Then there's the massive hair extensions threatening to swallow her whole; it truly seems as if Guilfoyle's bent on bringing her tacky style to Greece.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's MAGA style is hindering her in Greece
After finally getting confirmed in her role as ambassador, Kimberly Guilfoyle had the opportunity to turn a new page. Though she seemingly tried to put her best foot forward at the start, entering a brief pantsuit era, she quickly returned to her MAGA makeup ways. While this tactic barely worked in the U.S., with Guifloyle becoming the brand ambassador for conservative women looking to wear tight dresses and excessive makeup, it might be tripping her up abroad.
There's evidence to suggest that Guilfoyle's lavish life in Greece might be backfiring on her, with many raising eyebrows at her prioritization of parties over diplomacy. From the farewell bash Guilfoyle threw for herself to her Instagram posts that put her heavy makeup on display, it seems there are those getting tired of her shtick. In February, Guilfoyle had to crawl back to President Donald Trump and beg him to make an appearance in Greece. It seems her own personal cult of personality isn't exactly the flavor diplomats are going for these days.