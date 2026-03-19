Kimberly Guilfoyle's Newest Pics Show She Can't Quit Mar-A-Lago Face In Greece

After finally getting confirmed in her role as ambassador, Kimberly Guilfoyle had the opportunity to turn a new page. Though she seemingly tried to put her best foot forward at the start, entering a brief pantsuit era, she quickly returned to her MAGA makeup ways. While this tactic barely worked in the U.S., with Guifloyle becoming the brand ambassador for conservative women looking to wear tight dresses and excessive makeup, it might be tripping her up abroad.

There's evidence to suggest that Guilfoyle's lavish life in Greece might be backfiring on her, with many raising eyebrows at her prioritization of parties over diplomacy. From the farewell bash Guilfoyle threw for herself to her Instagram posts that put her heavy makeup on display, it seems there are those getting tired of her shtick. In February, Guilfoyle had to crawl back to President Donald Trump and beg him to make an appearance in Greece. It seems her own personal cult of personality isn't exactly the flavor diplomats are going for these days.