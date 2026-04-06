Karoline Leavitt & Older Husband Nicholas Turn 2026 Easter Egg Roll Into A Taunt For Haters
People have side-eyed Karoline Leavitt's marriage to Nicholas Riccio for a number of reasons. The two of them aren't often seen in public together, and when they are, there's often backlash online about the dramatic age gap between Leavitt and Riccio: 32 years. But in a "we don't really care what you think" moment to her critics, Leavitt brought Riccio with her to the White House Easter Egg Roll. Leavitt went with an oversized blue blazer, and Riccio was wearing a pale blue jacket with white pants. Their son was wearing blue and white pants. The coordinated outfits definitely show them as a united front who are going to live their lives how they want, no matter what anyone has to say.
It might be that Leavitt needs to put on a brave face with her husband, not just for the haters, but also for her boss. Less than a week ago, Donald Trump hinted that he wasn't so happy with Leavitt over the bad coverage that he gets in the press. Not long before that, Trump ousted both Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.
Karoline Leavitt has maintained a steadfast loyalty to Trump
In the press release from Melania Trump's office for the White House Easter Egg Roll, Karoline Leavitt was listed as one of the readers in the Reading Nook in the renovated Rose Garden. Other activities for the kids included an "AI-Creation Station, courtesy of Meta" aka Mark Zuckerberg's company, which could be a signal that Elon Musk is still on the outs with Donald Trump. There was also "Monumental Mini Golf, courtesy of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition."
It was a fitting choice, considering how much Donald loves golfing. Trump skipped church services on Easter this year and played golf at his club in Virginia. For her Easter weekend, Leavitt visited the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C. and shared some photos on Instagram Stories, including her son meeting the Easter Bunny.
Next year (assuming she's still the press secretary), Leavitt will have two kids with her at the White House Easter Egg Roll. In December 2025, Leavitt announced that she and Riccio are having their second child, and she's due in May. It's not clear yet who's going to take over as press secretary while Leavitt is on maternity leave.