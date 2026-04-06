Karoline Leavitt & Older Husband Nicholas Turn 2026 Easter Egg Roll Into A Taunt For Haters

People have side-eyed Karoline Leavitt's marriage to Nicholas Riccio for a number of reasons. The two of them aren't often seen in public together, and when they are, there's often backlash online about the dramatic age gap between Leavitt and Riccio: 32 years. But in a "we don't really care what you think" moment to her critics, Leavitt brought Riccio with her to the White House Easter Egg Roll. Leavitt went with an oversized blue blazer, and Riccio was wearing a pale blue jacket with white pants. Their son was wearing blue and white pants. The coordinated outfits definitely show them as a united front who are going to live their lives how they want, no matter what anyone has to say.

It might be that Leavitt needs to put on a brave face with her husband, not just for the haters, but also for her boss. Less than a week ago, Donald Trump hinted that he wasn't so happy with Leavitt over the bad coverage that he gets in the press. Not long before that, Trump ousted both Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.