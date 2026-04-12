Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp's Leggy Outfits Betray Her Conservative Persona

President Donald Trump seems to favor beauty when selecting women to join the White House staff and cabinet. His former lawyers usually have the looks to make up for their often-criticized job performance. When Pam Bondi was the U.S. attorney general, Trump slyly commented on her beauty. He even hired the Florida-born attorney during the 2019 impeachment proceedings in his first term.

White House aide Natalie Harp aesthetically matches Bondi. Like her fellow blonde, Harp has escaped the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, instead sticking to a distinguishably Republican makeup routine that embraces her natural features. Loyalty matters just as much as beauty to the president, and it seems like Trump picked Harp to work for him during his second term because of her endless praise and defense of him. He once told her she "lit up the television screen" after Harp claimed that he saved her from bone cancer by signing the Right to Try Act into law, which allowed terminally ill people to opt into experimental treatments (via C-SPAN).

Despite her devotion to conservative politics, Harp's wardrobe doesn't match the hypothetically ideal conservative image. The main issue? She doesn't seem to have a limit for revealing her legs.