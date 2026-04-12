Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp's Leggy Outfits Betray Her Conservative Persona
President Donald Trump seems to favor beauty when selecting women to join the White House staff and cabinet. His former lawyers usually have the looks to make up for their often-criticized job performance. When Pam Bondi was the U.S. attorney general, Trump slyly commented on her beauty. He even hired the Florida-born attorney during the 2019 impeachment proceedings in his first term.
White House aide Natalie Harp aesthetically matches Bondi. Like her fellow blonde, Harp has escaped the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, instead sticking to a distinguishably Republican makeup routine that embraces her natural features. Loyalty matters just as much as beauty to the president, and it seems like Trump picked Harp to work for him during his second term because of her endless praise and defense of him. He once told her she "lit up the television screen" after Harp claimed that he saved her from bone cancer by signing the Right to Try Act into law, which allowed terminally ill people to opt into experimental treatments (via C-SPAN).
Despite her devotion to conservative politics, Harp's wardrobe doesn't match the hypothetically ideal conservative image. The main issue? She doesn't seem to have a limit for revealing her legs.
She brought her thighs out to defend Trump in court
In May 2024, Donald Trump went to court for his infamous hush money case, and Natalie Harp accompanied him to one of his last hearings as an aide for his election campaign. She wore professional attire, including a black blazer, a white top with black lines, and tan pumps, but her black skirt was surprisingly short, though, and stopped around her mid-thigh.
Although shorter formal skirts are nice for warmer weather, wearing them to court indoors doesn't seem like the appropriate move. Harp's legs looked long, smooth, and nice, but a short skirt probably takes away from the serious issue at hand. The Trump loyalist simply could've worn a pencil skirt that ends right below the knees or a smart pair of dress pants to look more professional.
Harp looked ready for a night out on President's Day weekend
Donald and Melania Trump spent President's Day weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2026. The February trip marked the president's 21st visit to his Palm Beach property since his inauguration in 2025. When the Trumps and the president's staff returned to the White House, Natalie Harp was spotted in a black trench coat and tan heels, wearing a backpack and holding a laptop. Whatever she wore underneath the coat revealed that she hadn't considered the chilly D.C. weather, because her lower limbs were on pretty much full display.
It looked like Harp was on the clock as she held her equipment, but her coat and heels combo brought lots of attention to her smooth and slender legs. The White House aide looked more like a woman at the club instead of a hard-working assistant on a late shift. If it were possible to change clothes on the plane, Harp would've been better off wearing a skirt slightly longer than whatever she arrived in. The warmer outfit also could've aligned her wardrobe with her brand as a decidedly right-wing woman.