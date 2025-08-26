Trump's Snide Comment About Pam Bondi Hints Where She Stands Among His Female Staffers

During one of his many televised cabinet meetings, President Donald Trump went on a bit of a rambling roller coaster that might have exposed more than he intended. Per video posted to X, Trump was seen lashing out at beleaguered Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer by blasting the Democrat for looking old. Although, it seems as if by instinct, the president pivoted to say, "And I don't like getting into looks," which was wise, as Trump has been showing signs of aging lately. But what he said next was even more questionable, and raised a few eyebrows.

Trump: I look at Pam and I would never say she was beautiful because that would be the end of my political career pic.twitter.com/B5ybr0QzoL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2025

Trump, a man known for wearing makeup to a fault, insisted, "In politics, looks don't matter." He then singled out US Attorney General Pam Bondi, and said, "Look at Pam, I'd never say she's beautiful because that would be the end of my political career." The comment landed in the room, with many people chuckling, but it still felt odd to see Trump refuse to compliment one of the many women in his cabinet. This feels especially strange when compared to the things Trump has said about other members of his administration, like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Perhaps this indicates that Bondi isn't as plastic as Trump would like her to be.