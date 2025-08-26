Trump's Snide Comment About Pam Bondi Hints Where She Stands Among His Female Staffers
During one of his many televised cabinet meetings, President Donald Trump went on a bit of a rambling roller coaster that might have exposed more than he intended. Per video posted to X, Trump was seen lashing out at beleaguered Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer by blasting the Democrat for looking old. Although, it seems as if by instinct, the president pivoted to say, "And I don't like getting into looks," which was wise, as Trump has been showing signs of aging lately. But what he said next was even more questionable, and raised a few eyebrows.
Trump: I look at Pam and I would never say she was beautiful because that would be the end of my political career pic.twitter.com/B5ybr0QzoL
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2025
Trump, a man known for wearing makeup to a fault, insisted, "In politics, looks don't matter." He then singled out US Attorney General Pam Bondi, and said, "Look at Pam, I'd never say she's beautiful because that would be the end of my political career." The comment landed in the room, with many people chuckling, but it still felt odd to see Trump refuse to compliment one of the many women in his cabinet. This feels especially strange when compared to the things Trump has said about other members of his administration, like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Perhaps this indicates that Bondi isn't as plastic as Trump would like her to be.
Donald Trump has complimented people with more plastic surgery than Pam Bondi
Though there are plenty of plastic surgery rumors floating around Pam Bondi, the work she's gotten done (if any) is incredibly minimal and compliments her nicely. It's not reminiscent of the drastic changes MAGA women undergo to achieve Mar-A-Lago face, which might be why Donald Trump refused to call her beautiful. As much as the president was chalking it up to wanting to preserve his political legacy by avoiding complimenting Bondi, that logic doesn't track when there's proof that he's had no problem propping up other female staffers.
For example, there was the time Trump's flirty seal of approval for Karoline Leavitt's lips slipped out. "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move," Trump said, according to the Independent. It would seem in this exchange that Trump indicated his fondness for Leavitt's possible lip fillers. But it's not just the younger members of his administration who Trump likes to compliment. Kristi Noem has also been on his radar.
In July 2025, Trump was caught by Diario AS telling reporters that his initial feelings about Noem were: "She's great.. she's such a fine, elegant person." It seems Trump has a pattern of complimenting the women in his circle who have undergone possible facial enhancements, since Noem's drastic MAGA makeover had many wondering if she'd gotten plastic surgery. This suggests that if Bondi wants to be considered beautiful in the president's eyes, she might need to ask Noem and Leavitt where they get their fillers.