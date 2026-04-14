4 Times Donald Trump Rambled About 'Movie Star' Melania & Nobody Cared

In a first for a sitting first lady, Melania Trump developed and starred in a documentary about a vitally important topic: herself. Premiering at the end of January 2026, "Melania" followed its subject through her busy days preceding the inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump. If the film was intended to provide insight about the guarded FLOTUS — or at least evoke interest in her — it failed miserably. The "Melania" documentary received brutal and humbling reviews; The Guardian called it "one of those rare unicorn films that doesn't have a single redeeming quality," and Vanity Fair noted, "If you were making a movie that parodied the first lady of the United States, I'm not sure what you'd do differently."

Ignoring the haters, the president chose to focus on the film's relative success at the box office; it was the highest-grossing documentary in nearly a decade. He has used this as an excuse to refer to his wife as a "movie star" at every opportunity. At first, it seemed like a sweet term of endearment, but Trump, who can't keep his ego in check, has repeated the phrase so often that it's become more of an attention-grab: Hey, everyone, I'm so important that I'm married to a celebrity!

As proof, we offer these examples of times when the POTUS spoke about the first lady as if she were an award-winning performer. Honestly, maybe Melania does deserve an Oscar for smiling pleasantly while her husband makes his overblown claims.