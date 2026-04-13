Celebs Who Dealt With Scary Health Issues After Getting Plastic Surgery

Fuller breasts, removing extra fat around the tummy, and a wrinkle-free face is obtainable, but there is a price to pay. The French have a saying, "Il faut souffrir pour être belle." It roughly translates to "One must suffer to be beautiful." In America, in beauty salons and plastic surgery operating rooms across the country, the phrase is more succinct: "Beauty is pain." But when does that standard threshold of pain cross over into unbearable?

Breast Implant Illness (BII), for instance, can occur when a patient has an immune response to the implants. Symptoms like joint pain, headaches, and severe fatigue can completely derail a once-fulfilling life. The best way to treat the condition is to remove the implants, the thing that is literally poisoning your body. Moreover, while procedures like Botox and liposuction may seem safe, devastating complications can occur.

These celebrities who have had plastic surgery and other beautification procedures did not just deal with typical swelling and bruising; they developed scary health issues that changed the course of their lives. We are constantly bombarded by unattainable beauty standards in the 21st century, from Instagram influencers to the pages of fashion magazines, but few warn of the emotional and physical cost of beauty. These celebrities want you to know that some prices are not worth paying.