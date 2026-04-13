Celebs Who Dealt With Scary Health Issues After Getting Plastic Surgery
Fuller breasts, removing extra fat around the tummy, and a wrinkle-free face is obtainable, but there is a price to pay. The French have a saying, "Il faut souffrir pour être belle." It roughly translates to "One must suffer to be beautiful." In America, in beauty salons and plastic surgery operating rooms across the country, the phrase is more succinct: "Beauty is pain." But when does that standard threshold of pain cross over into unbearable?
Breast Implant Illness (BII), for instance, can occur when a patient has an immune response to the implants. Symptoms like joint pain, headaches, and severe fatigue can completely derail a once-fulfilling life. The best way to treat the condition is to remove the implants, the thing that is literally poisoning your body. Moreover, while procedures like Botox and liposuction may seem safe, devastating complications can occur.
These celebrities who have had plastic surgery and other beautification procedures did not just deal with typical swelling and bruising; they developed scary health issues that changed the course of their lives. We are constantly bombarded by unattainable beauty standards in the 21st century, from Instagram influencers to the pages of fashion magazines, but few warn of the emotional and physical cost of beauty. These celebrities want you to know that some prices are not worth paying.
Valerie Bertinelli said her breasts are deformed after getting implants
In 2026, Valerie Bertinelli published her memoir "Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect." In the book, the "Hot in Cleveland" star doesn't pull punches about what her life is like as a postmenopausal women in her mid-60s. The New York Times bestseller offered a vulnerable look at the trials and tribulations of the affable star's life, from her divorce to family trauma. One area that Bertinelli made sure to cover in the book was her battle with body image. Even though Valerie Bertinelli lives a lavish life, it doesn't mean that it's perfect.
The "One Day at a Time" alum talked with Drew Barrymore about her past complications with breast implants, which she got in the 1980s. "I mean, if you read the book, you'll know that my boobs are deformed, and I talk very extensively and graphically about how deformed they are," revealed Bertinelli (via YouTube). "I had four surgeries in 2024." The actor added, "My boobs suck, but I'm not dating, so it doesn't matter."
Bertinelli was unhappy with the large size of her breast implants and decided to get smaller ones inserted in 2024. About a week later, the actor said she was running a fever that roared to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and went to her doctor. "And he took everything out [the implant and the surrounding tissues] and then my breast became infected and started to cave in on itself. It became a crater," Bertinelli told People.
Meghan Trainor couldn't smile after getting a lip flip
Meghan Trainor talked about the dangers of Botox during an episode of her "Workin' On Upgrades" podcast that she co-hosts with her brother, Ryan Trainor. "I got too much Botox," Meghan said. "I messed up." The 30-year-old pop singer explained that she had Botox done a few times on her forehead then someone told her about the "lip flip," a procedure where Botox is inserted around the upper lip to make them look fuller. Unfortunately, the procedure led to negative consequences. "I cannot smile anymore," Meghan added.
During an interview on "Today with Hoda and Jenna," the "All About That Bass" singer said that movement was coming back to her lips. She called the procedure, "The most painful thing" (via People). Meghan added, "And I was like, 'This is gonna look great!' And my dad walked in while I was having it, and I was like, 'Oh no.'"
What you don't know about Meghan Trainor is that the negative experience has not soured plastic surgery for the singer. The mother of two added on her podcast, "Here's another clickbait move I'm trying to make. I'm getting a boob job. Because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they're empty and then full of milk and now they're empty," said Meghan (via YouTube).
Crystal Hefner said her breast implants slowly poisoned her
Former Playboy Playmate and Hugh Hefner's third wife Crystal Hefner decided to share her health journey highlighting the dangers of breast implants in a Facebook post in 2016. The model had already removed her breast implants and felt better immediately. "Instantly I noticed my neck and shoulder pain was gone and I could breathe much better," Crystal wrote. "I know I won't feel 100% overnight. My implants took 8 years to make me this sick, so I know it will take time to feel better."
Crystal also outlined several other ailments that were sometimes bad enough that she would be bedridden for days. She wrote on her Facebook post that she experienced afflictions like unexplained back pain, food and drink intolerance, fatigue, recurring infections, brain fog, memory loss, and others. Additionally, the former Playmate said that she was forced to miss her summer DJ residency in Las Vegas due to fatigue and brain fog.
Through social media, Crystal Hefner discovered that her symptoms could be a condition called Breast Implant Illness. The FDA recognizes BII, but it is not an official diagnosis. It may be due to the body's autoimmune response to a breast implant. BII can cause over 100 symptoms, including anxiety, chronic fatigue, GI issues, hair loss, headaches, and joint pain. The best treatment for BII is to have the implant removed.
One of Yolanda Hadid's breast implants ruptured
In 2016, 51-year-old Yolanda Hadid had her breast implants removed after a rupture caused silicone to leak into her chest cavity. She also felt the rupture could have been making her Lyme disease symptoms worse. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star allowed Bravo to film the nearly seven-hour operation for an episode of the show.
Yolanda Hadid's complete transformation focused on her health. She took to Instagram in 2019 to discuss her decision to go au naturel. She wrote, "Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls**t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me." Hadid also stressed the importance of doing research in order to make better decisions about one's health.
The former Dutch model warned others about the dangers of plastic surgery in her Bravo blog, "I clearly remember asking my doctor if it was safe to breastfeed with silicone implants. Now, 20 years later, there are plenty of studies confirming the danger of silicone toxicity and its effect on the immune system." Hadid also noted that there have been multiple lawsuits against Dow Corning's silicone breast implants, including a multi-billion dollar class action settlement.
Christina Haack blames breast implants for several unexplained illnesses
Christina Haack has been vocal about her health issues over the years. In 2016, she posted on Instagram, "I've suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain. It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer" (via People).
In 2022, she took to Instagram again with the theory that many of her medical ailments could be attributed to breast implants. In a video, the HGTV star was seen lying down receiving LED light therapy and listening to a meditation tape. "I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," said Haack (via People). She went on to explain that her list of maladies include Raynaud's syndrome, brain fog, joint pain, muscle pain, acid reflux, and others.
The reality star put a plan in motion to help deal with her medical woes. "I'm just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean," she explained to E! News in 2023 (via People). "I'm doing supplement detox and there's a local wellness place nearby where I've been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs." The TV personality said the wellness routine has helped significantly. But Christina Haack's stunning transformation may include another surgery, as the "Flip or Flop" host also said she was in the process of getting her breast implants removed.
Heidi Montag had to get her size F breast implants removed
Heidi Montag is no stranger to plastic surgery. In 2010, at just 23, she told People that she had 10 plastic surgery procedures in a single day. "For the past three years, I've thought about what to have done," said Montag. "I'm beyond obsessed." The procedures included a brow lift, chin reduction, and Botox. Montag told ABC News' "Nightline," "I think I just look like a different, improved version of myself."
By 2016, Montag faced the consequences of repeatedly going under the knife. "I was in way over my head with the surgeries," she admitted to People. "I had no idea what I was getting into or that it was a lifelong commitment. It was very challenging, both physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally, on my husband and on our lives." Montag is famously married to fellow "The Hills" alum Spencer Pratt.
Montag also told People that her plastic surgery obsession led to trouble on her reality show "The Hills." The TV personality removed her size F breast implants in 2013. "They were so heavy they were falling through the skin," she explained. "It was just too heavy for my body and I was in pain and uncomfortable all the time. I thought, 'What do I need this big of breasts for?'" Even with the pain and havoc her plastic surgeries have caused, Montag says that she has no regrets and has learned from her mistakes.
Linda Evangelista said she was brutally disfigured after undergoing CoolSculpting
Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista once famously said, "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day." In 2022, Evangelista talked to People about her horrible experience with an FDA-approved procedure called CoolSculpting, which is supposed to be less invasive than liposuction. "I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know," she said. "I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer."
CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved fat freezing treatment that helps reduce fat in areas such as the thighs and abdomen. It's considered a safe, needle-free treatment that can get rid of about 20% of the targeted fat. The side effects are usually minimal but can include numbness and bruising.
The supermodel claims that CoolSculpting left her "brutally disfigured" after several sessions. Areas of fat around her stomach and thighs hardened, and a doctor diagnosed her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). Despite several surgeries, Evangelista's issues did not resolve. She sued Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million because of the effect it had on her ability to work and her mental health. The issue was settled out of court. She told Harper's Bazaar in 2025, "I have to go through therapy to like what I see when I look in the mirror, and I still don't look in the mirror."
Tara Reid got a hernia from a body contouring procedure
In 2006, Tara Reid told US Weekly that she went to a surgeon to get B-cup breast implants. However, the surgeon inserted C-cups. Following surgery, Reid noticed that her nipples were misshapen. "But after six months of 'It's going to get better,' it started to get worse and worse," said Reid (via CBS News).
The "American Pie" actor attended a birthday party for Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2004 and suffered the dreaded wardrobe malfunction where her dress strap fell. She told Access Hollywood, "I became known as having the ugliest breast in the world. It was all over these [websites]. Millions of them" (via Today).
The plastic surgery saga didn't end there for Reid. The "Van Wilder" star underwent a body contouring procedure, aka liposuction, performed by the same surgeon that gave her unwanted C-cups. The results were equally devastating. "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing. I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work," she told Us Weekly. Thankfully, Reid was able to have corrective surgery to fix the physical issues. During a 2006 interview on "The View," the actor admitted, "If I had to do it again, I never would have done it in the first place" (via ABC News). Unfortunately, the actor may not have stayed away from plastic surgery too long. In 2025, Tara Reid is unrecognizable after a rumored plastic surgery transformation.
Cardi B was in the 'craziest pain ever' after getting illegal butt injection surgery
In a 2018 interview with GQ, Cardi B revealed that before she became a famous rapper, she got $800 blackmarket butt injections done in a basement in Queens. The plastic surgery procedure was performed without anesthesia. She was 21 years old at the time and working as a stripper. "They don't numb your a** with anything," she said. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."
When the "Up" singer returned for a touch-up some time later, she found that the person who gave her the illegal injections had been arrested. "But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up 'cause she's supposedly killed somebody," added Cardi B. "Well, somebody died on her table."
After hearing about Cardi B's misfortune, plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Williams warned people about the dangers of illegal implants. "All of these patients had the same horrifying result — deformity, pain, scarring ... and the need for more surgery," wrote Dr. Williams in his blog. "The injector 'sold' them on the idea of an easy, consequence-free treatment ... These black market injections can come back to haunt patients years later, almost like a time bomb. Patients can develop infections, ulcerations, pain and even cancer."
Danica Patrick experienced a plethora of health woes after getting breast implants
Danica Patrick wanted it all. The former racing driver told "Good Morning America" that in 2014, at 32, she decided to get silicone breast implants to improve her appearance. "I did it because I wanted to be more perfect," she admitted. "I wanted the whole package."
Three years after getting the implants, her health began to deteriorate. Danica Patrick revealed the real reason she decided to remove her breast implants, and it follows a familiar pattern. The former IndyCar driver took her story to social media. Patrick wrote that she was initially happy with the results, but then noticed her hair didn't look as healthy, and she gained weight. By 2020, things got worse, and she began a battery of tests to figure out the cause of her health woes. Patrick wrote on Instagram that her laundry list of ailments included leaky gut, adrenal fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, dizziness, face swelling, temperature sensitivity, hair loss, and many others.
The athlete added that almost immediately after having her breast implants removed, her face looked better and she had more energy. One year post-op, Patrick took to Instagram, boasting about the positive results. "It's amazing to see how my face and body have already changed," she wrote. "I was holding onto so much inflammation. Resulting from hypothyroidism, heavy metal toxicity, leaky gut, dysbiosis, adrenal fatigue, and a host of hormones and minerals that were low."