Blue Bloods Cast Members Who Have Tragically Passed Away
For fourteen engrossing seasons, the hit police procedural "Blue Bloods" kept audiences everywhere hooked as they became deeply invested in the lives of the Reagans, a New York City family with deep roots in law enforcement. The series was created by "The Sopranos" writers Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green and featured a talented cast led by Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan.
Many of Hollywood's most familiar faces made appearances in the popular drama during its successful run, the show airing from 2010 to 2024 and becoming a staple for CBS. With the many actors who had come and gone from the series, it's sad but not surprising that some of these gifted performers have tragically passed away since their stint in New York City. From legendary screen stars to iconic crooners, "Blue Bloods" has lost a disheartening number of actors that fans may not realize.
Alex Duong
Stand-up comedian and actor Alex Duong appeared as gang leader Sonny Le, a criminal from Danny Reagan's past whom he crosses paths with once again while investigating the brutal beating of a man Le's gang took vigilante justice against. He starred in three episodes of "Blue Bloods" between 2021 and 2024. Duong's other supporting roles include shows like "Everybody Hates Chris," "Mad TV," and "Dexter," and the funny man was also featured in the comedy roast competition series "Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle."
In 2025, Duong was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects soft tissue. He underwent surgery to remove a malignant growth blocking blood flow to his eye which affected his optic nerve. Duong's close friends and fellow comedians banded together to launch a GoFundMe to help support his family and ever-growing medical expenses. The community non-profit Comedy Gives Back also raised funds to help Duong on his cancer journey, a generosity that deeply moved the performer.
"Comedians always have each other's backs when times are s***. We know how hard it is to pine and struggle and scrape by in this lifestyle, just so we can do these jokes and keep improving. It's a beautiful thing to see in this world; it really is," he told the Los Angeles Times of the donations he received for his treatment. Duong sadly died of septic shock at 42 on March 28, 2026, and is survived by his wife and daughter.
Nick Cordero
Actor, singer, and Broadway star Nick Cordero was a Tony Award-nominated performer who played crime boss Victor Lugo in season 8, the character quickly becoming a sworn enemy to Danny Reagan and a recurring fan-favorite. Cordero's other screen credits include "Going in Style" and "Mob Town," and he was a very successful presence on stage, starring in the musicals "Waitress," "A Bronx Tale," and "Bullets Over Broadway," the latter of which he won a Theatre World Award.
Cordero was hospitalized on March 30, 2020, for what was initially believed to be pneumonia but later diagnosed as COVID-19, the actor becoming one of the earliest celebrity cases of the disease. Doctors were forced to put him in a medically-induced coma as his condition intensified and he underwent clinical trials with the drug Remdesivir in an effort to fight the disease. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, remained hopeful and documented his experience with COVID-19 throughout the heartbreaking process.
On April 18, 2020, Cordero's leg had to be amputated due to the disease and by the following month he had suffered severe lung damage. Cordero tragically passed away on July 5, 2020, 91 days after being admitted. He was 41. His friends, family, and Hollywood peers paid tribute to the late star. Kloots penned a touching Instagram post announcing Cordero's death, beginning by writing, "God has another angel in heaven. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."
Peter Scolari
Peter Scolari first rose to prominence when he starred alongside Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks in the short-lived '80s sitcom "Bosom Buddies" before later appearing in the TV shows "Newhart," "Gotham," and "Evil." Scolari portrayed Captain Higgins in the Season 10 episode "Careful What You Wish For," a commanding officer who butts heads with Danny and his partner Maria Baez while they investigate the death of an EMT. Higgins' combative behavior immediately makes the detectives suspect the had something to do with the murder.
Scolari was a decorated actor who received three Primetime Emmy nominations for his work in "Newhart" before ultimately winning the accolade for his guest performance in the HBO dramedy "Girls." His film credits include "The Rosebud Beach Hotel," "That Thing You Do!," and "The Polar Express," and he remained a steady presence in the industry up until Scolari's heartbreaking death on October 22, 2021. The actor had been diagnosed with leukemia two years prior and died from the cancer at the age of 66.
Scolari and Hanks remained lifelong friends after sharing the screen, and the Academy Award winner paid an emotional tribute to his comrade during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after his death. "I don't know how many people like truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them," he told the host. "We met, picked up the scripts, and started screwing around. And I actually thought, 'This is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.'"
Treat Williams
With a TV career spanning five decades, Golden Globe-nominee Treat Williams was already a seasoned star when he portrayed Lenny Ross in "Blue Bloods," Frank Reagan's former police partner and a retired detective from the police force. Williams was a recurring character in the procedural series between 2016 to 2023 and had an extensive TV and film background with notable performances in a slew of projects like "Once Upon a Time in America," "Everwood," and "Chicago Fire."
Outside of the big and small screen, Williams had a decorated stage career in the theater community and starred in productions of shows including "Grease," "Love Letters," and "Follies." On June 12, 2023, the seasoned performer was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident during which he collided with a vehicle who swerved into his lane. Williams was airlifted to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at the age of 71 as a result of his injuries, leaving behind his wife Pam Van Sant and two children.
Williams' tragic crash became a criminal matter when the driver of the vehicle, Ryan Koss, was charged with grossly negligent operation of a vehicle resulting in death, according to local newspaper the Bennington Banner. Koss eventually plead guilty to a reduced charge and was given a one-year deferred sentence, Williams' family not seeking prison time against him. "Blue Bloods" honored Williams after his passing and had his character succumb to cancer, family patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) delivering a poignant speech at Sunday dinner saying goodbye to his dear friend.
Phyllis Somerville
Film, stage, and TV star Phyllis Somerville appeared as Beth Del Rio in the Season 5 episode "Occupational Hazards," the character becoming swept up in Jamie Reagan and his partner Eddie Janko's investigation of an apartment pipe bombing. The confused and elderly Del Rio mistakenly believes that Eddie is her long-lost niece and has difficulties providing the pair with details surrounding the explosion and the man responsible.
Somerville had roles in films like "Little Children" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and in shows including "The Big C," "Daredevil," and "Outsiders." She made her Broadway debut portraying Wilma in the 1974 musical "Over Here!" — the show's success leading to a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical. Somerville subsequently appeared in plays like "Once in a Lifetime" and "The Sum of Us," finding fame on both the screen and stage.
The actor continued performing up until her death at 76 on July 16, 2020; Somerville passed away from natural causes in her New York City home. Her longtime manager and close friend, Paul Hilepo, confirmed Somerville's death and praised her life and legacy in a statement made to The Hollywood Reporter. "She was the consummate professional who lived her dream of being a working actress her entire life in NYC which spanned over 45 years," wrote Hilepo. I" will miss her greatly. Her friends and colleagues will miss her greatly as well."
James Rebhorn
Illustrious character actor James Rebhorn made appearances in over 100 shows, movies, and plays throughout his career, having first rose to prominence in the '90s with roles in "Lorenzo's Oil" and "My Cousin Vinnie." Rebhorn's other notable credits include "Carlito's Way," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and "Meet the Parents." In 2012, he portrayed Archbishop McGovern in the "Blue Bloods" Season 2 episode "Leap of Faith," who asks a reluctant Frank to support the canonization of a former priest.
He was one of the most consistently working actors in Hollywood and made his official debut in the 1976 film "The Yum-Yum Girls," remaining a fixture until his death. Rebhorn passed away at 65 on March 21, 2014, from melanoma, a cancer he'd been diagnosed with in 1992. In a unique turn of events, Rebhorn penned his own obituary, which was released publicly and obtained by Deadline. The moving eulogy highlighted his devotion to his wife, Rebecca; his daughters, Emma and Hannah; the craft; and God.
"They anchored his life and gave him the freedom to live it. Without them, always at the center of his being, his life would have been little more than a vapor," Rebhorn wrote in the obituary. "Rebecca loved him with all his flaws, and in her the concept of ceaseless love could find no better example. His children made him immensely proud. Their dedication to improving our species and making the world a better place gave him hope for the future."
Ed Wheeler
Ed Wheeler was another prominent character actor with a stellar Hollywood career, having steadily worked since 1978. He made appearances in films such as "Presumed Innocent" and "Mickey Blue Eyes," and in a long list of shows like "Law & Order," "One Life to Live," and "Little Bill." Wheeler played Councilman Welsh in the Season 1 episode "Chinatown," which follows Danny's attempts to clear his brother Jamie's name after the younger Reagan witnesses a crime and the suspect is killed while in pursuit.
Wheeler kicked off his Tinseltown tenure in the '70s by appearing in commercials, shaping how Black actors were perceived in the advertising world by sporting his signature mustache during a time when facial hair wasn't so widely accepted. According to his obituary, Wheeler's "early success paved the way for greater representation of Black men in commercials, leaving an indelible mark on the industry." Wheeler died at 88 of respiratory failure from pneumonia complications on August 21, 2024, at a New Jersey hospital.
His wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, later confirmed his passing in an October 7, 2024 Instagram post, celebrating the actor's life and his impact on those in both his personal and professional life. "In loving memory of my beloved husband, Ed Wheeler. You brought life, laughter, and love into every corner of my life and the lives of all who knew you," she began the tribute. "Your talent, dedication, and passion were unmatched—whether on stage, in front of the camera, or behind the scenes."
Lynn Cohen
Lynn Cohen was perhaps best known for her role as the fan-favorite Magda in the HBO sensation "Sex and the City," the late star reprising her character for its two subsequent films in 2008 and 2010. In "Blue Bloods," Cohen portrayed an elderly woman named Mrs. Costello in Season 9's "Mind Games," who after being held at gunpoint and mugged, urged Anthony Abetemarco to reopen her case after the assailant was charged with just a misdemeanor.
Cohen played Philip Seymour Hoffman's mother in "Synecdoche, New York," Mags Flanagan in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," and appeared in an episode of the popular TV series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She had started off her career in the entertainment world in the '70s by appearing in Off-Broadway productions of shows such as "Orpheus Descending," "Hamlet," and "MacBeth," her performances earning her nominations for Lucille Lortel Awards and Drama League. She passed away on February 14, 2020, at 86 from undisclosed reasons, and was survived by her husband of over fifty years, Ronald Cohen.
Many of her former co-stars honored the actor following her death, Sarah Jessica Parker taking to Instagram to pen a tribute. "Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ." Likewise, Sam Claflin from "Catching Fire" also showed Cohen love with a sweet GIF from the film in an X post. "I'll carry you everywhere. Always. Lots of love to you Lynn. Bless you. RIP x."
Ed Asner
Legendary actor Ed Asner holds the record for the most Primetime Emmy wins by a male performer, walking away with seven statues throughout his decades-spanning career. Asner guest-starred in the Season 10 episode "Vested Interests," playing Chuck Kennedy, an old friend of Frank's whose home was invaded. Asner's endless Hollywood credits are awe-inspiring, as he had roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Roots," and "Dead to Me" and in movies like "JFK" and Pixar's "Up."
Beloved for his crotchety-yet-endearing demeanor, Asner opened up about how he managed to survive so long in the business, jokingly telling the Daily Mail, "I want to entertain myself. I don't care about you!" In the same interview that was conducted shortly before his death, Asner reflected on his endless resume and most cherished roles. "I am proud of 'Mary Tyler Moore', 'Lou Grant', 'Elf' and 'Up' and all the ones in between that kept me going and kept me paid and kept encouraging me enough to go with the next one which may have been a turning point."
Not only was Asner a powerhouse on screen, but he also served as the President of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985 and supported numerous non-profits. He established the Ed Asner Family Center, a creative community that supports individuals with special needs and their families. Asner heartbreakingly died of natural causes at the age of 91 on August 29, 2021, his passing leading to countless publications, celebrities, and fans celebrating the star.
Tony Bennett
Nineteen-time Grammy-winning singer Tony Bennett was one of the music industry's most revered performers, selling more than 50 million records worldwide throughout his enduring career. Some may be surprised to learn that Bennett made a guest appearance as himself in the Season 2 premiere episode "Mercy," during which he performs a duet with Carrie Underwood at Mayor-elect Poole's celebration party. Bennett and the country star stole the show with their rendition of "It Had to Be You" at the glitzy gathering.
Bennett dominated the charts after signing with Columbia Records in 1950 and had his first No. 1 single, "Because of You" the following year, setting the stage for his enviable career. After releasing hits including "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," "Rags to Riches," and "Stranger in Paradise," Bennett found further success in the 21st Century and famously joined forces with Lady Gaga for the albums "Cheek to Cheek" and "Love for Sale."
In 2016, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, though he was able to continue performing before ultimately retiring from the stage in 2021. The iconic vocalist passed away from the disease on July 21, 2023, at 96, his loved ones revealing that Bennett sang "Because of You" at the very end. Lady Gaga penned a heartbreaking tribute to the crooner and their friendship on Instagram, beginning the post by writing, "I will miss my forever friend. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together."