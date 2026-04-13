Blue Bloods Cast Members Who Have Tragically Passed Away

Stand-up comedian and actor Alex Duong appeared as gang leader Sonny Le, a criminal from Danny Reagan's past whom he crosses paths with once again while investigating the brutal beating of a man Le's gang took vigilante justice against. He starred in three episodes of "Blue Bloods" between 2021 and 2024. Duong's other supporting roles include shows like "Everybody Hates Chris," "Mad TV," and "Dexter," and the funny man was also featured in the comedy roast competition series "Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle."

In 2025, Duong was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects soft tissue. He underwent surgery to remove a malignant growth blocking blood flow to his eye which affected his optic nerve. Duong's close friends and fellow comedians banded together to launch a GoFundMe to help support his family and ever-growing medical expenses. The community non-profit Comedy Gives Back also raised funds to help Duong on his cancer journey, a generosity that deeply moved the performer.

"Comedians always have each other's backs when times are s***. We know how hard it is to pine and struggle and scrape by in this lifestyle, just so we can do these jokes and keep improving. It's a beautiful thing to see in this world; it really is," he told the Los Angeles Times of the donations he received for his treatment. Duong sadly died of septic shock at 42 on March 28, 2026, and is survived by his wife and daughter.