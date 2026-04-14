Everything That Went Wrong For The Women In Trump's Cabinet During His Second Term (So Far)

Donald Trump's second term seems to have been especially unkind to the women in his Cabinet. In 2025, as The Guardian reported, Trump publicly defended his Cabinet. "I think my Cabinet is fantastic," he said at the time. "I read these same stories that I'm unhappy with this one or that one – and I'm not. I think the cabinet has done a great job ... We have just a fantastic cabinet." But "fantastic" has often seemed conditional for members of his team, particularly the women who've been expected to navigate the tightrope of managing Trump's impulses while also shielding him from criticism.

Not that the men have escaped unscathed (Stephen Miller remains a figure most politicians want nothing to do with), but when it comes time to swing the axe, there's a noticeable pattern in where it lands. Kristi Noem, ousted. Pam Bondi, gone. Tulsi Gabbard? Hovering under speculation. From accusations of not doing enough to failing to toe the line on policy messaging, women in this administration have been removed often under the shadow of disappointment.

It's hardly surprising that this scrutiny of Trump's treatment of women is weighed against his years of controversy regarding misogyny. From his infamous comments caught on tape during the Access Hollywood tape scandal, to documented sexist remarks that HuffPost cataloged during his presidential campaigns, the attitude toward women in Trump's orbit has long been a contentious topic. And lest anyone forget, his time as the owner of the Miss Universe pageant featured its own troubling allegations of inappropriate behavior. While those allegations may be more personal, the professional fallout mirrors the same dynamics of control and conditional worthiness.