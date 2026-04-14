Donald Trump Has A Wild Theory About His Diet Coke Addiction That Left Dr. Oz Speechless

You can't always predict what Donald Trump is going to do, but in some departments, he's proven himself to be very consistent. He loves decorating with gold, and he loves wearing long red ties. Trump also loves Diet Coke so much that he had a red button installed at his desk in the Oval Office so he can summon one at will. The president's Diet Coke obsession is well known and came up on the April 13 installment of Donald Trump Jr.'s podcast "Triggered." In the episode, the first son interviewed Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Dr. Oz has shown some over-the-top loyalty to Trump in the past, but it sounds like the president's thoughts about Diet Coke were so bizarre that they even left the former talk show host gobsmacked.

Dr. Oz explained Trump's theory. "Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass [if] it's poured on grass, so therefore it must kill cancer cells inside the body. I'm not even going to argue this right now," he said (via "Triggered" on Rumble. It should go without saying that isn't how cancer cells work, and Trump's thoughts don't appear to have any basis in medical reality (or any other type of reality, at that).

To his credit, Don Jr. laughed at the story, apparently not sharing his dad's theory. He still supported him, though. "Maybe he's onto something," Junior said, "because I will say this: I know a lot of guys pushing 80, not a lot that have his kind of energy, recall, stamina ... maybe there's something there." Well, Trump is right about one part of his claim: The acidity and sugar in Diet Coke can be used as one of many gardening hacks for killing weeds. As one person pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Cola also is good for cleaning toilets, but I'm not on here recommending it as a body detoxifier."