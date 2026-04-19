Embarrassing JD Vance Photos He Definitely Doesn't Want You To See

By Derek Faraci
Vice President JD Vance (C) arrives for talks with Iranian officials on April 11, 2026 at Islamabad, Pakistan. Pool/Getty Images

JD Vance has had a meteoric political rise. He first came to prominence when his best-selling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," was published in 2016. In 2022, he was elected to the Senate, and in 2024, he became Donald Trump's running mate and the heir apparent of the MAGA movement. But ever since he became the vice president, Vance has found himself struggling with bad press and unforced blunders that are not helping his reputation. Along with his political missteps and very odd analogies about his wife, Usha Vance, Vance also has to deal with having his picture taken all the time, which inevitably leads to a plethora of embarrassing photos being shared across the internet.

It doesn't help that Vance has never been all that popular. During the 2024 election, he was the first VP candidate to have a negative approval rating in over 40 years, and things haven't improved in the time since, with CNN polling showing Vance 18 points underwater. With such poor numbers and the endless eyeliner allegations, every picture of Vance is scrutinized by online sleuths, and while the makeup mystery remains unsolved, it has led to a lot of funny pics of the vice president being spread around the world.

JD Vance struggles to order donuts

JD Vance ordering donuts at Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia. WTXL/YouTube

In a moment that felt like it was taken from HBO's "Veep," JD Vance visited a donut shop during the 2024 campaign and tried to show voters he was just a regular guy. At the time, the then-Ohio senator was still working to win over the hearts and minds of MAGA voters who were well aware of Vance's complicated relationship with Donald Trump. Instead, he ended up revealing just how awkward he could be.

As the video shows, the planned interaction didn't go well, with Vance struggling to make small talk with the shop's workers, including a woman who asked not to be filmed with him. Vance then introduced himself, saying, "I'm JD Vance. I'm running for vice president," to which she responds, "OK." As things kept getting more and more uncomfortable, Vance's smile became more and more forced. The moment really took off when "Sixth Sense" star Haley Joel Osment recreated the moment in a sketch for "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

JD Vance strikes a pose in shorts

JD Vance spends time with his children at President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on November 15, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Using his left hand to brace himself against a tree while his right hand sat on his hip, a shorts-wearing JD Vance was, as one X user put it, "Giving off Nacho Libre Vibes." The photo, taken at Mar-a-Lago during the transition period after the 2024 election but before Vance and Donald Trump were sworn in, was met with mixed reactions. 

While the MAGA faithful adored the image, which to them proved, to at least one X user, that "There is something so incredibly likeable about this man," others felt differently. The "everyman" look didn't work for this commenter, who said, "Just a normal guy hanging out with white billionaires, at a country club that cost $200,000 to become a member." 

Don't let JD Vance handle your trophies

Vice President JD Vance holds the College Football National Championship trophy as he and U.S. President Donald Trump welcome the 2025 College Football National Champions from Ohio State University to the White House during a ceremony on the south lawn on April 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

While there are no constitutionally mandated physical requirements to be the Vice President of the United States, it isn't reassuring that the man who is one heartbeat away from having the nuclear codes has butterfingers. In this photo, Ohio State's football team, the Buckeyes, is having a bit of a laugh as JD Vance, an Ohio State alum, holds half of their national championship trophy while the other half sits on a table.

The reason Vance isn't holding the entire trophy is because the VP fumbled it just moments before this photo was taken, breaking the piece in two. If the photo isn't embarrassing enough, the moment was also captured on video

JD Vance lost his balloon

U.S. Vice President JD Vance tours the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland. Pool/Getty Images

In one of the stranger moments of Donald Trump's second term, the president set his sights on Greenland, believing that it should become a part of the United States. While the people of Greenland had no interest in joining the U.S., that didn't keep JD Vance from visiting.

There was an attempt to use the trip as a way to show the world that JD and Usha Vance were doing better than ever, but it failed miserably. But the photo that really captured the full oddity of the adventure is a solo of the vice president standing alone, wearing an oversized parka with his hand out. The confused expression on his face suggests that, like a child accidentally letting go of their helium balloon at the zoo, there had been something in his grasp just a moment ago, but it has suddenly vanished. 

JD Vance outgrew his pants

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during an interview with political commentator Mercedes Schlapp at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A lot of people have had embarrassing short-pants moments. Sometimes, a child will have a rapid growth spurt and end up wearing a pair of jeans that don't really fit anymore. Or a young adult will do their own laundry for the first time and accidentally shrink their khakis. But for a sitting vice president, it seems almost impossible that no one could find JD Vance a pair of dress slacks that fit.

Still, that appears to be what happened when Vance sat down for an interview with Mercedes Schlapp at CPAC in 2025. While Elon Musk stole the embarrassing crown with his chainsaw stunt at the same event, Vance's high-waters didn't go unnoticed. Famous online fashion critic @dieworkwear even commented on the look, saying, "the second lady should advise him to get wider pants and over the calf socks so that his bare leg doesn't show when he sits down."

JD Vance and Erika Kirk are maybe too close

Erika Kirk and U.S. Vice President JD Vance embrace at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on the campus of the University of Mississippi on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. Brad Vest/Getty Images

This photo jump-started a messy MAGA rumor about JD Vance and Erika Kirk that just won't go away. Taken in the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the moment was captured at an October 2025 Turning Point USA event where Erika endorsed the VP for the still far-off 2028 election. The endorsement was lost in all the chatter about how close Vance and Erika appeared to be, especially so soon after her husband's murder.

The hug also amplified whispers about the health of the vice president's marriage, and Vance's attempts to defuse the divorce rumors in the months that followed did not go well. Even now, as Vance and his wife Usha eagerly await the birth of their fourth child, people can't stop talking about the hug. 

JD Vance speaks to a mostly empty arena

Young people wait in line to ask U.S. Vice President JD Vance questions during a Turning Points USA event in the the Akins Ford Arena on the campus of the University of Georgia on April 14, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After JD Vance suffered some of his biggest blunders in a single week, the VP was dealt another blow to his ego when he showed up to an almost empty Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, for a Turning Point USA event. Signs that the event was doomed started earlier in the day when Vance's co-headliner, Erika Kirk, dropped out, citing questionable safety issues. Whatever the case, Vance showed up for the event and, according to Steve Kastenbaum, spoke to a rather small crowd.

As the photo shows, the arena was far from filled. The crowd may have been better suited for a school gymnasium and not a space that can hold 8,000 people. While he may not be visible in the photo, it certainly isn't the kind of image he wants his name attached to.

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