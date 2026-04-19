Embarrassing JD Vance Photos He Definitely Doesn't Want You To See

JD Vance has had a meteoric political rise. He first came to prominence when his best-selling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," was published in 2016. In 2022, he was elected to the Senate, and in 2024, he became Donald Trump's running mate and the heir apparent of the MAGA movement. But ever since he became the vice president, Vance has found himself struggling with bad press and unforced blunders that are not helping his reputation. Along with his political missteps and very odd analogies about his wife, Usha Vance, Vance also has to deal with having his picture taken all the time, which inevitably leads to a plethora of embarrassing photos being shared across the internet.

It doesn't help that Vance has never been all that popular. During the 2024 election, he was the first VP candidate to have a negative approval rating in over 40 years, and things haven't improved in the time since, with CNN polling showing Vance 18 points underwater. With such poor numbers and the endless eyeliner allegations, every picture of Vance is scrutinized by online sleuths, and while the makeup mystery remains unsolved, it has led to a lot of funny pics of the vice president being spread around the world.