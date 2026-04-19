Embarrassing JD Vance Photos He Definitely Doesn't Want You To See
JD Vance has had a meteoric political rise. He first came to prominence when his best-selling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," was published in 2016. In 2022, he was elected to the Senate, and in 2024, he became Donald Trump's running mate and the heir apparent of the MAGA movement. But ever since he became the vice president, Vance has found himself struggling with bad press and unforced blunders that are not helping his reputation. Along with his political missteps and very odd analogies about his wife, Usha Vance, Vance also has to deal with having his picture taken all the time, which inevitably leads to a plethora of embarrassing photos being shared across the internet.
It doesn't help that Vance has never been all that popular. During the 2024 election, he was the first VP candidate to have a negative approval rating in over 40 years, and things haven't improved in the time since, with CNN polling showing Vance 18 points underwater. With such poor numbers and the endless eyeliner allegations, every picture of Vance is scrutinized by online sleuths, and while the makeup mystery remains unsolved, it has led to a lot of funny pics of the vice president being spread around the world.
JD Vance struggles to order donuts
In a moment that felt like it was taken from HBO's "Veep," JD Vance visited a donut shop during the 2024 campaign and tried to show voters he was just a regular guy. At the time, the then-Ohio senator was still working to win over the hearts and minds of MAGA voters who were well aware of Vance's complicated relationship with Donald Trump. Instead, he ended up revealing just how awkward he could be.
JD Vance buys donuts in Holt's Sweet Shop in Valdosta Georgia pic.twitter.com/xOO2j3AoRf
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 22, 2024
As the video shows, the planned interaction didn't go well, with Vance struggling to make small talk with the shop's workers, including a woman who asked not to be filmed with him. Vance then introduced himself, saying, "I'm JD Vance. I'm running for vice president," to which she responds, "OK." As things kept getting more and more uncomfortable, Vance's smile became more and more forced. The moment really took off when "Sixth Sense" star Haley Joel Osment recreated the moment in a sketch for "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
JD Vance strikes a pose in shorts
Using his left hand to brace himself against a tree while his right hand sat on his hip, a shorts-wearing JD Vance was, as one X user put it, "Giving off Nacho Libre Vibes." The photo, taken at Mar-a-Lago during the transition period after the 2024 election but before Vance and Donald Trump were sworn in, was met with mixed reactions.
While the MAGA faithful adored the image, which to them proved, to at least one X user, that "There is something so incredibly likeable about this man," others felt differently. The "everyman" look didn't work for this commenter, who said, "Just a normal guy hanging out with white billionaires, at a country club that cost $200,000 to become a member."
Don't let JD Vance handle your trophies
While there are no constitutionally mandated physical requirements to be the Vice President of the United States, it isn't reassuring that the man who is one heartbeat away from having the nuclear codes has butterfingers. In this photo, Ohio State's football team, the Buckeyes, is having a bit of a laugh as JD Vance, an Ohio State alum, holds half of their national championship trophy while the other half sits on a table.
The reason Vance isn't holding the entire trophy is because the VP fumbled it just moments before this photo was taken, breaking the piece in two. If the photo isn't embarrassing enough, the moment was also captured on video.
JD Vance lost his balloon
In one of the stranger moments of Donald Trump's second term, the president set his sights on Greenland, believing that it should become a part of the United States. While the people of Greenland had no interest in joining the U.S., that didn't keep JD Vance from visiting.
There was an attempt to use the trip as a way to show the world that JD and Usha Vance were doing better than ever, but it failed miserably. But the photo that really captured the full oddity of the adventure is a solo of the vice president standing alone, wearing an oversized parka with his hand out. The confused expression on his face suggests that, like a child accidentally letting go of their helium balloon at the zoo, there had been something in his grasp just a moment ago, but it has suddenly vanished.
JD Vance outgrew his pants
A lot of people have had embarrassing short-pants moments. Sometimes, a child will have a rapid growth spurt and end up wearing a pair of jeans that don't really fit anymore. Or a young adult will do their own laundry for the first time and accidentally shrink their khakis. But for a sitting vice president, it seems almost impossible that no one could find JD Vance a pair of dress slacks that fit.
Still, that appears to be what happened when Vance sat down for an interview with Mercedes Schlapp at CPAC in 2025. While Elon Musk stole the embarrassing crown with his chainsaw stunt at the same event, Vance's high-waters didn't go unnoticed. Famous online fashion critic @dieworkwear even commented on the look, saying, "the second lady should advise him to get wider pants and over the calf socks so that his bare leg doesn't show when he sits down."
JD Vance and Erika Kirk are maybe too close
This photo jump-started a messy MAGA rumor about JD Vance and Erika Kirk that just won't go away. Taken in the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the moment was captured at an October 2025 Turning Point USA event where Erika endorsed the VP for the still far-off 2028 election. The endorsement was lost in all the chatter about how close Vance and Erika appeared to be, especially so soon after her husband's murder.
The hug also amplified whispers about the health of the vice president's marriage, and Vance's attempts to defuse the divorce rumors in the months that followed did not go well. Even now, as Vance and his wife Usha eagerly await the birth of their fourth child, people can't stop talking about the hug.
JD Vance speaks to a mostly empty arena
After JD Vance suffered some of his biggest blunders in a single week, the VP was dealt another blow to his ego when he showed up to an almost empty Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, for a Turning Point USA event. Signs that the event was doomed started earlier in the day when Vance's co-headliner, Erika Kirk, dropped out, citing questionable safety issues. Whatever the case, Vance showed up for the event and, according to Steve Kastenbaum, spoke to a rather small crowd.
For context, this was the size of the crowd, more or less, when Vice President Vance was on the stage. https://t.co/rFHcJrDHI5
— Steve Kastenbaum (@SKastenbaum) April 15, 2026
As the photo shows, the arena was far from filled. The crowd may have been better suited for a school gymnasium and not a space that can hold 8,000 people. While he may not be visible in the photo, it certainly isn't the kind of image he wants his name attached to.