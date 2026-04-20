Melania Trump's Dwindling Popularity Makes Donald's 'Movie Star' Claims Total BS

Donald Trump has a passion for bestowing nicknames ranging from insulting to affectionate. In the case of his wife, Melania Trump, he seems to prefer career-inspired monikers. Six months into his second presidential term, Donald revealed that his pet name for Melania was "First Lady." After Melania's documentary hit screens in late January 2026, Trump added "movie star" to the nickname rotation. He's continued to use it during speeches as well as at the White House's Easter Egg Roll, when he likely confused a young attendee about Melania's identity. This lack of recognition isn't necessarily correlated with popularity (Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been incognito with kids, too). However, among those well aware of the first lady, her reputation has taken a significant hit.

According to an April 2026 report from Harry Enten, CNN's chief data analyst, Melania's popularity sank to -12 — a 15-point fall since Donald's second inauguration. "Historic lows for Melania Trump. These numbers are absolutely awful," Enten declared (via X). Compared to four other first ladies in a similar time frame, Melania's stats were the lowest by a pretty wide margin.

Enten's poll wasn't the only one. In a YouGov survey from February 2026, Melania scored second lowest (-16) in a group of 11 first ladies, including Jackie Kennedy. When Donald declared Melania's similarities to Jackie in 2019, the internet gave a hard disagree. Seven years later, attitudes hadn't shifted. Jackie had the highest score in the YouGov poll: 72 points higher than Melania.