Kristi Noem Breaks Her Silence After Bryon's Scandal With Cryptic Video
Former "ICE Barbie" Kristi Noem is definitely not living her perfect plastic dream at the moment. In addition to officially getting kicked to the curb by President Donald Trump, Kristi is up to her ears in scandal. Kristi Noem's husband Bryon Noem is at the center of a bombshell report claiming he has a secret life involving a certain sexual quirk and an online affair with a model. It distracted only slightly from the former Department of Homeland Security secretary's own rumored affair with longtime aide Corey Lewandowski, and from the numerous investigations into Kristi's conduct in office and her alleged perjury before Congress. Understandably, the Trump staffer has been keeping a low profile lately, but she made a surprising reappearance on social media.
Twice on the evening of April 16, 2026, Kristi posted entries on her Instagram Stories. The first was a video of an illuminated farmhouse (likely located on her own ranch) on a calm, starry night. She chose as musical accompaniment the song "Peace Begins Within" by the AI motivational music generator Lenzspot. It's worth noting that the lyrics, per YouTube, include: "You've carried storms inside too long/Tried to be brave, tried to be strong/But healing starts when you release/When you give yourself permission for peace [...] Peace begins within your heart/It's been there from the very start/You don't need to search or fight/Just breathe and step into the light."
The message couldn't be clearer: Kristi is trying to prove to the world — or maybe just herself — that she's finding inner calm in the midst of all the noise surrounding her. Perhaps she would have been better off shouting "Serenity now!" à la "Seinfeld."
Kristi Noem wants to remind everyone that she's a proud grandmother
Just hours after posting her bucolic video, Kristi Noem uploaded a second image to her Instagram Stories. This one was a screenshot of a video call with Noah Lynn Frick, the youngest of her four grandchildren (Noem has three adult children; her second daughter, Kennedy Noem-Frick, is Noah's mom). The 14-month-old sweetheart beamed a huge two-toothed smile, and the former South Dakota governor reciprocated with one of her own. "We might be a little excited to see each other..." she sweetly captioned the shot.
By comparison to her much-mocked overdone palette, Noem appeared nearly makeup-free here, with her eyes and lips much less harshly outlined than usual. It was a surprisingly candid look for the Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas. Once again, the messaging was obvious: Forget the crazy headlines; I'm just a totally relatable, average nana with a granddaughter who adores me. By putting it on Stories, which expire within 24 hours, Noem also protected herself from any hateful public comments she might have got.
These unexpected — and unexpectedly personal — posts might also offer a big clue about her future. Reported chaos at Noem's new "job" hints her MAGAland exit is coming fast; rumor has it that the Trumped-up (ahem) position was created by the president to keep her occupied and out of the way. With the former South Dakota governor's staff reportedly being reassigned and her exact duties still unclear, it may be hard even for the president to justify keeping her in his administration. The big Instagram return may be Noem's way of quietly accepting that she'll be retreating to a life of ranching and family before long.