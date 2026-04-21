Side-By-Side Pics Of Ron Desantis' Wife Highlight How Her Face Has Changed

While the first lady of the United States has the whole nation's eyes on her at all times, you would be wrong to assume the same doesn't apply at state level too. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, has actually been compared to Melania in terms of their style. Naturally, this has saddled Ron DeSantis' wife with some brutal nicknames. Likewise, Casey DeSantis is also no stranger to big makeup mistakes, but these side-by-side pics of the former journalist showcase how things may not have actually gotten better with time.

In a 2022 anniversary tribute posted on his Instagram, Ron took the opportunity to gush about his "beautiful wife." The pair were married on September 26, 2009, and Casey was clearly committed to the biggest beauty trends of the time. Thin, dark brows framed her heavily lined eyes — a combo better suited for dimly-lit Miami clubs than a wedding day with a professional photographer. She seemingly also left her lips bare, or chose a neutral shade, but went very heavy on the bronzer, helping acclimatize the Ohio native to Florida.

In an Instagram post shared by the mother-of-three over a decade later, however, Casey balances some drastic changes with some longstanding mistakes. The biggest difference has to be the 2016 brows she's continued sporting well into the 2020s. Still dramatically overfilled and carved out for a boat trip in November 2023, the first lady of Florida went for full glam with a natural lip once again. Her pout looks slightly fuller too. She didn't forget her tried and trusty eyeliner, though, with her wedding tightline dressed up for the seaside with dramatic falsies and an inner-eye highlight.