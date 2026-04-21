Side-By-Side Pics Of Ron Desantis' Wife Highlight How Her Face Has Changed
While the first lady of the United States has the whole nation's eyes on her at all times, you would be wrong to assume the same doesn't apply at state level too. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, has actually been compared to Melania in terms of their style. Naturally, this has saddled Ron DeSantis' wife with some brutal nicknames. Likewise, Casey DeSantis is also no stranger to big makeup mistakes, but these side-by-side pics of the former journalist showcase how things may not have actually gotten better with time.
In a 2022 anniversary tribute posted on his Instagram, Ron took the opportunity to gush about his "beautiful wife." The pair were married on September 26, 2009, and Casey was clearly committed to the biggest beauty trends of the time. Thin, dark brows framed her heavily lined eyes — a combo better suited for dimly-lit Miami clubs than a wedding day with a professional photographer. She seemingly also left her lips bare, or chose a neutral shade, but went very heavy on the bronzer, helping acclimatize the Ohio native to Florida.
In an Instagram post shared by the mother-of-three over a decade later, however, Casey balances some drastic changes with some longstanding mistakes. The biggest difference has to be the 2016 brows she's continued sporting well into the 2020s. Still dramatically overfilled and carved out for a boat trip in November 2023, the first lady of Florida went for full glam with a natural lip once again. Her pout looks slightly fuller too. She didn't forget her tried and trusty eyeliner, though, with her wedding tightline dressed up for the seaside with dramatic falsies and an inner-eye highlight.
Casey Desantis' change in appearance might have a tragic explanation
While Casey Desantis' jarring makeup may be a deliberate choice (we hope, anyway), not all of the changes to her face over the years may have been within the former journalist's control. Casey DeSantis was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and although she was declared cancer free a year later, treatment for the aggressive condition has some adverse side effects. In an October 2023 interview with Dana Loesch, the first lady of Florida opened up about her hair loss following chemotherapy. Netizens poked fun at her for wearing wigs, but it was not an easy reality to accept — especially initially. "I had really struggled with some of the wigs because you know, that's your image [...] There [were] some that I thought were good. And I remember going out and doing an event where I was like — that was awful," she confessed (via the Daily Mail).
Casey tried not to let the cruel comments get to her, reasoning, "If you just even knew the half of it, you would not be saying a lot of this stuff, because I'm just thankful that I have a hairline." Women all around the world struggle with hair loss, and no amount of money can buy instant regrowth. However, we should also consider the scandal that soured Ron and Casey DeSantis' reputations forever. Mismanaged funds from Hope Florida, their organized welfare assistance program, could very well have benefitted cancer patients in her state.