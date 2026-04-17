'Third Wheel' Harry: Meghan Markle & Markus Anderson Amplify Affair Rumors In Australia

If two's company and three's a crowd, Prince Harry may have to reevaluate where he stands between Meghan Markle and her friend Markus Anderson, as they are often subjected to affair rumors. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's April 2026 trip to Australia had already suffered some embarrassing blunders, as Markle's poorly-timed cash grab and extravagant outfits read as incredibly tone deaf. While she may have seemed territorial over the prince at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, her "mask slip" seems performative after photos surfaced of the former actor sandwiched between Anderson and Harry at a rugby match.

Meghan Markle left the "girls retreat" after 122 minutes to attend a rugby match with Markus Anderson. We couldn't ask for a better ending to this humanitarian trip. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1ejkftp5al — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) April 17, 2026

The NSW Waratahs match against Moana Pasifika at the Allianz stadium on April 17, 2026, could have been a romantic way to round off the couple's trip in Sydney, but the addition of Anderson raised eyebrows across the board. Users on X echoed the same shady thing, with one writing, "Look at Harry. He knows who she loves. He looks like an insecure third wheel."

Others seemed more confused about Anderson's attendance, as one user further questioned, "Who does [Markus] represent? I know real Royals may travel with close, personal protocol confidants for smooth visits. Just can't connect him to anything important. Is he paid?" Many people also brought up Prince Harry's family history after seeing the photo.