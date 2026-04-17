'Third Wheel' Harry: Meghan Markle & Markus Anderson Amplify Affair Rumors In Australia
If two's company and three's a crowd, Prince Harry may have to reevaluate where he stands between Meghan Markle and her friend Markus Anderson, as they are often subjected to affair rumors. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's April 2026 trip to Australia had already suffered some embarrassing blunders, as Markle's poorly-timed cash grab and extravagant outfits read as incredibly tone deaf. While she may have seemed territorial over the prince at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, her "mask slip" seems performative after photos surfaced of the former actor sandwiched between Anderson and Harry at a rugby match.
Meghan Markle left the "girls retreat" after 122 minutes to attend a rugby match with Markus Anderson. We couldn't ask for a better ending to this humanitarian trip. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1ejkftp5al
— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) April 17, 2026
The NSW Waratahs match against Moana Pasifika at the Allianz stadium on April 17, 2026, could have been a romantic way to round off the couple's trip in Sydney, but the addition of Anderson raised eyebrows across the board. Users on X echoed the same shady thing, with one writing, "Look at Harry. He knows who she loves. He looks like an insecure third wheel."
Others seemed more confused about Anderson's attendance, as one user further questioned, "Who does [Markus] represent? I know real Royals may travel with close, personal protocol confidants for smooth visits. Just can't connect him to anything important. Is he paid?" Many people also brought up Prince Harry's family history after seeing the photo.
Netizens felt Harry's dynamic with Markle and Anderson was reminiscent of another royal affair
The outing to the rugby match isn't the first cozy pic of Meghan Markle and Markus Anderson that ignited affair rumors, and it isn't even the first one featuring Prince Harry. In response to the April 17 photo of the trio, one user on X commented on how, "That marriage is a bit crowded, but I don't think harry is aware of that."
It's interesting to note how perception of Anderson's relationship to the couple has changed over time. Initially, the Soho House chief membership officer was tasked with keeping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's high-profile relationship under wraps. He was even dubbed the "second most important man" to Markle, according to the Daily Mail, and he set up secret dates between the couple.
However, Anderson and Markle were connected far before he was playing celebrity cupid, meeting in 2011 during her time on "Suits." Undoubtedly, speculation about Harry and Markle's strained relationship made their reportedly close friendship all the more suspicious — as well as Harry's seeming indifference to the public's perception. Many users online were quick to even use the prince's own words against him, with one on X replying with, "3 people in this marriage too. [That's] the only relevant comparison to Diana." Maybe these affair rumors seem like the kind of problem one just has to ignore, or maybe they're a product of ignorance itself.