Sen. John Fetterman & His Wife Gisele Have A Sizable Age Gap
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is pretty well-known for his rightward shift after joining Congress as a Democrat in 2023, but his love life is just as interesting. Fetterman married his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman in 2008, and they have three children. The part of their relationship that stands out is their age gap of 13 years. John was born in 1969, and Gisele was born in 1982. Marrying a woman that much younger isn't the strangest thing about John, especially when politicians have a thing for massive age gaps.
Like the senator's previous dress code for work, the Fettermans' love story is quite unique. Gisele told People in 2021 that she read an article about her future husband's work as the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh that was once known for making steel. As an advocate for food justice, Gisele recalled wanting to collaborate with John. She said, "I wrote a letter to the borough sharing the work that I was doing, and that I wanted to visit and learn and do something — whatever that looked like." The two eventually started dating after a few meetings in 2007 and married a year later. Although the Fettermans' age gap isn't too sketchy, they joined the club of political couples whose relationships are riddled with red flags.
The Fettermans' political differences are more concerning than their age difference
John Fetterman and Gisele Barreto Fetterman spent over a decade together championing progressive causes in Pennsylvania before John became the kind of Democrat the Trumps praise. The senator's wife, on the other hand, hasn't wavered in her stance on national affairs. Research on couples with different political views point to lower rates of relationship satisfaction, and it's a glaring red flag for the Fettermans.
An insider told Intelligencer in 2025 about one of John's arguments with Gisele. Following Donald Trump's 2024 election win, Gisele didn't want to go to Mar-a-Lago with her husband. "It was a whole saga," a former staffer told the outlet. "She wasn't going to go, and they had fights about it." Gisele, a Brazilian immigrant who was undocumented until 2004, joined her husband at the Florida estate but remained outspoken about her disapproval of Trump's immigration policies.
In January 2026, Gisele shared a post on her since-deleted X account in response to fatal ICE shootings. "For more than a decade, I lived undocumented in the US. Every day carried the same uncertainty and fear lived in my body — a tight chest, shallow breaths, racing heart," she said. "What I thought was my private, chronic dread has now become a shared national wound. This now-daily violence is not 'law and order.' It is terror on people who contribute, love, and build their lives here" (via PennLive). Although John eventually released a statement speaking out against the ICE shootings as well, the Intelligencer reported that his other political disagreements with Gisele have caused friction in their relationship. While every couple has their differences, the Fettermans' reactions to the second Trump administration make their marriage look pretty unstable.