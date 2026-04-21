Sen. John Fetterman & His Wife Gisele Have A Sizable Age Gap

John Fetterman and Gisele Barreto Fetterman spent over a decade together championing progressive causes in Pennsylvania before John became the kind of Democrat the Trumps praise. The senator's wife, on the other hand, hasn't wavered in her stance on national affairs. Research on couples with different political views point to lower rates of relationship satisfaction, and it's a glaring red flag for the Fettermans.

An insider told Intelligencer in 2025 about one of John's arguments with Gisele. Following Donald Trump's 2024 election win, Gisele didn't want to go to Mar-a-Lago with her husband. "It was a whole saga," a former staffer told the outlet. "She wasn't going to go, and they had fights about it." Gisele, a Brazilian immigrant who was undocumented until 2004, joined her husband at the Florida estate but remained outspoken about her disapproval of Trump's immigration policies.

In January 2026, Gisele shared a post on her since-deleted X account in response to fatal ICE shootings. "For more than a decade, I lived undocumented in the US. Every day carried the same uncertainty and fear lived in my body — a tight chest, shallow breaths, racing heart," she said. "What I thought was my private, chronic dread has now become a shared national wound. This now-daily violence is not 'law and order.' It is terror on people who contribute, love, and build their lives here" (via PennLive). Although John eventually released a statement speaking out against the ICE shootings as well, the Intelligencer reported that his other political disagreements with Gisele have caused friction in their relationship. While every couple has their differences, the Fettermans' reactions to the second Trump administration make their marriage look pretty unstable.