Pete Hegseth's Hair Evolution From Slicked-Back Black To Graying Temples

There's an air of forced bravado wrapped around Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. From his cringe gym bro showdown with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to the way he styles his hair, Hegseth seems to have something to prove. For a man so focused on being perceived as tough and strong, Hegseth also seems to be concerned with appearances in a more superficial way as well. While there are some signs Hegseth might be dabbling in Botox, it seems his hair has also undergone quite the transformation over the years.

Hegseth has a signature look, a slick-backed and gelled down coif in the same vein as Patrick Bateman from "American Psycho" or even California Governor Gavin Newsom. Though they might not appreciate the comparison, both Hegseth and Newsom have begun to sport grays. Whether it's due to stress from his chaotic position within the second administration of President Donald Trump, or simply age catching up with him, Hegseth's hair evolution is something to see.