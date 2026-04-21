Pete Hegseth's Hair Evolution From Slicked-Back Black To Graying Temples
There's an air of forced bravado wrapped around Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. From his cringe gym bro showdown with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to the way he styles his hair, Hegseth seems to have something to prove. For a man so focused on being perceived as tough and strong, Hegseth also seems to be concerned with appearances in a more superficial way as well. While there are some signs Hegseth might be dabbling in Botox, it seems his hair has also undergone quite the transformation over the years.
Hegseth has a signature look, a slick-backed and gelled down coif in the same vein as Patrick Bateman from "American Psycho" or even California Governor Gavin Newsom. Though they might not appreciate the comparison, both Hegseth and Newsom have begun to sport grays. Whether it's due to stress from his chaotic position within the second administration of President Donald Trump, or simply age catching up with him, Hegseth's hair evolution is something to see.
Pete Hegseth appears to prefer a slicked-back look
Though it's hard to imagine what Pete Hegseth's life was like before becoming Secretary of Defense in 2025, there are plenty of photos to remind us. During his tenure as a co-host for "Fox & Friends," Hegseth steered towards one type of hairstyle more often than not.
While he must have felt the slicked-back look suited him well, here Hegseth can't seem to make up his mind on just how loose or tight the look should be. What's most jarring is just how dark his hair is in the above photo from 2016, versus all the salt and pepper he'd collect in a few short years.
Pete Hegseth kept it classic when he sprouted grays
Though several coworkers had concerns for how Pete Hegseth behaved while co-hosting "Fox & Friends," he still managed to put a consistent face forward. Of course part of the gig requires being camera ready, and might explain why he very rarely switched up his signature slicked-back 'do.
In the above photo from July 2018, Hegseth can be seen smiling while watching rocker Dee Snider perform. Though his hair is still mostly gelled down, the casual wave pointing towards his new grays actually serves him well here. It's loose enough to feel relaxed while still feeling professional on him.
Pete Hegseth let his curls cover his grays
As the above snap from February 2019 shows, as Pete Hegseth got a bit more gray, he loosened his hairstyle to allow for his curls to take center stage.
It seems that he didn't want to highlight his silver haired transformation by slicking everything back. With his curls on the loose, it helps the eye travel around his whole hair instead of settling on just one spot, making his grays better blend in.
Pete Hegseth tried to smooth out the slick-back look
During Fox News' 2021 All American Christmas Tree lighting, Pete Hegseth tried to blend the worlds of his intensely gelled hair and his looser curls. The ultimate result was the above middle of the road look that sees the sides of his hair puffing out a bit.
While having less gel helps Hegseth's hair appear a bit more full, it doesn't provide consistency. Here, his grays stand out in such a way as to make it look like they've taken over, making the darker hair further back from his hairline stand out.
Pete Hegseth's hair might be thinning
Spotted in the above photo from December 2024, Pete Hegseth's slicked-back style might not be serving him as well as it used to. With his silver hair popping out by his ears, the whole look feels tonally off, especially with his gelled down top hair being several shades darker than the rest.
Not only that, but the way in which he's styled his hair gives the appearance that his hairline is receding and his overall locks might be thinning. It might be time for Hegseth to approach a new style should he want to embrace aging gracefully.
Pete Hegseth tried to tousle his salt and pepper
Pete Hegseth was spotted rocking a more relaxed look while hosting a Christmas worship service in December 2025.
While mixing business with religion isn't the most controversial thing Hegseth has ever done, his hair for the occasion was leaning into youth pastor territory. The lack of gel helps him appear a bit more relaxed, and the way the hair is styled helps the salt and pepper both pop and blend into his overall appearance. If anything, this is a look Hegseth would do well to return to.
Pete Hegseth is back on the slicked-back trend
During an April 8 press conference discussing the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Pete Hegseth returned to a familiar form. It appears that Hegseth can't maintain a consistency when it comes to his hair styling.
Bringing back the slicked back hair isn't helping though. The wings of white around his temples do little to distract from the thinning hair on the top of his head — made more noticeable by his choice to gel and comb it.