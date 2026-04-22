Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Lives An Ultra-Private Life. What We Know About Her
Heath Ledger left a mark on Hollywood that remains to this day. The young actor made history during his short time in the spotlight, bringing an LGBTQ+ film to mainstream success with his moving performance in "Brokeback Mountain" and earning an incredibly rare posthumous Oscar win for his portrayal of a comic book character in "The Dark Knight." He had a way of disappearing into his characters, so much so that he remained isolated in a hotel room for six weeks to prepare for The Joker. However, Heath's legacy is more than an artistic one. One of the most significant parts of his legacy is his daughter, Matilda Ledger.
Heath met Michelle Williams on the set of "Brokeback Mountain," and the pair began dating in 2004. In 2005, they welcomed a daughter, Matilda. While their whirlwind romance and experience as first-time parents captivated the media, the pair split in 2007. Five months after their split, Heath died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 28. Matilda was just 2 years old when her father died. At the time, Williams released a statement, stating that her daughter would grow up remembering her father. "I am the mother of the most tender-hearted, high-spirited, beautiful little girl who is the spitting image of her father," she said (via CBS News). "She will be brought up with the best memories of him." After the statement, Matilda largely faded from the public eye as Williams ensured she had the private upbringing she deserved. Over the years, though, more details about Matilda's upbringing, her relationship to her father's family, and her similarities to her late father have surfaced.
Matilda Ledger was raised in New York by her mother, Michelle Williams
Following her father's passing, Matilda Ledger was raised by her mother, Michelle Williams, in New YorkMatilda spent most of her childhood in Brooklyn and upstate New York. While Heath Ledger was born and raised in Australia, Williams chose to keep Matilda in the United States, a decision supported by her father's side of the family given Heath's notoriously difficult relationship with the Australian press.
Following his Hollywood success, Heath returned to Australia and, with Williams, purchased a $4.5 million home in 2004. By 2006, he had sold the home and fled his native country, as his feud with the media reached its limit when the paparazzi squirted him and Williams with water pistols at the premiere of "Brokeback Mountain" in retaliation over rumors that he spat at photographers. Heath and Williams ultimately settled in Brooklyn, where Williams and her daughter remained after his death. Matilda's grandfather, Kim Ledger, praised Williams for protecting her daughter. "[Williams] protects her from too much exposure, sending her to a lovely school," Kim told E! News. From time to time, the media spots Matilda in Brooklyn with Williams or friends, looking like the spitting image of her father.
Michelle Williams moved Matilda Ledger upstate to escape the paparazzi
Although Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger fled Western Australia to escape the invasive media and paparazzi, Williams and Matilda Ledger continued to struggle with the press in the United States. Following the actor's highly publicized passing, the paparazzi and media took a heightened, exploitative interest in Williams and her daughter. "I don't want any more paparazzi outside my door," Williams told The Guardian in 2009. "I want it to get better as my daughter grows up, not worse." She even mused about moving to France, where strict privacy laws regulate the paparazzi.
In 2018, Williams told Vanity Fair that she and her daughter were "stalked" by the media while living in Brooklyn. She reached her breaking point while running a simple errand. "I'll never forget going to the post office and seeing a sign hung on the wall for anyone with information about myself and my daughter, to please call this number," she recalled. The media's hounding led Williams and Matilda to flee another home, leaving Brooklyn for rural upstate New York, where they enjoyed a more private life for six years. Eventually, the pair returned to Brooklyn, though Williams ensured that Ledger attended the same private school. She proudly told Vanity Fair that her then-12-year-old daughter had never missed a day of class.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Busy Philipps are her godparents
Matilda Ledger is already the daughter of Hollywood stars Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams, but she also has famous godparents. Her godparents are Jake Gyllenhaal and Busy Philipps, two people who shared special relationships with her parents. Gyllenhaal and Heath first met while auditioning for Moulin Rouge in 2001, but it was their starring roles in "Brokeback Mountain" that solidified their friendship. Gyllenhaal and Ledger's friendship developed in a short amount of time. "Heath and I are best friends now, making the film was very intense for us," Gyllenhaal told the Daily Mirror (via ABC News). "I'm actually godfather to Heath's daughter, Matilda, which is an amazing honor."
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps' friendship marks another strong bond. Williams first met Philipps on the set of Dawson's Creek in 2001. On the day they met, Philipps spotted Williams crossing the street from a market with Fig Newtons in her hand, and the pair felt an instant, loving connection. As godparent, Philipps remains publicly supportive of Williams and Matilda. On the 10th anniversary of Heath's death, Philipps spent the day with Williams, posting a photo on Instagram of her comforting Williams with the caption, "It's [okay]." Philipps later noted that she rarely talks about her relationship with Williams and her goddaughter because she feels protective of both of them.
Matilda Ledger is the sole inheritor of her father's estate
When Heath Ledger passed away unexpectedly in 2008, his will specified that his entire fortune go to his parents, Sally Bell and Kim Ledger, and his three sisters. His will did not include Matilda Ledger, which is likely because he signed it two years before his daughter's birth and didn't update it before his death. Shortly after his death, though, his family mutually agreed to give his entire estate to his daughter.
According to Kim, the decision came easily. "There was never any question about the fact that Heath's estate would go to Matilda. Never a question. We are very close to Michelle and Matilda," he told People. At the time of Heath's death, Celebrity Net Worth estimated the actor's estate was worth over $16 million. By 2025, Finance Monthly estimated the value had grown to $25 million. In addition to royalties from Heath's film career and insurance payout, Matilda will inherit his belongings, including the Oscar statuette the Academy awarded Ledger posthumously for "The Dark Knight." In 2016, Kim told THR that the Western Australian Museum in Perth was temporarily holding onto the Oscar, as well as a collection of the actor's letters, diaries, and scripts. Kim indicated that the entire collection would go to Matilda once she was old enough to receive the items.
She has another father figure in Jeremy Strong
Matilda Ledger has a godfather in Jake Gyllenhaal, but he's not the only famous father figure in her life. Michelle Williams revealed Jeremy Strong helped raise her daughter after Heath Ledger's death. Strong sometimes gets a bad rap for his intense method acting technique, but Williams' description of him paints him as quite the tenderhearted man. Williams even denounced the backlash that Strong received for a New Yorker profile on his intense method-acting process, pointing to his support for her and her daughter as the true testament to his character.
Following Heath passing, Williams' sister and Strong temporarily moved in with her and Matilda Ledger to provide support as they grieved the unexpected loss. Williams had first met Strong in 2004 while acting at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. When he moved in with them, he would spend hours playing pretend pony with Matilda and letting her ride on his back. According to Williams, Strong immediately clicked with Matilda and connected to her through playtime. "Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child's broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and games and silliness," she told Variety. It seems Strong remained an important part of Matilda's life from there. "[Matilda] didn't grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy, and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended upon it, because hers did."
Matilda Ledger has a stepfather and three half-siblings
Michelle Williams' relationship history is filled with as much tragedy as it is love. For instance, Matilda Ledger has a stepfather and three half-siblings through Williams' marriage to Thomas Kail. Matilda actually served as a matchmaker between Williams and Kail. The pair met in 2018 while working on "Fosse/Verdon." Several months after their meeting, Williams separated from her first husband, Phil Elverum. By the end of 2019, Williams and Kail were quietly engaged expecting their first child together.
In 2020, Williams gave birth to Matilda's half-brother, Hart Kail. Like Matilda, he has enjoyed a largely private upbringing away from the spotlight. Williams described what it was like to give birth to Hart during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was a reminder that life goes on," she told Variety. In 2022, Williams and Kail welcomed another child, whose gender and name they kept private. However, Williams commented to Variety on the "good fortune" her family recognized in their ability to keep expanding.
In 2025, Williams quietly welcomed a third child with Kail, a baby girl who they had via a surrogate. While appearing on the "Tiffany Haddish Show," the actress thanked her surrogate, stating, "I've got to give a big shout out to Christine, [because] this last baby did not come through my body. But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you're watching out there; thank you, Christine" (via People). "They couldn't be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings," a source told People following the birth of Williams' and Kail's third child.
She bonded with Robert Irwin over their parental loss
Matilda Ledger and Robert Irwin share a special bond. The pair connected when Irwin began dating Rorie Buckey, Heath Ledger's niece and Matilda's cousin. Robert's father is the famous wildlife expert Steve Irwin, who earned the nickname "The Crocodile Hunter." On September 4, 2006, Steve was filming in the Great Barrier Reef for "Ocean's Deadliest." During a break in filming, he went swimming and came across a short-tailed stingray, which unexpectedly stabbed him in the chest with its barbed tail, resulting in his death.
Although Robert and Buckey have since broken up, Robert maintains a friendship with Matilda, and they reportedly meet up in New York from time to time. "Robert and Matilda first bonded over the fact they both lost their very famous Australian fathers when they were just little kids," a source told New Idea. Indeed, Robert and Matilda share surprisingly similar stories: Both Robert and Matilda were born to famous fathers who hailed from Australia, and both lost their fathers unexpectedly when they were just 2 years old. Robert went on to follow in his father's footsteps, becoming a conservationist and working at the Australia Zoo.
Matilda Ledger took a gap year before college to spend time with her father's family
Michelle Williams and Matilda Ledger settled in Brooklyn, New York, and remained there after Heath Ledger's death. However, since Heath was born and raised in Western Australia, the majority of his family on that side remains on the continent. Distance, though, hasn't negatively impacted how Matilda gets along with the Ledger family. Heath's parents, Kim Ledger and Sally Bell Ledger, were supportive of Williams' decision to raise their granddaughter in New York and visited when they could. Though, COVID-19 restrictions contributed to a two-year gap in visitation.
Fortunately, as Ledger approached adulthood, she wasted no time in getting to know her father's side of the family better. After graduating from high school in 2023, a source close to the family told OK! Magazine that Ledger planned to take a gap year to travel to Australia and stay with her father's family. "Matilda just graduated high school and plans to take a year off before going to college," the source explained. "She's heading to Australia to spend time with her grandparents and Heath's three sisters to really immerse herself in her father's history and how he grew up."
She shares her father's interests in film and chess
As of 2026, Matilda Ledger has largely remained outside the Hollywood scene and has not pursued an acting career. However, according to Michelle Williams, Matilda still shares her father Heath Ledger's passion for film. In 2013, Williams described her daughter's budding interest in cinema and her growing understanding of her parents' line of work. Williams explained that Matilda took a particular interest in her role as Glinda in "Oz the Great and Powerful," stating, "She's starting to understand more and more ... She would go up to people in the park and say, 'My mommy is Glinda the Good Witch in Oz. There's two bad ones and only one good one, and that's my mom'" (via People).
As a teenager, Matilda expressed a special love for Christmas movies in particular, sharing her festive spirit with her half-brother Hart Kail and helping introduce her younger siblings to classics like "White Christmas."Matilda also shares her father's interest in chess. "Heath was obsessed with chess, and now Matilda is getting quite good at it," a source told New Idea. "She even has her dad's old chessboard!" Her father was quite a skilled chess player, even winning championships at just 10 years old. Before his death, Heath had dreamed of directing an adaptation of Walter Tevis' "The Queen's Gambit."
Michelle Williams worked to keep Heath Ledger's memory alive for Matilda Ledger
Losing a parent is difficult at any stage of life, but losing a parent when you're barely old enough to remember them comes with additional challenges. Michelle Williams was never the same after Heath Ledger's death, but she worked to ensure that Heath Ledger's memory remained alive for Matilda Ledger throughout her childhood. Although the pair had split by the time of Heath's death, Williams still shares their love story with her daughter. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'" Williams told Vanity Fair. She also revealed she shares what she learned about love and living in the moment with her daughter.: "I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself."
Williams also ensured her daughter remained tied to her father's friends and family, as evidenced by Williams' strong relationship with the Ledger family and Matilda's decision to spend a gap year in Australia with her paternal grandparents. Matilda grew up surrounded by people who could tell her stories about her father and let her see him in different lights. "[Matilda] can know her dad in so many ways, and so many of his friends who will be able to tell her so many stories," Williams once said (via People). "His friends, his family — they were a big part of his life, and they will be a big part of her life."