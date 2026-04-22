Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Lives An Ultra-Private Life. What We Know About Her

Heath Ledger left a mark on Hollywood that remains to this day. The young actor made history during his short time in the spotlight, bringing an LGBTQ+ film to mainstream success with his moving performance in "Brokeback Mountain" and earning an incredibly rare posthumous Oscar win for his portrayal of a comic book character in "The Dark Knight." He had a way of disappearing into his characters, so much so that he remained isolated in a hotel room for six weeks to prepare for The Joker. However, Heath's legacy is more than an artistic one. One of the most significant parts of his legacy is his daughter, Matilda Ledger.

Heath met Michelle Williams on the set of "Brokeback Mountain," and the pair began dating in 2004. In 2005, they welcomed a daughter, Matilda. While their whirlwind romance and experience as first-time parents captivated the media, the pair split in 2007. Five months after their split, Heath died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 28. Matilda was just 2 years old when her father died. At the time, Williams released a statement, stating that her daughter would grow up remembering her father. "I am the mother of the most tender-hearted, high-spirited, beautiful little girl who is the spitting image of her father," she said (via CBS News). "She will be brought up with the best memories of him." After the statement, Matilda largely faded from the public eye as Williams ensured she had the private upbringing she deserved. Over the years, though, more details about Matilda's upbringing, her relationship to her father's family, and her similarities to her late father have surfaced.