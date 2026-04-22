Donald Trump Crushed Pam Bondi's Career With Just A Few Simple Words

Pam Bondi was all smiles when she attended Donald Trump's White House broadcast the day before she was fired as U.S. attorney general. But that may have just been a show. Earlier that day, the two of them rode together to the Supreme Court so Trump could attend the oral arguments over his executive order to halt birthright citizenship. On that ride, Trump reportedly told Bondi, "I think it's time," per The Wall Street Journal. As in, time for Bondi to leave the administration. She may have hoped it was an April Fool's Day joke, as the ride took place on April 1. But no. On April 2, Trump confirmed to the world what Bondi had found out in the back of the presidential limo; she was out.

Bondi apparently asked at some point if she could keep her job through summer, but that wasn't an option for Trump. There had long been rumors that Bondi's time as attorney general would come to an end in 2026, so it didn't come as a huge surprise. But the fact that it took just four words from Trump to bring it all crashing down seems harsh, though at least he didn't use his "The Apprentice" catchphrase "you're fired" on her.

Bondi appeared to have done her best to stay on Trump's good side before she lost her job. Shortly after she became the attorney general, she issued a memo that included the line, "the responsibilities of Department of Justice attorneys include ... vigorously defending presidential policies and actions against legal challenges on behalf of the United States."