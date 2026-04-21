Trump Gets Caught In The Crossfire Of Karoline Leavitt's Latest Post & The Response Is Ruthless

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, is all in when it comes to Donald Trump. Leavitt cringily defended Trump's controversial ballroom project, and Trump even came up in her birth announcement. And one of her latest posts on X was all about Trump, and it's not getting the responses that she probably would have preferred. Leavitt shared a White House fact sheet about one of Trump's Executive Orders, and she wrote, "Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump is Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness." Given the ongoing rumors about Trump's cognitive decline, the replies were just about as brutal as you'd think they would be.

One notable person who got in on the backlash was Gavin Newsom. His press office account posted, "For himself?" in response to Leavitt's post. Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, "we've noticed and i'm glad he's getting help." Someone else quipped, "Kudos to Karoline! First step in recovery is admitting you have a problem, or in this case, her boss has a problem." And one replied to Leavitt, "Can we test this treatment on Trump first? Give everyone a look in real time as to whether this works and to what extent it will help the mentally ill."