Trump Gets Caught In The Crossfire Of Karoline Leavitt's Latest Post & The Response Is Ruthless
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, is all in when it comes to Donald Trump. Leavitt cringily defended Trump's controversial ballroom project, and Trump even came up in her birth announcement. And one of her latest posts on X was all about Trump, and it's not getting the responses that she probably would have preferred. Leavitt shared a White House fact sheet about one of Trump's Executive Orders, and she wrote, "Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump is Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness." Given the ongoing rumors about Trump's cognitive decline, the replies were just about as brutal as you'd think they would be.
One notable person who got in on the backlash was Gavin Newsom. His press office account posted, "For himself?" in response to Leavitt's post. Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, "we've noticed and i'm glad he's getting help." Someone else quipped, "Kudos to Karoline! First step in recovery is admitting you have a problem, or in this case, her boss has a problem." And one replied to Leavitt, "Can we test this treatment on Trump first? Give everyone a look in real time as to whether this works and to what extent it will help the mentally ill."
Donald Trump's mental fitness continues to be questioned by critics and Leavitt's post didn't help
Other people used Karoline Leavitt's post as an opportunity to bring up the now-deleted image that Donald Trump shared of himself as a Messiah-like figure that irritated even some MAGA loyalists; Trump later said that he thought he was supposed to be a doctor in the portrait. With a share of the controversial photo, one critic posted, "Physician, heal thyself."
Leavitt also posted a longer comment on the fact sheet right after the one that received so much ridicule that gave it more context, but it's the first one that has over 5 million views while the second one hasn't even cracked 400,000, as of writing. However, it still has quite the volume of comments around the theme of Trump's mental fitness or lack thereof. His volatile comments on Truth Social about Iran, for example, as well as his feud with the pope are helping to fuel ongoing concerns about his mental wellbeing.
The Executive Order will increase funding for research into how psychedelic drugs, like ibogaine, can help those with certain mental health issues. The focus appears to be on helping veterans, and there could be a possible reclassification by the Food and Drug Administration to let them be used in a therapeutic setting.