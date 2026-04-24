Side-By-Side Pics Of The Euphoria Cast's Major Face Transformations
The drama on "Euphoria" is just one thing that captivates its audience. Although the public is torn between loving and hating the show's plot and character arcs, the aesthetics are quite fascinating, too. "Euphoria" characters wore bold, colorful makeup that inspired a wave of full glam looks with shimmery eyeshadow, face gems, and dewy skin when it debuted in 2019 and continues to do so. The cast also has a bunch of good-looking actors, which could be an underrated influence behind the show's success.
The young talent on the HBO show has had some major face transformations on top of the other changes they experienced since the show first aired. As they upgrade their makeup routines and switch up their hairstyles at big events, the actors seem to love flaunting how stunning the "Euphoria" cast transformations can be.
Zendaya looks stunning with her mature new look
Zendaya has come a long way as an actress. She was only 22 years old when the first season of "Euphoria" went on air in June 2019. Later that month, she went to the premiere for "Spider-Man Far From Home." The actress had long red hair and rocked a bronzy makeup look with no blush. Her brows were thick and filled in, and she wore gray eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and clear lip gloss.
The image on the right shows a 29-year-old Zendaya at the premiere for "Euphoria's" third season. Her dark brown hair was cut short to frame her face, which had more definition than it did in her early 20s. The actress had slightly thinner brows and wore earth-toned eye makeup. Her blush also blended seamlessly into her bronzer that sat at the hollow of her cheeks, and she likely wore a combination of lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss.
Jacob Elordi looks so different with a mullet
Jacob Elordi underwent a stunning transformation since he starred in "Euphoria" in 2019. The "Wuthering Heights" actor had remarkably smooth skin at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November that year. He had no lines on his forehead, and he only had a slight line close to the inner corners of his eyes.
In March 2026, Elordi attended the Oscars. He developed a sharper jaw and smile lines that slightly stand out from his stubble. At 28 years old, the actor still had smooth skin on his forehead, eyes, and cheeks, and his mullet brought more attention to his chiseled features.
Alexa Demie tried out a natural look after years of rocking Euphoria makeup
Alexa Demie was initially hesitant about working on "Euphoria," but thankfully, she decided to do it. Demie's makeup brought Maddy Perez to life off-set when she attended the "Waves" premiere in 2019. She wore shimmery gold and green eyeshadows and added wispy false eyelashes for a finishing touch. The actress also had fluffy, gelled-down eyebrows and a crossover of blush and highlighter on her plump cheeks.
Demi shocked "Euphoria" fans by wearing "no makeup" makeup at the Season 3 premiere in 2026, but she clearly looks great as she gets older. Her minimal makeup highlighted how her cheekbones and jawline got more defined over the years. The actress also kept her eyebrows thin, which suits her face, and still had her signature pouty lips.
Hunter Schaefer looks so refined
Hunter Schafer's looks have made heads turn since she made her acting debut on the show. In the photo on the left, she attended Billboard's 2019 Women in Music Awards in LA. At 20 years old, Schafer had soft cheeks in contrast to her angular jawline. The only makeup she wore was the pink blush on her cheeks. Her fuller brows weren't filled in and her lips were bare.
The photo on the right shows a 27-year-old Schafer at the 2026 "Euphoria" premiere. Her rosy makeup look highlighted the changes in her face. Like some of her castmates, Schafer's cheeks got more defined with age. Her thinner brows added to the definition in her face, and her top lip looked slightly bigger than it did in 2019. Going from blonde to light brown hair also gave Schafer a refined appearance.
Sydney Sweeney's makeup got a major upgrade
When "Euphoria" first came out, Sydney Sweeney was definitely figuring out her signature style. In 2019, a 22-year-old Sweeney went to the Elle Women in Hollywood event. She didn't wear too much makeup to keep the attention on her feathery black strapless dress, but the lack of color on her face didn't suit her. She only had a translucent silver shimmer on her eyes, and a clear lip gloss with thick black eyelashes, caused by excess mascara or bulky falsies.
In February 2026, Sweeney's makeup at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival was much better. She looked lively with slightly bronzed skin, and her mascara-coated eyelashes didn't dominate the upper half of her face. Sweeney's lips also looked like a seamless blend between a pinky-nude lipstick and a cool-toned lip liner.
Dominic Fike's glow up is all about the hair
Dominic Fike plays "Elliot" in Seasons 2 and 3 of "Euphoria," and he's also been a singer and songwriter since the late 2010s. He usually sported a buzzcut in the early stages of his career, but he had shorter curls at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in 2022. Fike had pretty soft features at 26 years old, which made his face almost look round from a lower angle.
The photo on the right shows the musician with longer curly locks during his 2025 Lollapalooza show. His hair framed his face very well, drawing attention to his slightly hollowed cheeks and sharper jaw. It seems like the key to Fike's impressive transformation is his long curls.
Maude Apatow made some tweaks to her red carpet makeup
As the daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, Maude Apatow has blossomed in the public eye. In October 2019, the actress represented "Euphoria" by wearing dark, glittery eyeshadow and an iridescent dress at the Hollywood Rising party by Elle magazine and Ferragamo. She had soft, plump cheeks at 21 years old and smooth skin on the forehead and cheeks.
Her skin stayed the same at the 2026 "Euphoria" premiere, but her cheekbones looked slightly more prominent. Apatow's makeup routine also featured lighter, cool-toned eyeshadow and a pink lip liner to make her eyelashes and lips stand out.
Chloe Cherry's rosy makeup made her eyes pop
Chloe Cherry got her big break on "Euphoria." She was 24 years old on Season 2, which premiered in 2022. The actress, who plays Faye, went to an HBO event that year and wore no makeup. She had glowing skin, naturally rosy cheeks, and no fine lines on her face. Cherry also had significantly large lips in the photo on the left, most likely caused by fillers.
At the 2026 Women's Wear Daily Style Awards, the size of her lips was about the same as it was in 2022, and her face looked rounder in her late 20s than it did in her mid-20s. The pink blush and the rosy eyeshadow she wore also complemented her blueish-green eyes.