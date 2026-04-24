Side-By-Side Pics Of The Euphoria Cast's Major Face Transformations

The drama on "Euphoria" is just one thing that captivates its audience. Although the public is torn between loving and hating the show's plot and character arcs, the aesthetics are quite fascinating, too. "Euphoria" characters wore bold, colorful makeup that inspired a wave of full glam looks with shimmery eyeshadow, face gems, and dewy skin when it debuted in 2019 and continues to do so. The cast also has a bunch of good-looking actors, which could be an underrated influence behind the show's success.

The young talent on the HBO show has had some major face transformations on top of the other changes they experienced since the show first aired. As they upgrade their makeup routines and switch up their hairstyles at big events, the actors seem to love flaunting how stunning the "Euphoria" cast transformations can be.