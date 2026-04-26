The following article contains mentions of suicide.

It would be easy to believe that CNN newscasters enjoy perfect lives — or at least, live free of tragedy. Because these television stars enjoy interesting careers that oftentimes take them all over the world, it may sometimes seem that their day-to-day struggles simply don't exist. Despite all the perks of working for a major television network, however, many newscasters have survived major tragedies from their youth. This is perhaps best exemplified by the case of Savannah Guthrie, who has worked at CNN's rival network, NBC, for years. In 2026, Guthrie's mother was ruthlessly kidnapped in the middle of the night, leaving the television star heartbroken. As Guthrie revealed on the "Today" show, "Our hearts are in agony. We can't breathe. We can't live. We can't go on."

Guthrie is far from being the only television news anchor who has experienced unbelievable pain. Many of the newscasters at CNN have also struggled immensely with tragedies in their own lives. From Wolf Blitzer's experience as the child of Holocaust survivors to the tragic car accident that took Zain Asher's dad, and the death threats received by Erin Burnett, these public figures have overcome tremendous struggles. Many of these TV stars continue to grapple with these challenges to this day.