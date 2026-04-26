Former And Current CNN Anchors Who Have Lived Incredibly Tragic Lives Behind The Scenes
The following article contains mentions of suicide.
It would be easy to believe that CNN newscasters enjoy perfect lives — or at least, live free of tragedy. Because these television stars enjoy interesting careers that oftentimes take them all over the world, it may sometimes seem that their day-to-day struggles simply don't exist. Despite all the perks of working for a major television network, however, many newscasters have survived major tragedies from their youth. This is perhaps best exemplified by the case of Savannah Guthrie, who has worked at CNN's rival network, NBC, for years. In 2026, Guthrie's mother was ruthlessly kidnapped in the middle of the night, leaving the television star heartbroken. As Guthrie revealed on the "Today" show, "Our hearts are in agony. We can't breathe. We can't live. We can't go on."
Guthrie is far from being the only television news anchor who has experienced unbelievable pain. Many of the newscasters at CNN have also struggled immensely with tragedies in their own lives. From Wolf Blitzer's experience as the child of Holocaust survivors to the tragic car accident that took Zain Asher's dad, and the death threats received by Erin Burnett, these public figures have overcome tremendous struggles. Many of these TV stars continue to grapple with these challenges to this day.
Wolf Blizter's grandparents were all murdered in the Holocaust
CNN superstar Wolf Blitzer's life began in the wake of a massive global tragedy. Born into a family of Holocaust survivors, Blitzer felt the impact of genocide from a young age. Writing for CNN, the newscaster shared, "I'm the child of Holocaust survivors. I had heard my parents, both Polish Jews, speak of their painful experiences surviving the war." Throughout much of his childhood, Blitzer felt the absence of murdered family members on holidays and around the dinner table. "I never knew my grandparents because all four of them were rounded up by the Nazis and killed during the Holocaust," he revealed.
When Blitzer traveled to Auschwitz with CNN, he had a deeply emotional experience. In the previously cited article, the newscaster described the moment he stepped inside the ruins of the old concentration camp. "As our expert guide showed us the Auschwitz gas chamber, I mentioned that I had learned a few years earlier that my dad's parents were killed at Auschwitz. Our guide said that Polish Jews were largely killed in the very gas chamber we were standing in," Blitzer remembered. It was with a wave of emotion that he suddenly understood, "I was standing right where my paternal grandparents had been murdered." The newscaster was reduced to tears. For Blitzer, these experiences motivated him to encourage the world to remember the Holocaust so that humanity can prevent more tragedies in the future, advocating for peace and tolerance.
Poppy Harlow experienced loss at an early age
When former CNN anchor Poppy Harlow was growing up, tragedy struck. Her father, Jim Harlow, was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away just months later. This was one of the biggest tragedies of Harlow's life. After her father's death, Harlow felt the intense need to connect with him, as if she could somehow make up for lost time. Desperate to follow in her father's footsteps, Harlow enrolled in his alma mater, Columbia University, in New York City. "When he died, I think anything I could do to be close to him, I did," Harlow later told Columbia College Today. "I know I took some of the same classes as he did because of the Core Curriculum, so he was definitely in my mind all the time."
During her time at Columbia, Harlow was obsessed with the idea of following her dad's path exactly. She even fostered dreams of going to law school, just because that's what he had done. "My dad was a great attorney and a great litigator because he was really curious," Harlow later told People. Understandably, she wanted to be just like him. When it came time to apply for law school, however, the Columbia student was rejected from all the top institutions. While certainly difficult, this experience forced Harlow to understand that living her dad's life would not bring him back. It also allowed her to finally explore her own passion for journalism.
Sara Sidner was diagnosed with breast cancer
When the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2023, CNN anchor Sara Sidner had no idea that tragedy was on the way. At the time, Sidner was just months away from joining "CNN News Central" and was likely looking forward to another year at the network. By October, however, the news anchor received a diagnosis that would change her life forever. She had stage 3 breast cancer and would need to undergo treatment. During chemotherapy, Sidner lost her beloved hair, an experience that was devastating. "I'm not immune to the beauty standard. My hair was the one thing that I really liked about myself," she admitted in an interview with People. "It's the one thing that I wouldn't criticize. And then it was gone."
As time went on, however, Sidner found herself grappling with questions that went way beyond her physical appearance. She began to wonder what the end of her life could look like. These contemplations left her feeling deeply alone. "It's like staring into the face of God and having to explain yourself," she later confessed in a separate interview with People. "Did I leave behind kindness? Or did I leave behind destruction and pain? The mental part of dealing with cancer is far greater and harder than the physical for me." Ultimately, Sidner's cancer went into remission, and the newscaster was able to return to television. While her experience of the disease was challenging, she also inspired others along the way.
Christiane Amanpour struggled with an ovarian cancer diagnosis
Sara Sidner is not the only CNN anchor who has survived a difficult cancer journey. One of the great tragedies of Christiane Amanpour's life is that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The newscaster announced her condition on the air, telling CNN viewers, "I want to first thank Bianna Golodryga and the whole team for holding down the fort the last four weeks, which have been a bit of a roller coaster for me. Because during that time, like millions of women around the world, I've been diagnosed with ovarian cancer." This statement shocked Amanpour's biggest fans, many of whom scrambled to show their support. As one of her admirers wrote on YouTube, "I have so much love and respect for this woman ... I wish her a quick recovery and all the best..."
Interestingly, this was just the sort of reaction that Amanpour was hoping for. Although it was certainly challenging for the newscaster to share her personal health challenges on national TV, she also hoped to start a conversation about routine medical check-ups. "I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really, mostly, as a shoutout to early diagnosis," she revealed in the same segment. "To urge women to educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can." These words demonstrate Amanpour's commitment to inspiring women to go to the doctor and seek out life-saving tests.
Anderson Cooper lost his brother to suicide
As the son of the fascinating Gloria Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper was born into one of the most well-connected families in American history. However, despite his world-famous pedigree, things have not always been smooth-sailing for Cooper. In fact, Cooper has experienced several terrible tragedies in his lifetime — the most painful of which was arguably the death of his brother, Carter, in 1988. Carter died by suicide at 23 years old. At the time, Cooper was a college student who had no idea that his older brother had been experiencing mental health challenges. Reflecting on this experience in a 2005 piece for CNN, Cooper recalled, "My final year of college had been a blur. I'd spent most of my time trying to figure out what had happened..."
Carter's death was especially hard on Cooper because the brothers never managed to say goodbye. As Cooper would write in the aforementioned CNN article, his final memories of Carter remain blurry. "I can't remember if we'd hugged that [final] day or not. He said he'd see me later that weekend. I never saw him again," Cooper remembered. For years, as Cooper transformed from a student to a serious journalist, he would carry the weight of Carter's death with him. He would remember his brother as he traveled the world, viewing the horrors of war and famine. Although Cooper may never fully recover from his brother's death, he has tried to live with the reality of what happened.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Alisyn Camerota experienced workplace harassment at Fox News
Alisyn Camerota may be best known as the CNN newscaster who left the network for a job at Scripps News, but earlier in her career, she actually worked at Fox News. During her tenure at Fox, Camerota struggled against an extremely toxic work culture. As the journalist told Buzzfeed in a 2018 interview, several kinds of harassment defined her time at the media giant. "Certainly, there is sexual harassment and it is unpleasant, and it was certainly unpleasant to be on the receiving end of that," she shared. "But even on the days when that wasn't happening, there was an all-powerful man who held the keys to your future in his palm and who wielded power in a really sort of unpleasant, bullying way."
For Camerota, one of the hardest parts of working at Fox was apparently the culture of silence that pervaded the newsroom. Because she was too afraid to speak to her colleagues about the culture of bullying and sexual harassment on set, Camerota often wondered if she was the only one experiencing it. Ultimately, one of the most tragic details about Alisyn Camerota's life story is that she initially felt too isolated to speak up. As Camerota would later share in the previously cited interview, "Imagine the strength that we all would have had if we'd locked arms and marched into HR, or locked arms and marched into his office and said, 'No more."
Pamela Brown was diagnosed with postpartum anxiety
When CNN news anchor Pamela Brown gave birth to her second child, she hoped to enjoy the so-called newborn bubble in peace. Instead, she experienced mental health complications that made her recovery from childbirth extremely difficult. Speaking about this on CNN, Brown explained, "I developed severe postpartum anxiety. My paid leave through work gave me the time to seek the treatment I needed and to recover mentally before going back to my demanding job." The journalist went on to explain how this experience informed her decision to support paid maternity leave for all new moms across the country. "How is it possible in this day in age the United States doesn't make this more of a priority?" she asked.
It's worth noting that Brown's diagnosis is quite common. According to one study in the European Journal of Midwifery (via the NIH Library), approximately 25% of new mothers experience postpartum anxiety. Symptoms can include heart palpitations, panic attacks, and difficulty staying asleep at night, as per the Cleveland Clinic. For Brown — and so many other women — to go through this stressful mental health journey is certainly unfortunate. However, Brown's tragic experiences inspired her to fight for an important cause.
John Berman's son was in a school shooting
For the two decades that the CNN anchor, John Berman, was raising his son, Joe, the father worried about school shootings. In 2025, his nightmares became reality when a school shooter opened fire at Brown University — where Joe was visiting a friend at the time. Reflecting on this harrowing experience, Joe later told CNN, "Right in front of us, talking to a different library clerk, was a woman who was very sad on the phone. Her friend had just seen someone lying on the ground and said they had to call 911."
The episode left Bergman feeling so vulnerable that his son could not help but offer comfort to his dear old dad. "I think it's any son's job to make their parents not worry, but in this situation, I felt very safe," Joe told his father encouragingly. "The Brown Police Department responded very fast. The librarians were very helpful." Ultimately, Berman did his best to remain composed in the interview, but it was nevertheless not easy for the father to watch his son go through such a traumatic event. As he admitted at the beginning of his interview with Joe, it was a relief for a person of interest to be taken into custody. "Everyone who is here, I think, feels a little bit better about all this," he shared.
Zain Asher's dad died when she was five
Zain Asher is known as one of CNN's most successful anchors, but during her early childhood, the newscaster experienced an unimaginable tragedy. When Asher was just five years-old, her mother received the terrible news that her father had died. "My father and brother were on a road trip in Nigeria because my dad just wanted to give my brother a better sense of who he was, our heritage and culture," Asher recalled in conversation with NPR. "And, you know, he lost his life that way." Indeed, her father was killed in a car accident that shaped her family forever.
The tragedy was only made even more dramatic by the fact that the police had originally thought that both Asher's father and her brother had passed away during the collision. As Asher explained in the same interview, "And it was only when my father and my brother were taken to the morgue that the driver sort of opened the back of the truck and began unloading the bodies, that he realized that my brother was still breathing." Although the family was relieved to know that Asher's brother had survived, they felt extremely disoriented by the entire experience.
Asher's mother found it really difficult to be present for her kids after the death of her husband. According to the journalist, the matriarch would spend hours alone in her room, sobbing. This was a challenging experience that impacted Asher from an early age.
Erin Burnett received death threats
Life may seem easy for the rich and famous, but CNN anchor Erin Burnett is no stranger to tragedy. The newscaster's fame and internationally known name actually attracted some major terror in 2022 — after she began receiving death threats. Per the CBC, Burnett began receiving social media comments such as, "It's the middle of the day on a Monday and all I can think about is how much I want to kill Erin Burnett and her family." These bone-chilling words were highly disturbing for the newscaster and those closest to her. Although a Canadian man was eventually arrested and charged with the crime, it's perhaps unsurprising that the incident left its mark.
Tragically, it later became strikingly clear just how scary Burnett's experiences had been. In February 2026, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie suffered tremendously after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home. After watching video footage of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper, the American newscaster expressed a profound sense of fear and sadness. She also told the world that her fame as a news anchor could have played a giant role in motivating the kidnapping. Guthrie's harrowing experience really goes to show just how terrifying the threats against Burnett's family truly were. While some newscasters may seem to enjoy their fame, many join the ranks of celebrities with terrifying stalker stories and other forms of harassment.